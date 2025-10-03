SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / TraderX
L Qiu Yi

TraderX

L Qiu Yi
0 avis
2 semaines
0 / 0 USD
0%
XMTrading-Real 12
1:500
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
62
Bénéfice trades:
42 (67.74%)
Perte trades:
20 (32.26%)
Meilleure transaction:
306.47 USD
Pire transaction:
-159.84 USD
Bénéfice brut:
1 545.57 USD (23 778 pips)
Perte brute:
-866.39 USD (4 356 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
10 (498.89 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
514.63 USD (5)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.16
Activité de trading:
n/a
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.00%
Dernier trade:
16 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
51
Temps de détention moyen:
4 heures
Facteur de récupération:
1.69
Longs trades:
33 (53.23%)
Courts trades:
29 (46.77%)
Facteur de profit:
1.78
Rendement attendu:
10.95 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
36.80 USD
Perte moyenne:
-43.32 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
6 (-367.22 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-367.22 USD (6)
Croissance mensuelle:
26.12%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
189.25 USD
Maximal:
402.70 USD (30.38%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
GOLD 34
USDJPY 17
SILVER 7
EURUSD 2
ETHUSD 1
GBPUSD 1
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
GOLD 648
USDJPY 188
SILVER 32
EURUSD -118
ETHUSD 0
GBPUSD -72
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
GOLD 21K
USDJPY 495
SILVER -631
EURUSD -273
ETHUSD -531
GBPUSD -178
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +306.47 USD
Pire transaction: -160 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 5
Pertes consécutives maximales: 6
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +498.89 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -367.22 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "XMTrading-Real 12" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

AxioryAsia-02Live
0.00 × 2
XMTrading-Real 12
0.33 × 21
GemForex-Live
0.69 × 991
TradersTrust-Live
0.71 × 14
MYFXMarkets-US03-Live
6.00 × 2
Ava-Real 2
7.59 × 37
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire

⚠️ Special Disclaimer

The account I use is not suitable for forex trading due to spreads. If you wish to trade multiple asset classes, please follow TraderY.

This signal is managed by experienced traders and is suitable for investors who seek steady returns while maintaining stability.

🔹 Trading Style

  • Diversified strategies: A balanced mix of long-term positions, short-term trades, swing trading, and pending-order scalping strategies.

  • Strict risk control: Every trade uses tight stop-losses to limit drawdowns and protect capital.

  • Smooth equity curve: Focused on capital management to avoid large fluctuations, ensuring more stable and sustainable returns.

🔹 Trading Instruments

  • Precious metals: Gold (XAU/USD) and Silver (XAG/USD) are the main trading assets, offering both safe-haven properties and trend opportunities.

🔹 Risk Management

  • Strict adherence to capital management with controlled risk per trade.

  • No blind averaging down, no chasing trades, ensuring trading discipline.

  • Cautious in uncertain market conditions, preferring quality setups over quantity.

🔹 Target Investors

  • Investors seeking long-term, steady capital growth.

  • Subscribers who prefer controlled risk and stable return curves.

  • Participants focused on the precious metals market.


Aucun avis
2025.10.03 13:09
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.03 13:09
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.03 12:09
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.03 12:09
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.03 12:09
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire