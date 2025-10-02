SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / CrazyGOLD M1
Hong Tao Yu

CrazyGOLD M1

Hong Tao Yu
0 avis
2 semaines
0 / 0 USD
0%
EightcapGlobal-Live
1:500
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
4
Bénéfice trades:
4 (100.00%)
Perte trades:
0 (0.00%)
Meilleure transaction:
7.16 USD
Pire transaction:
0.00 USD
Bénéfice brut:
21.41 USD (2 139 pips)
Perte brute:
0.00 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales:
4 (21.41 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
21.41 USD (4)
Ratio de Sharpe:
5.94
Activité de trading:
n/a
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.00%
Dernier trade:
17 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
4
Temps de détention moyen:
11 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
0.00
Longs trades:
3 (75.00%)
Courts trades:
1 (25.00%)
Facteur de profit:
n/a
Rendement attendu:
5.35 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
5.35 USD
Perte moyenne:
0.00 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
0 (0.00 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
0.00 USD (0)
Croissance mensuelle:
39.13%
Algo trading:
75%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 4
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 21
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 2.1K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +7.16 USD
Pire transaction: -0 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 4
Pertes consécutives maximales: 0
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +21.41 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -0.00 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "EightcapGlobal-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Eightcap-Live
0.00 × 1
EightcapGlobal-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
4.67 × 868
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire

This EA is named CrazyGOLD-M1, it can be found in MT5 market.

CrazyGOLD-M1 is a professional Expert Advisor optimized for trading XAU/USD on the M1 (1-minute) timeframe.

Its architecture is built on ICT (Inner Circle Trader) concepts, focusing on liquidity zones and swing resistance to identify high-probability entries.

The gold market has been highly unpredictable in recent years, and many traders struggle to manage it manually. CrazyGOLD-M1 provides a reliable solution by applying systematic analysis to detect smart money movements and determine precise entry points.

This EA does not open trades every day—it only executes when clear opportunities are identified, typically every 2–3 days, often placing multiple trades during such periods.

The algorithm applies fixed Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels for each trade, ensuring consistent risk management. With a small SL, logical TP, and an average risk-to-reward ratio of 1:2, the EA achieves a win rate of over 60%.

Importantly, CrazyGOLD-M1 does not use martingale or grid strategies, allowing traders to manage risk safely at all times.


Aucun avis
2025.10.02 15:29
Low trading activity - only 4 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.02 15:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.02 15:29
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire