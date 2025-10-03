- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|USTEC
|32
|US500
|20
|GBPUSD
|14
|NZDJPY
|11
|EURUSD
|9
|GBPCHF
|9
|EURGBP
|9
|GBPCAD
|8
|USDJPY
|7
|XAUUSD
|7
|USDCHF
|5
|USDCAD
|4
|CADJPY
|3
|DE40
|2
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|USTEC
|2.5K
|US500
|20
|GBPUSD
|-95
|NZDJPY
|-46
|EURUSD
|-151
|GBPCHF
|-101
|EURGBP
|-26
|GBPCAD
|-51
|USDJPY
|-234
|XAUUSD
|-1.2K
|USDCHF
|-81
|USDCAD
|-1
|CADJPY
|-8
|DE40
|21
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|USTEC
|165K
|US500
|8.8K
|GBPUSD
|-1.6K
|NZDJPY
|-1.4K
|EURUSD
|-2.9K
|GBPCHF
|-1.9K
|EURGBP
|-350
|GBPCAD
|-1.6K
|USDJPY
|-4.7K
|XAUUSD
|-5.9K
|USDCHF
|-1.6K
|USDCAD
|-181
|CADJPY
|-262
|DE40
|19K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Tickmill-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.00 × 33
|
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
VTindex-MT5
|0.00 × 4
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillEU-Live
|0.17 × 12
|
RannForex-Server
|0.29 × 7
|
Axiory-Live
|0.30 × 33
|
GoMarkets-Live
|0.31 × 16
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.33 × 3
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.44 × 62
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|0.48 × 27
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.50 × 2
|
AronGroups-Server
|0.57 × 7
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.72 × 555
|
DooTechnology-Live
|0.75 × 269
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.83 × 71
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|1.00 × 2
|
Markets.com-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|1.02 × 58
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|1.06 × 181
|
OctaFX-Real2
|1.07 × 29
|
Hankotrade-Live
|1.20 × 5
|
OxSecurities-Live
|1.22 × 9
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|1.26 × 39
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|1.34 × 32
This signal is based on a trend-following approach using multi-timeframe confirmation:
-
Core indicators: MA50 and MA24.
-
Entry logic: A valid setup occurs when the price candle breaks through both MA50 and MA24 on the Daily (D1) and Hourly (H4) charts, confirming trend direction.
-
Once the trend is confirmed, trades are executed in the direction of momentum.
-
Stop loss and take profit levels are dynamically adjusted according to market volatility, aiming to protect capital and maximize profit potential.
The strategy focuses on capturing medium- to short-term trends, avoids overtrading, and emphasizes consistent, risk-managed growth.
