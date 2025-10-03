- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|GOLD
|34
|USDJPY
|17
|SILVER
|7
|EURUSD
|2
|ETHUSD
|1
|GBPUSD
|1
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|GOLD
|648
|USDJPY
|188
|SILVER
|32
|EURUSD
|-118
|ETHUSD
|0
|GBPUSD
|-72
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|GOLD
|21K
|USDJPY
|495
|SILVER
|-631
|EURUSD
|-273
|ETHUSD
|-531
|GBPUSD
|-178
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "XMTrading-Real 12" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
AxioryAsia-02Live
|0.00 × 2
|
XMTrading-Real 12
|0.33 × 21
|
GemForex-Live
|0.69 × 991
|
TradersTrust-Live
|0.71 × 14
|
MYFXMarkets-US03-Live
|6.00 × 2
|
Ava-Real 2
|7.59 × 37
⚠️ Special Disclaimer
The account I use is not suitable for forex trading due to spreads. If you wish to trade multiple asset classes, please follow TraderY.
This signal is managed by experienced traders and is suitable for investors who seek steady returns while maintaining stability.
🔹 Trading Style
-
Diversified strategies: A balanced mix of long-term positions, short-term trades, swing trading, and pending-order scalping strategies.
-
Strict risk control: Every trade uses tight stop-losses to limit drawdowns and protect capital.
-
Smooth equity curve: Focused on capital management to avoid large fluctuations, ensuring more stable and sustainable returns.
🔹 Trading Instruments
-
Precious metals: Gold (XAU/USD) and Silver (XAG/USD) are the main trading assets, offering both safe-haven properties and trend opportunities.
🔹 Risk Management
-
Strict adherence to capital management with controlled risk per trade.
-
No blind averaging down, no chasing trades, ensuring trading discipline.
-
Cautious in uncertain market conditions, preferring quality setups over quantity.
🔹 Target Investors
-
Investors seeking long-term, steady capital growth.
-
Subscribers who prefer controlled risk and stable return curves.
-
Participants focused on the precious metals market.