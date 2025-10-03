- Croissance
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XRPUSD
|109
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XRPUSD
|28
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XRPUSD
|56K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "FBS-Real" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
FBS-Real
|0.00 × 1
🚀 FxSignalM4 – Smart Manual Trading on XRPUSD
💡 Why Join?
-
Start with as little as USD 100
-
Manual trading with technical & fundamental analysis (no EA)
-
Hedging strategy for stability
-
Consistent target: 30% yearly profit
-
Controlled risk: <30% drawdown
-
Optimized lot size management
📊 System Highlights
-
Platform: FBS | Leverage 1:500 | Swap-Free
-
Trading Activity: 90%+
-
Passive income with stability & growth
⚠️ Not risk-free, but built for reliability + consistency.
👉 Start small, scale up, and grow with FxSignalM5!
How to subscribe:-
https://www.mql5.com/en/ articles/523
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/ 336422
How to setting copy trade:-
https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=XIfch5MBn2I
Always remember that... Risk comes from not knowing what you're doing. Rule No. 1: Never lose money. Rule No. 2: Never forget rule No. 1.
