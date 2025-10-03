SignauxSections
Yi-chun Kuo

HattyLuck

Yi-chun Kuo
0 avis
Fiabilité
10 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 36%
VantageInternational-Live
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
612
Bénéfice trades:
445 (72.71%)
Perte trades:
167 (27.29%)
Meilleure transaction:
87.87 USD
Pire transaction:
-67.75 USD
Bénéfice brut:
1 371.38 USD (2 454 513 pips)
Perte brute:
-834.64 USD (2 413 370 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
20 (87.75 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
166.02 USD (13)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.14
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
1.49%
Dernier trade:
6 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
86
Temps de détention moyen:
2 jours
Facteur de récupération:
2.25
Longs trades:
296 (48.37%)
Courts trades:
316 (51.63%)
Facteur de profit:
1.64
Rendement attendu:
0.88 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
3.08 USD
Perte moyenne:
-5.00 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
22 (-237.41 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-237.41 USD (22)
Croissance mensuelle:
30.51%
Algo trading:
86%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
134.13 USD
Maximal:
238.71 USD (19.47%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
13.84% (239.47 USD)
Par fonds propres:
23.73% (510.22 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
ETHUSD.bc 612
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
ETHUSD.bc 542
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
ETHUSD.bc 41K
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +87.87 USD
Pire transaction: -68 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 13
Pertes consécutives maximales: 22
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +87.75 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -237.41 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "VantageInternational-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

🤍 Monthly Target: 10–15% Steady Growth

🏅 Strategy Name: ETHUSD Dual-Session Strategy (Daytime Range + Nighttime Breakout)
🏅 Average Holding Time: Intraday to 5 Days

💎 Strategy Core
During the daytime, this strategy uses a Bollinger Band range-trading approach to capture stable profits in sideways markets.
At night, it switches to a breakout strategy following major U.S. economic data releases, aiming to ride strong one-directional moves.
The focus is always on stability and risk control, adapting flexibly to different market sessions.

⚙️ Recommended Copy Settings
🔹 Copy Mode: Proportional margin usage
🔹 Stop Loss: 95% (automatic protection)
🔹 Take Profit: Leave unchecked
🔹 Copy open positions: Yes

💰 Capital & Leverage Suggestion
Recommended capital: USD 1,000 – 2,000
Leverage: 1:500

The system automatically opens proportional trades based on your balance.
For example:
If I trade 0.03 lots with a USD 1,000 account, a USD 2,000 account will trade 0.06 lots,
keeping risk and reward in the same ratio.

Profit-Taking Habit:
Whenever my account profit reaches USD 1,000, I withdraw it to lock in gains and protect capital.

⚠️ Risk-Control Principle
If three consecutive trades close at a loss in one day, I will stop trading for the rest of the day.
This prevents emotional decisions and uncontrolled drawdowns.
Consistency and discipline come first — the goal is sustainable, long-term growth.

🧠 Why Follow My Strategy
Steady Growth: Optimized through real-market experience, proven stable in various conditions.
Dual-Session Logic: Daytime range trading + nighttime breakout for 24-hour efficiency.
Comprehensive Risk Control: Fixed stop loss, dynamic targets, and strict capital protection.
Transparent Management: No exaggerated promises — only verified, real-time performance.

⚠️ Stay Away from Unrealistic “High-Return” Scams!
True profitability comes from discipline and risk control — not luck or empty guarantees.

If you’re looking for a reliable and stable broker,
you can use my referral code 👉 yGvfW1P1
📎 Open an Account Here


Aucun avis
2025.10.08 07:33
No swaps are charged
2025.10.08 07:33
No swaps are charged
2025.10.03 14:18
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.03 07:20
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.03 07:20
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
HattyLuck
30 USD par mois
36%
0
0
USD
2.2K
USD
10
86%
612
72%
100%
1.64
0.88
USD
24%
1:500
Copier

