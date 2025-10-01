SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / Demirel Capital MT5
Demirel Capital Bilişim ve Medya Limited Şirketi

Demirel Capital MT5

Demirel Capital Bilişim ve Medya Limited Şirketi
0 avis
Fiabilité
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 50 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 2%
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1:500
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
8
Bénéfice trades:
8 (100.00%)
Perte trades:
0 (0.00%)
Meilleure transaction:
3.10 USD
Pire transaction:
0.00 USD
Bénéfice brut:
9.50 USD (1 131 pips)
Perte brute:
-0.34 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales:
8 (9.50 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
9.50 USD (8)
Ratio de Sharpe:
1.17
Activité de trading:
92.19%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
3.22%
Dernier trade:
9 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
13
Temps de détention moyen:
9 heures
Facteur de récupération:
41.64
Longs trades:
8 (100.00%)
Courts trades:
0 (0.00%)
Facteur de profit:
27.94
Rendement attendu:
1.19 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
1.19 USD
Perte moyenne:
0.00 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
0 (0.00 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
0.00 USD (0)
Croissance mensuelle:
1.83%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.08 USD
Maximal:
0.22 USD (0.04%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.02% (0.08 USD)
Par fonds propres:
1.97% (5.91 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
GBPUSD 4
EURUSD 2
BRENT 1
BRKb.N 1
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 4
EURUSD 2
BRENT 3
BRKb.N 0
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 312
EURUSD 225
BRENT 310
BRKb.N 284
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +3.10 USD
Pire transaction: -0 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 8
Pertes consécutives maximales: 0
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +9.50 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -0.00 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "FxPro-MT5 Live02" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

RoboForex-Pro
5.50 × 2
FxPro-MT5
6.06 × 3550
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire

Are you dissatisfied with the performance of your investments and overwhelmed by the complexity of the markets? Instead of leaving your savings to chance, how about managing them with mathematical precision?

Many individual investors miss out on potential gains because they fail to make the right decisions at the right time, act on emotion, or cannot dedicate enough time to market analysis. This situation causes capital to erode or stagnate over the years.

We eliminate this problem. With our investment algorithms, which have been continuously tested and developed for a full 10 years, we work for you on the MetaTrader 5 platform. With our system based entirely on data, not emotions, we aim for predictable and stable growth.

Our 10-year testing process is the greatest proof of how resilient our system is against various market fluctuations and crises. All you have to do is sit back and watch your savings grow with a proven strategy.

Stop making investments based on guesswork. Let us give you a live demonstration of how our system works and discover together what we can do for your portfolio.

Imagine: an expert working for you 24/7, one that never gets tired, never panics, and operates solely on a proven formula for success. This is exactly what our algorithms, developed with our 10 years of experience, are. While you focus on your family and your job, we ensure that your savings grow safely with a target of a 4-5% monthly return in USD.

Financial peace of mind is just a click away. Message us now to get more information about our service and to learn how we can secure your future!


Aucun avis
2025.10.03 16:18
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.02 07:59
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.02 07:59
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.01 19:19
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.01 19:19
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.01 19:19
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.01 19:19
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.01 19:19
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Demirel Capital MT5
50 USD par mois
2%
0
0
USD
300
USD
1
0%
8
100%
92%
27.94
1.19
USD
2%
1:500
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 5 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.