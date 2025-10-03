- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|Volatility 10 Index
|11
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|Volatility 10 Index
|6
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|Volatility 10 Index
|12K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "DerivBVI-Server-03" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
Pas de données
Volatility 10 Trading Signals | MT5 Signals | Deriv
Welcome to my Volatility 10 trading signals service!. Signals specifically tailored for the Volatility 10 pair on Deriv, designed to help you maximize your trading potential with precision and confidence.
Why Choose My Signals?
-
Specialized for Volatility 10 Pair: Focused expertise on this unique and fast-moving market.
-
Compatible with MT5 Platform: Easy to integrate and follow signals directly on your MetaTrader 5.
-
Clear Lot Size Recommendations:
-
Minimum deposit of $20 for 0.5 lot
-
$40 for 1 lot
-
$80 for 2 lots
-
And proportional increments beyond that to suit your risk tolerance and account size.
-