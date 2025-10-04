- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|45
|EURUSD
|12
|GBPUSD
|8
|USDJPY
|8
|BTCUSD
|2
|ETHUSD
|1
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|178
|EURUSD
|32
|GBPUSD
|22
|USDJPY
|38
|BTCUSD
|1
|ETHUSD
|-2
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|18K
|EURUSD
|690
|GBPUSD
|494
|USDJPY
|1.4K
|BTCUSD
|13K
|ETHUSD
|-2.1K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "OctaFX-Real5" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.00 × 39
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.00 × 13
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.00 × 8
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.00 × 35
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 3
|
LiteFinance-ECN2.com
|0.00 × 3
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real18
|0.00 × 32
|
Exness-Real
|0.00 × 8
|
OctaFX-Real10
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real9
|0.00 × 17
|
RoboForex-Pro-6
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 19
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|0.03 × 32
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.05 × 173
|
4xCube-Live
|0.09 × 32
|
XMGlobal-Real 2
|0.11 × 37
|
InfinoxCapital-Live03
|0.13 × 24
|
Exness-Real4
|0.20 × 10
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 3 Server
|0.21 × 76
|
EagleFX-Live
|0.26 × 38
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.27 × 373
I focus on low-risk, high-accuracy trades with a disciplined approach to market entries. My strategy primarily trades major pairs like EUR/USD, GBP/USD, and XAU/USD (Gold) using a blend of technical analysis, price action, and trend confirmation indicators.
✅ Average holding time: Short to medium term
✅ Risk management: Strict stop loss and dynamic lot sizing
✅ Leverage use: Conservative
✅ Drawdown control: Always under 10%
✅ Suitable for followers with balance equal to or greater than my own equity
This is not a scalping or martingale strategy. I value consistency over aggression and prioritize capital preservation.
Perfect for steady growth seekers who want to follow a realistic and transparent trading system.