SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / GoldstoneOne
Hua Chao Ma

GoldstoneOne

Hua Chao Ma
0 avis
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 -13%
Exness-Real7
1:500
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
151
Bénéfice trades:
49 (32.45%)
Perte trades:
102 (67.55%)
Meilleure transaction:
30.99 USD
Pire transaction:
-15.32 USD
Bénéfice brut:
168.26 USD (51 475 pips)
Perte brute:
-260.26 USD (156 520 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
8 (10.95 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
53.95 USD (2)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.12
Activité de trading:
62.56%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
100.22%
Dernier trade:
12 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
167
Temps de détention moyen:
17 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
-0.85
Longs trades:
3 (1.99%)
Courts trades:
148 (98.01%)
Facteur de profit:
0.65
Rendement attendu:
-0.61 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
3.43 USD
Perte moyenne:
-2.55 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
23 (-58.59 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-85.36 USD (16)
Croissance mensuelle:
-13.14%
Algo trading:
9%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
92.74 USD
Maximal:
108.68 USD (15.18%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
15.18% (108.68 USD)
Par fonds propres:
14.55% (90.17 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSDm 148
EURUSDm 3
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDm -97
EURUSDm 5
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDm -105K
EURUSDm 453
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +30.99 USD
Pire transaction: -15 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 2
Pertes consécutives maximales: 16
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +10.95 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -58.59 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Exness-Real7" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

Low-Risk Hedged Grid Trading Strategy Description

1. Strategy Overview

This strategy is a systematic trading method that combines classic grid trading with a hedging protection mechanism. Its core objective is to capture profits through programmed buying low and selling high during normal market consolidation phases, while effectively controlling significant risks from sudden unilateral market moves through pre-set hedging measures. This aims to achieve long-term, stable asset appreciation with low drawdowns.

  • Strategy Type: Range Arbitrage + Trend Hedging

  • Risk Level: Low to Medium-Low

  • Applicable Markets: Highly liquid markets that allow two-way trading (e.g., Forex, cryptocurrency futures, stock index futures).

  • Core Concept: "Profit from oscillations, preserve capital in trends."

2. Strategy Principle and Profit Logic

2.1 Grid Trading Component (Profit Engine)

  • Basic Setup: Select a asset that historically exhibits wide oscillations or a gradual upward trend (e.g., GBP/JPY, EUR/USD).

  • Grid Layout: Establish a series of equally spaced buy and sell limit orders above and below the current price within a defined range, forming a "trading grid."

  • Automated Operation: As the price fluctuates and touches these grid levels, buy or sell orders are executed automatically. Each complete "buy low, sell high" cycle generates a small profit from the price difference.

  • Profit Source: In ranging markets without a clear directional trend, the price moves back and forth within the grid interval, continuously triggering trades and accumulating considerable profits over time.

2.2 Hedging Risk Management Component (Safety Shield)

This is the key differentiator from standard grid strategies and the core of achieving "low risk."

  • Hedging Trigger Conditions: Establish global risk monitoring indicators. For example:

    • Floating Loss Threshold: Trigger when total floating losses due to a sustained trend reach  -X%  (e.g., -2%) of the total capital.

    • Grid Breakout Signal: Trigger when the price convincingly breaks below the grid's lower boundary or above its upper boundary, potentially confirmed by other technical signals like increased volume.

  • Hedging Operation: Once triggered, the system immediately executes the hedging operation:

    • Close all (or most) existing grid positions to lock in existing losses and prevent further expansion.

    • Simultaneously, open a short (in a downtrend) or long (in an uptrend) position in a more leveraged market (e.g., perpetual swaps or futures). The size of this hedge position is calculated to offset potential further losses from any remaining grid exposure if the trend continues.

  • Risk Control Logic: The strategy switches from "range arbitrage" mode to "trend hedge" mode. If the trend persists, profits from the hedge position cover grid losses. If the trend reverses and the price re-enters the grid range, the hedge position incurs a minor loss, but the reactivated grid profits can cover it. This creates a closed loop of "profit and loss complementation."


Aucun avis
2025.10.03 17:27
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.03 17:27
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.03 17:27
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.03 16:18
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.03 16:18
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.03 16:18
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.03 15:18
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.03 14:18
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.03 14:18
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.03 14:18
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.03 09:51
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.03 09:51
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.03 09:51
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.03 09:51
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.03 09:51
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
GoldstoneOne
30 USD par mois
-13%
0
0
USD
608
USD
1
9%
151
32%
63%
0.64
-0.61
USD
15%
1:500
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 4 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.