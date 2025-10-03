SignauxSections
Tang Chian

FxSignalM5

Tang Chian
0 avis
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 78 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 25%
FBS-Real
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
109
Bénéfice trades:
65 (59.63%)
Perte trades:
44 (40.37%)
Meilleure transaction:
1.45 USD
Pire transaction:
-1.04 USD
Bénéfice brut:
58.55 USD (117 254 pips)
Perte brute:
-30.52 USD (61 062 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
40 (55.41 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
55.41 USD (40)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.23
Activité de trading:
215.69%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
14.88%
Dernier trade:
21 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
109
Temps de détention moyen:
1 heure
Facteur de récupération:
1.02
Longs trades:
41 (37.61%)
Courts trades:
68 (62.39%)
Facteur de profit:
1.92
Rendement attendu:
0.26 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
0.90 USD
Perte moyenne:
-0.69 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
32 (-19.19 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-19.19 USD (32)
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
27.38 USD
Maximal:
27.38 USD (24.89%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
24.89% (27.38 USD)
Par fonds propres:
10.05% (10.23 USD)

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XRPUSD 109
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XRPUSD 28
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XRPUSD 56K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +1.45 USD
Pire transaction: -1 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 40
Pertes consécutives maximales: 32
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +55.41 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -19.19 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "FBS-Real" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
🚀 FxSignalM4 – Smart Manual Trading on XRPUSD

💡 Why Join?

  • Start with as little as USD 100

  • Manual trading with technical & fundamental analysis (no EA)

  • Hedging strategy for stability

  • Consistent target: 30% yearly profit

  • Controlled risk: <30% drawdown

  • Optimized lot size management

📊 System Highlights

  • Platform: FBS | Leverage 1:500 | Swap-Free

  • Trading Activity: 90%+

  • Passive income with stability & growth

⚠️ Not risk-free, but built for reliability + consistency.
👉 Start small, scale up, and grow with FxSignalM5!


How to subscribe:-

https://www.mql5.com/en/ articles/523

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/ 336422


How to setting copy trade:-

https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=XIfch5MBn2I


Always remember that...

Risk comes from not knowing what you're doing. 
Rule No. 1: Never lose money. 
Rule No. 2: Never forget rule No. 1.




2025.10.04 14:24
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.04 14:24
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.04 02:54
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.03 19:27
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.03 19:27
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.03 18:27
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.03 18:27
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.03 18:27
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.03 18:27
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.03 18:27
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
