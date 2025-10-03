🤍 Monthly Target: 10–15% Steady Growth

🏅 Strategy Name: ETHUSD Dual-Session Strategy (Daytime Range + Nighttime Breakout)

🏅 Average Holding Time: Intraday to 5 Days

💎 Strategy Core

During the daytime, this strategy uses a Bollinger Band range-trading approach to capture stable profits in sideways markets.

At night, it switches to a breakout strategy following major U.S. economic data releases, aiming to ride strong one-directional moves.

The focus is always on stability and risk control, adapting flexibly to different market sessions.

⚙️ Recommended Copy Settings

🔹 Copy Mode: Proportional margin usage

🔹 Stop Loss: 95% (automatic protection)

🔹 Take Profit: Leave unchecked

🔹 Copy open positions: Yes

💰 Capital & Leverage Suggestion

Recommended capital: USD 1,000 – 2,000

Leverage: 1:500

The system automatically opens proportional trades based on your balance.

For example:

If I trade 0.03 lots with a USD 1,000 account, a USD 2,000 account will trade 0.06 lots,

keeping risk and reward in the same ratio.

Profit-Taking Habit:

Whenever my account profit reaches USD 1,000, I withdraw it to lock in gains and protect capital.

⚠️ Risk-Control Principle

If three consecutive trades close at a loss in one day, I will stop trading for the rest of the day.

This prevents emotional decisions and uncontrolled drawdowns.

Consistency and discipline come first — the goal is sustainable, long-term growth.

🧠 Why Follow My Strategy

✅ Steady Growth: Optimized through real-market experience, proven stable in various conditions.

✅ Dual-Session Logic: Daytime range trading + nighttime breakout for 24-hour efficiency.

✅ Comprehensive Risk Control: Fixed stop loss, dynamic targets, and strict capital protection.

✅ Transparent Management: No exaggerated promises — only verified, real-time performance.

⚠️ Stay Away from Unrealistic “High-Return” Scams!

True profitability comes from discipline and risk control — not luck or empty guarantees.

