Vijayan A

Siva999

Vijayan A
0 avis
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
0%
OctaFX-Real5
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
76
Bénéfice trades:
68 (89.47%)
Perte trades:
8 (10.53%)
Meilleure transaction:
12.43 USD
Pire transaction:
-4.10 USD
Bénéfice brut:
285.80 USD (34 574 pips)
Perte brute:
-15.60 USD (2 953 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
30 (140.51 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
140.51 USD (30)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.96
Activité de trading:
n/a
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.00%
Dernier trade:
1 un jour avant
Trades par semaine:
76
Temps de détention moyen:
3 heures
Facteur de récupération:
65.90
Longs trades:
56 (73.68%)
Courts trades:
20 (26.32%)
Facteur de profit:
18.32
Rendement attendu:
3.56 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
4.20 USD
Perte moyenne:
-1.95 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
2 (-1.80 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-4.10 USD (1)
Croissance mensuelle:
18.69%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
4.10 USD (0.27%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 45
EURUSD 12
GBPUSD 8
USDJPY 8
BTCUSD 2
ETHUSD 1
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 178
EURUSD 32
GBPUSD 22
USDJPY 38
BTCUSD 1
ETHUSD -2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 18K
EURUSD 690
GBPUSD 494
USDJPY 1.4K
BTCUSD 13K
ETHUSD -2.1K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +12.43 USD
Pire transaction: -4 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 30
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +140.51 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -1.80 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "OctaFX-Real5" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.00 × 39
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.00 × 13
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.00 × 8
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.00 × 35
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 3
LiteFinance-ECN2.com
0.00 × 3
Alpari-Pro.ECN
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real18
0.00 × 32
Exness-Real
0.00 × 8
OctaFX-Real10
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real9
0.00 × 17
RoboForex-Pro-6
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 19
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 10
0.03 × 32
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.05 × 173
4xCube-Live
0.09 × 32
XMGlobal-Real 2
0.11 × 37
InfinoxCapital-Live03
0.13 × 24
Exness-Real4
0.20 × 10
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 3 Server
0.21 × 76
EagleFX-Live
0.26 × 38
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.27 × 373
59 plus...
I focus on low-risk, high-accuracy trades with a disciplined approach to market entries. My strategy primarily trades major pairs like EUR/USD, GBP/USD, and XAU/USD (Gold) using a blend of technical analysis, price action, and trend confirmation indicators.

 

Average holding time: Short to medium term

 

Risk management: Strict stop loss and dynamic lot sizing

 

Leverage use: Conservative

 

Drawdown control: Always under 10%

 

Suitable for followers with balance equal to or greater than my own equity

 

This is not a scalping or martingale strategy. I value consistency over aggression and prioritize capital preservation.

Perfect for steady growth seekers who want to follow a realistic and transparent trading system.


