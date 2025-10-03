- Croissance
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|14
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|27
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|27K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Exness-MT5Real31" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|12.55 × 86
Golden Entry Trail: Your Safe Path to Consistent Growth
Strategy Focus: Precision Entry + Automatic Profit Lock
We prioritize capital preservation and stable growth. Every trade is carefully initiated at an optimal point.
-
Low Risk Start: We begin with a minimal lot size of 0.01 to maximize portfolio safety and manage drawdown effectively.
-
The Trail Guard: Once in profit, our smart Trailing Stop system takes over, securing your gains and allowing the trend to run as far as possible.
Goal: Consistent, protected returns. Follow us for security and growth.
