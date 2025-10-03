SignauxSections
Mohd Shukri Bin Mahadi

DoubleBottom

Mohd Shukri Bin Mahadi
0 avis
Fiabilité
13 semaines
0 / 0 USD
croissance depuis 2025 69%
XMGlobal-MT5 12
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
446
Bénéfice trades:
168 (37.66%)
Perte trades:
278 (62.33%)
Meilleure transaction:
571.74 USD
Pire transaction:
-337.16 USD
Bénéfice brut:
18 339.43 USD (9 923 532 pips)
Perte brute:
-10 685.05 USD (6 742 255 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
6 (184.91 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
1 125.21 USD (4)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.16
Activité de trading:
107.74%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
1.36%
Dernier trade:
55 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
46
Temps de détention moyen:
1 jour
Facteur de récupération:
4.73
Longs trades:
352 (78.92%)
Courts trades:
94 (21.08%)
Facteur de profit:
1.72
Rendement attendu:
17.16 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
109.16 USD
Perte moyenne:
-38.44 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
18 (-886.58 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-886.58 USD (18)
Croissance mensuelle:
15.30%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
85.18 USD
Maximal:
1 618.57 USD (8.77%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
10.10% (1 618.57 USD)
Par fonds propres:
1.70% (177.58 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
ETHUSD 145
BTCUSD 143
US100Cash 66
USDJPY 62
EURUSD 11
JP225Cash 9
GOLD 6
HK50Cash 4
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
ETHUSD 2.4K
BTCUSD 2.0K
US100Cash 2.7K
USDJPY 53
EURUSD 160
JP225Cash 22
GOLD 332
HK50Cash 41
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
ETHUSD 202K
BTCUSD 2.7M
US100Cash 246K
USDJPY 1.9K
EURUSD 702
JP225Cash 627
GOLD 20K
HK50Cash 308
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +571.74 USD
Pire transaction: -337 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 4
Pertes consécutives maximales: 18
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +184.91 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -886.58 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "XMGlobal-MT5 12" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

Trading Strategy Description

Overview

This is a swing trading strategy focused on high-liquidity, globally significant markets with a conservative risk management approach. The strategy targets medium-term price movements across diversified asset classes to capture sustained trends while minimizing exposure to short-term volatility.

Markets Traded

Equity Indices:

  • Nasdaq (NQ/NDX) - Primary focus on US technology sector, highly liquid with strong trending characteristics
  • Hang Seng (HSI) - Asian market exposure, capturing Hong Kong/China market movements

Cryptocurrencies:

  • Bitcoin (BTC) - Leading cryptocurrency, primary digital asset
  • Ethereum (ETH) - Second-largest cryptocurrency, captures altcoin trends

Commodities:

  • Crude Oil (WTI/Brent) - Energy sector exposure, responds to global supply/demand dynamics

Foreign Exchange:

  • USD/JPY - Major currency pair, safe-haven and risk sentiment indicator

Trading Style: Swing Trading

Time Horizon: Positions held from several days to several weeks, capturing intermediate price swings within larger trends.

Approach:

  • Enters positions based on technical setups and market structure
  • Allows trades to develop over multiple sessions
  • Not concerned with intraday noise or minor fluctuations
  • Targets meaningful price moves that develop over days/weeks
  • Fewer trades with higher quality setups versus day trading volume

Risk Management: Conservative

Core Principles:

  • Capital preservation prioritized over aggressive gains
  • Smaller position sizing relative to account equity
  • Strict stop-loss discipline on every trade
  • Risk typically limited to 1-2% of capital per position
  • Diversification across uncorrelated asset classes
  • Avoids over-leveraging despite margin availability
  • Patient entry timing - waits for optimal setups rather than forcing trades

Risk Controls:

  • Pre-determined exit points before entering trades
  • Position sizing calculated based on stop distance
  • Maximum portfolio heat limits (total capital at risk across all positions)
  • Avoids adding to losing positions
  • Reduces exposure during high-volatility or uncertain market conditions

Strategy Advantages

  • Diversification: Multiple asset classes reduce correlation risk
  • Flexibility: Can adapt to various market conditions across global markets
  • Sustainability: Conservative approach supports long-term consistency
  • Time efficiency: Swing trading doesn't require constant market monitoring
  • Quality over quantity: Focus on high-probability setups reduces emotional trading

This strategy balances opportunity across major global markets while maintaining disciplined risk management suitable for steady, long-term capital growth.


Aucun avis
2025.10.03 00:59
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
