Overview

Trading Strategy Description

This is a swing trading strategy focused on high-liquidity, globally significant markets with a conservative risk management approach. The strategy targets medium-term price movements across diversified asset classes to capture sustained trends while minimizing exposure to short-term volatility.

Markets Traded

Equity Indices:

Nasdaq (NQ/NDX) - Primary focus on US technology sector, highly liquid with strong trending characteristics

- Primary focus on US technology sector, highly liquid with strong trending characteristics Hang Seng (HSI) - Asian market exposure, capturing Hong Kong/China market movements

Cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) - Leading cryptocurrency, primary digital asset

- Leading cryptocurrency, primary digital asset Ethereum (ETH) - Second-largest cryptocurrency, captures altcoin trends

Commodities:

Crude Oil (WTI/Brent) - Energy sector exposure, responds to global supply/demand dynamics

Foreign Exchange:

USD/JPY - Major currency pair, safe-haven and risk sentiment indicator

Trading Style: Swing Trading

Time Horizon: Positions held from several days to several weeks, capturing intermediate price swings within larger trends.

Approach:

Enters positions based on technical setups and market structure

Allows trades to develop over multiple sessions

Not concerned with intraday noise or minor fluctuations

Targets meaningful price moves that develop over days/weeks

Fewer trades with higher quality setups versus day trading volume

Risk Management: Conservative

Core Principles:

Capital preservation prioritized over aggressive gains

Smaller position sizing relative to account equity

Strict stop-loss discipline on every trade

Risk typically limited to 1-2% of capital per position

Diversification across uncorrelated asset classes

Avoids over-leveraging despite margin availability

Patient entry timing - waits for optimal setups rather than forcing trades

Risk Controls:

Pre-determined exit points before entering trades

Position sizing calculated based on stop distance

Maximum portfolio heat limits (total capital at risk across all positions)

Avoids adding to losing positions

Reduces exposure during high-volatility or uncertain market conditions

Strategy Advantages

Diversification: Multiple asset classes reduce correlation risk

Multiple asset classes reduce correlation risk Flexibility: Can adapt to various market conditions across global markets

Can adapt to various market conditions across global markets Sustainability: Conservative approach supports long-term consistency

Conservative approach supports long-term consistency Time efficiency: Swing trading doesn't require constant market monitoring

Swing trading doesn't require constant market monitoring Quality over quantity: Focus on high-probability setups reduces emotional trading

This strategy balances opportunity across major global markets while maintaining disciplined risk management suitable for steady, long-term capital growth.