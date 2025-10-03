- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD.pro
|7
|XAUUSD.pro
|4
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD.pro
|0
|XAUUSD.pro
|16
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD.pro
|-50
|XAUUSD.pro
|1.6K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "TradingProInternational-Live 2" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
Pas de données
Hey there, traders! 👋 Welcome to my signal channel. Here, I keep things simple and clean by using Price Action on candlestick patterns as my main strategy. I don’t chase every move in the market—I only trade when the setup looks clear and reliable.
I focus on just two instruments: GBP/USD (GU) and Gold (XAU/USD). For Gold, I only take trades when a trusted candlestick pattern shows up that fits my method. As for GU, I trade it only between 08:00 – 10:00 server time, so everything stays disciplined and structured.
Every trade comes with a well-prepared Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL), fully aligned with proper risk management. That way, results stay consistent without unnecessary risks.
Follow along with these signals, stay disciplined, and let’s grow our trading journey together 🚀📈
