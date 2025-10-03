- Croissance
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|ETHUSD.bc
|612
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|ETHUSD.bc
|542
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|ETHUSD.bc
|41K
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "VantageInternational-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
Pas de données
🤍 Monthly Target: 10–15% Steady Growth
🏅 Strategy Name: ETHUSD Dual-Session Strategy (Daytime Range + Nighttime Breakout)
🏅 Average Holding Time: Intraday to 5 Days
💎 Strategy Core
During the daytime, this strategy uses a Bollinger Band range-trading approach to capture stable profits in sideways markets.
At night, it switches to a breakout strategy following major U.S. economic data releases, aiming to ride strong one-directional moves.
The focus is always on stability and risk control, adapting flexibly to different market sessions.
⚙️ Recommended Copy Settings
🔹 Copy Mode: Proportional margin usage
🔹 Stop Loss: 95% (automatic protection)
🔹 Take Profit: Leave unchecked
🔹 Copy open positions: Yes
💰 Capital & Leverage Suggestion
Recommended capital: USD 1,000 – 2,000
Leverage: 1:500
The system automatically opens proportional trades based on your balance.
For example:
If I trade 0.03 lots with a USD 1,000 account, a USD 2,000 account will trade 0.06 lots,
keeping risk and reward in the same ratio.
Profit-Taking Habit:
Whenever my account profit reaches USD 1,000, I withdraw it to lock in gains and protect capital.
⚠️ Risk-Control Principle
If three consecutive trades close at a loss in one day, I will stop trading for the rest of the day.
This prevents emotional decisions and uncontrolled drawdowns.
Consistency and discipline come first — the goal is sustainable, long-term growth.
🧠 Why Follow My Strategy
✅ Steady Growth: Optimized through real-market experience, proven stable in various conditions.
✅ Dual-Session Logic: Daytime range trading + nighttime breakout for 24-hour efficiency.
✅ Comprehensive Risk Control: Fixed stop loss, dynamic targets, and strict capital protection.
✅ Transparent Management: No exaggerated promises — only verified, real-time performance.
⚠️ Stay Away from Unrealistic “High-Return” Scams!
True profitability comes from discipline and risk control — not luck or empty guarantees.
If you’re looking for a reliable and stable broker,
USD
USD
USD