Lincolin Arbogast Oiso

THKJ volatility 10 sniper

Lincolin Arbogast Oiso
0 avis
Fiabilité
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
croissance depuis 2025 31%
DerivBVI-Server-03
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
11
Bénéfice trades:
10 (90.90%)
Perte trades:
1 (9.09%)
Meilleure transaction:
1.27 USD
Pire transaction:
-2.17 USD
Bénéfice brut:
8.38 USD (16 770 pips)
Perte brute:
-2.17 USD (4 338 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
9 (7.38 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
7.38 USD (9)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.58
Activité de trading:
0.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
2.31%
Dernier trade:
50 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
11
Temps de détention moyen:
20 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
2.86
Longs trades:
1 (9.09%)
Courts trades:
10 (90.91%)
Facteur de profit:
3.86
Rendement attendu:
0.56 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
0.84 USD
Perte moyenne:
-2.17 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
1 (-2.17 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-2.17 USD (1)
Croissance mensuelle:
31.05%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
1.17 USD
Maximal:
2.17 USD (10.33%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
10.33% (2.17 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.32% (0.08 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
Volatility 10 Index 11
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
Volatility 10 Index 6
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
Volatility 10 Index 12K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +1.27 USD
Pire transaction: -2 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 9
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +7.38 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -2.17 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "DerivBVI-Server-03" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

Volatility 10 Trading Signals | MT5 Signals | Deriv

Welcome to my Volatility 10 trading signals service!. Signals specifically tailored for the Volatility 10 pair on Deriv, designed to help you maximize your trading potential with precision and confidence.


Why Choose My Signals?

  • Specialized for Volatility 10 Pair: Focused expertise on this unique and fast-moving market.

  • Compatible with MT5 Platform: Easy to integrate and follow signals directly on your MetaTrader 5.

  • Clear Lot Size Recommendations:

    • Minimum deposit of $20 for 0.5 lot

    • $40 for 1 lot

    • $80 for 2 lots

    • And proportional increments beyond that to suit your risk tolerance and account size.




Aucun avis
2025.10.03 08:51
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.03 08:51
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
