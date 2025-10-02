SignauxSections
Jonatan Augusto Ville Lubian

Mutual Funds

Jonatan Augusto Ville Lubian
0 avis
Fiabilité
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
croissance depuis 2025 46%
ATFXGM19-Live
1:400
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
100
Bénéfice trades:
62 (62.00%)
Perte trades:
38 (38.00%)
Meilleure transaction:
57.42 USD
Pire transaction:
-15.30 USD
Bénéfice brut:
148.54 USD (12 222 pips)
Perte brute:
-68.41 USD (4 504 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
17 (2.18 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
86.26 USD (7)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.13
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
56.34%
Dernier trade:
20 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
102
Temps de détention moyen:
4 heures
Facteur de récupération:
4.27
Longs trades:
100 (100.00%)
Courts trades:
0 (0.00%)
Facteur de profit:
2.17
Rendement attendu:
0.80 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
2.40 USD
Perte moyenne:
-1.80 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
8 (-8.07 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-15.30 USD (1)
Croissance mensuelle:
46.07%
Algo trading:
93%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
9.34 USD
Maximal:
18.78 USD (9.48%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
8.33% (18.63 USD)
Par fonds propres:
43.26% (93.46 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
USDJPY.c 8
EURCAD.c 8
XAUUSD.c 6
GBPCAD.c 6
XAGUSD.c 5
USDCAD.c 5
USDCHF.c 5
AUDCAD.c 5
NZDJPY.c 5
AUDCHF.c 4
EURAUD.c 4
CHFJPY.c 4
USDCNH.c 3
EURCHF.c 3
GBPCHF.c 3
EURJPY.c 3
GBPJPY.c 3
BRENT.c 3
EURUSD.c 2
CADCHF.c 2
GBPAUD.c 2
AUDJPY.c 2
CADJPY.c 2
EURGBP.c 2
AUDUSD.c 2
GBPUSD.c 2
GER30.c 1
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY.c -1
EURCAD.c -2
XAUUSD.c 66
GBPCAD.c -2
XAGUSD.c -15
USDCAD.c -1
USDCHF.c -2
AUDCAD.c -2
NZDJPY.c 0
AUDCHF.c -3
EURAUD.c 0
CHFJPY.c -1
USDCNH.c -2
EURCHF.c -1
GBPCHF.c -3
EURJPY.c 0
GBPJPY.c 0
BRENT.c -3
EURUSD.c 1
CADCHF.c -1
GBPAUD.c -2
AUDJPY.c 0
CADJPY.c 0
EURGBP.c 0
AUDUSD.c -1
GBPUSD.c 0
GER30.c 57
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY.c -29
EURCAD.c -110
XAUUSD.c 5.2K
GBPCAD.c -139
XAGUSD.c -285
USDCAD.c -35
USDCHF.c -92
AUDCAD.c -149
NZDJPY.c 55
AUDCHF.c -189
EURAUD.c 17
CHFJPY.c -52
USDCNH.c -886
EURCHF.c -40
GBPCHF.c -223
EURJPY.c 61
GBPJPY.c 58
BRENT.c -209
EURUSD.c 151
CADCHF.c -91
GBPAUD.c -306
AUDJPY.c 37
CADJPY.c 20
EURGBP.c -11
AUDUSD.c -38
GBPUSD.c 58
GER30.c 4.9K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ATFXGM19-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

Mutual Fundos is a fully automated trading system designed to operate multiple assets simultaneously, with consistent risk management and complete exposure control. Each position is opened with a fixed lot size and predetermined risk, ensuring predictability and discipline in all transactions.

The EA automatically manages opening, closing, and stop adjustments, including breakeven and trailing, protecting profits and limiting losses. It tracks the market in real time, reacting quickly to conditions without the need for manual intervention.


2025.10.03 06:09
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.10.03 06:09
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.03 00:59
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.02 22:49
High current drawdown in 40% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.02 22:49
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.10.02 22:49
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.02 16:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.02 15:29
Low trading activity - only 4 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.02 15:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.02 15:29
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
