|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY.c
|8
|EURCAD.c
|8
|XAUUSD.c
|6
|GBPCAD.c
|6
|XAGUSD.c
|5
|USDCAD.c
|5
|USDCHF.c
|5
|AUDCAD.c
|5
|NZDJPY.c
|5
|AUDCHF.c
|4
|EURAUD.c
|4
|CHFJPY.c
|4
|USDCNH.c
|3
|EURCHF.c
|3
|GBPCHF.c
|3
|EURJPY.c
|3
|GBPJPY.c
|3
|BRENT.c
|3
|EURUSD.c
|2
|CADCHF.c
|2
|GBPAUD.c
|2
|AUDJPY.c
|2
|CADJPY.c
|2
|EURGBP.c
|2
|AUDUSD.c
|2
|GBPUSD.c
|2
|GER30.c
|1
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPY.c
|-1
|EURCAD.c
|-2
|XAUUSD.c
|66
|GBPCAD.c
|-2
|XAGUSD.c
|-15
|USDCAD.c
|-1
|USDCHF.c
|-2
|AUDCAD.c
|-2
|NZDJPY.c
|0
|AUDCHF.c
|-3
|EURAUD.c
|0
|CHFJPY.c
|-1
|USDCNH.c
|-2
|EURCHF.c
|-1
|GBPCHF.c
|-3
|EURJPY.c
|0
|GBPJPY.c
|0
|BRENT.c
|-3
|EURUSD.c
|1
|CADCHF.c
|-1
|GBPAUD.c
|-2
|AUDJPY.c
|0
|CADJPY.c
|0
|EURGBP.c
|0
|AUDUSD.c
|-1
|GBPUSD.c
|0
|GER30.c
|57
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPY.c
|-29
|EURCAD.c
|-110
|XAUUSD.c
|5.2K
|GBPCAD.c
|-139
|XAGUSD.c
|-285
|USDCAD.c
|-35
|USDCHF.c
|-92
|AUDCAD.c
|-149
|NZDJPY.c
|55
|AUDCHF.c
|-189
|EURAUD.c
|17
|CHFJPY.c
|-52
|USDCNH.c
|-886
|EURCHF.c
|-40
|GBPCHF.c
|-223
|EURJPY.c
|61
|GBPJPY.c
|58
|BRENT.c
|-209
|EURUSD.c
|151
|CADCHF.c
|-91
|GBPAUD.c
|-306
|AUDJPY.c
|37
|CADJPY.c
|20
|EURGBP.c
|-11
|AUDUSD.c
|-38
|GBPUSD.c
|58
|GER30.c
|4.9K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ATFXGM19-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
Mutual Fundos is a fully automated trading system designed to operate multiple assets simultaneously, with consistent risk management and complete exposure control. Each position is opened with a fixed lot size and predetermined risk, ensuring predictability and discipline in all transactions.
The EA automatically manages opening, closing, and stop adjustments, including breakeven and trailing, protecting profits and limiting losses. It tracks the market in real time, reacting quickly to conditions without the need for manual intervention.