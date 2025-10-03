- Croissance
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|ETHUSD
|145
|BTCUSD
|143
|US100Cash
|66
|USDJPY
|62
|EURUSD
|11
|JP225Cash
|9
|GOLD
|6
|HK50Cash
|4
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|ETHUSD
|2.4K
|BTCUSD
|2.0K
|US100Cash
|2.7K
|USDJPY
|53
|EURUSD
|160
|JP225Cash
|22
|GOLD
|332
|HK50Cash
|41
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|ETHUSD
|202K
|BTCUSD
|2.7M
|US100Cash
|246K
|USDJPY
|1.9K
|EURUSD
|702
|JP225Cash
|627
|GOLD
|20K
|HK50Cash
|308
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "XMGlobal-MT5 12" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
Pas de données
Overview
This is a swing trading strategy focused on high-liquidity, globally significant markets with a conservative risk management approach. The strategy targets medium-term price movements across diversified asset classes to capture sustained trends while minimizing exposure to short-term volatility.
Markets Traded
Equity Indices:
- Nasdaq (NQ/NDX) - Primary focus on US technology sector, highly liquid with strong trending characteristics
- Hang Seng (HSI) - Asian market exposure, capturing Hong Kong/China market movements
Cryptocurrencies:
- Bitcoin (BTC) - Leading cryptocurrency, primary digital asset
- Ethereum (ETH) - Second-largest cryptocurrency, captures altcoin trends
Commodities:
- Crude Oil (WTI/Brent) - Energy sector exposure, responds to global supply/demand dynamics
Foreign Exchange:
- USD/JPY - Major currency pair, safe-haven and risk sentiment indicator
Trading Style: Swing Trading
Time Horizon: Positions held from several days to several weeks, capturing intermediate price swings within larger trends.
Approach:
- Enters positions based on technical setups and market structure
- Allows trades to develop over multiple sessions
- Not concerned with intraday noise or minor fluctuations
- Targets meaningful price moves that develop over days/weeks
- Fewer trades with higher quality setups versus day trading volume
Risk Management: Conservative
Core Principles:
- Capital preservation prioritized over aggressive gains
- Smaller position sizing relative to account equity
- Strict stop-loss discipline on every trade
- Risk typically limited to 1-2% of capital per position
- Diversification across uncorrelated asset classes
- Avoids over-leveraging despite margin availability
- Patient entry timing - waits for optimal setups rather than forcing trades
Risk Controls:
- Pre-determined exit points before entering trades
- Position sizing calculated based on stop distance
- Maximum portfolio heat limits (total capital at risk across all positions)
- Avoids adding to losing positions
- Reduces exposure during high-volatility or uncertain market conditions
Strategy Advantages
- Diversification: Multiple asset classes reduce correlation risk
- Flexibility: Can adapt to various market conditions across global markets
- Sustainability: Conservative approach supports long-term consistency
- Time efficiency: Swing trading doesn't require constant market monitoring
- Quality over quantity: Focus on high-probability setups reduces emotional trading
This strategy balances opportunity across major global markets while maintaining disciplined risk management suitable for steady, long-term capital growth.
