Lauw King San al Adi P

Golden Rule

Lauw King San al Adi P
0 avis
Fiabilité
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 15%
TradingProInternational-Live 2
1:200
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
11
Bénéfice trades:
6 (54.54%)
Perte trades:
5 (45.45%)
Meilleure transaction:
7.01 USD
Pire transaction:
-2.00 USD
Bénéfice brut:
22.60 USD (2 257 pips)
Perte brute:
-7.31 USD (729 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
5 (16.98 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
16.98 USD (5)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.45
Activité de trading:
82.22%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
16.74%
Dernier trade:
59 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
11
Temps de détention moyen:
2 heures
Facteur de récupération:
2.88
Longs trades:
8 (72.73%)
Courts trades:
3 (27.27%)
Facteur de profit:
3.09
Rendement attendu:
1.39 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
3.77 USD
Perte moyenne:
-1.46 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
4 (-5.31 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-5.31 USD (4)
Croissance mensuelle:
15.29%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
5.31 USD
Maximal:
5.31 USD (5.31%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
5.31% (5.31 USD)
Par fonds propres:
1.07% (1.22 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
GBPUSD.pro 7
XAUUSD.pro 4
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD.pro 0
XAUUSD.pro 16
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD.pro -50
XAUUSD.pro 1.6K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +7.01 USD
Pire transaction: -2 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 5
Pertes consécutives maximales: 4
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +16.98 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -5.31 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "TradingProInternational-Live 2" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

Hey there, traders! 👋 Welcome to my signal channel. Here, I keep things simple and clean by using Price Action on candlestick patterns as my main strategy. I don’t chase every move in the market—I only trade when the setup looks clear and reliable.

I focus on just two instruments: GBP/USD (GU) and Gold (XAU/USD). For Gold, I only take trades when a trusted candlestick pattern shows up that fits my method. As for GU, I trade it only between 08:00 – 10:00 server time, so everything stays disciplined and structured.

Every trade comes with a well-prepared Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL), fully aligned with proper risk management. That way, results stay consistent without unnecessary risks.

Follow along with these signals, stay disciplined, and let’s grow our trading journey together 🚀📈


Aucun avis
2025.10.03 06:09
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.03 06:09
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
