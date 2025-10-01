SignauxSections
Nasdaq Pulse
Stephen Bouwer

Nasdaq Pulse

Stephen Bouwer
0 avis
8 semaines
0 / 0 USD
0%
FTMO-Server
1:100
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
65
Bénéfice trades:
38 (58.46%)
Perte trades:
27 (41.54%)
Meilleure transaction:
135.32 USD
Pire transaction:
-191.26 USD
Bénéfice brut:
852.89 USD (145 145 pips)
Perte brute:
-1 637.05 USD (126 619 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
8 (413.57 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
413.57 USD (8)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.21
Activité de trading:
n/a
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.00%
Dernier trade:
16 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
6
Temps de détention moyen:
6 heures
Facteur de récupération:
-0.72
Longs trades:
35 (53.85%)
Courts trades:
30 (46.15%)
Facteur de profit:
0.52
Rendement attendu:
-12.06 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
22.44 USD
Perte moyenne:
-60.63 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
4 (-254.34 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-348.68 USD (3)
Croissance mensuelle:
0.05%
Algo trading:
30%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
904.63 USD
Maximal:
1 084.51 USD (10.65%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
US100.cash 57
GER40.cash 6
US30.cash 1
GBPAUD 1
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
US100.cash -730
GER40.cash -64
US30.cash 5
GBPAUD 5
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
US100.cash 14K
GER40.cash -1.8K
US30.cash 6K
GBPAUD 278
Meilleure transaction: +135.32 USD
Pire transaction: -191 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 8
Pertes consécutives maximales: 3
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +413.57 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -254.34 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "FTMO-Server" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

📌 Nasdaq Pulse – Signal Description

Nasdaq Pulse is a mechanical Nasdaq 100 strategy built to capture high-probability moves during the U.S. session. Every trade is rule-based — no guessing, no emotions.

Performance (July 1 – Oct 25):

  • 📊 54 Trades executed

  • 🎯 51.85% Win Rate

  • ⚖️ Profit Factor: 2.12

  • 💵 Lot Size: 1

  • 📉 Max Equity Drawdown: $337.30

Key Features:

  • ✅ Focused exclusively on NAS100 – one of the most liquid & volatile indices.

  • Fully mechanical system — each trade follows strict rules (TP or SL, no manual exits).

  • ✅ Entries based on market bias + retracement levels (proven session logic).

  • ✅ Can generate more than one entry per day depending on market conditions.

  • ✅ Designed for long-term consistency > short-term emotions.

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer: Trading involves risk. Past results do not guarantee future performance. Use appropriate lot sizing according to your account balance and risk profile.

🚀 Ride the pulse of the Nasdaq with confidence and discipline.

IMPORTANT NOTE :  I have only run this strategy on this account since 9th Sept 2025 - you will see when I changed to a fixed lot of 0.25 - the trades before the 9th were not part of this strategy, so please ignore the history before the 9th Sept 2025.  The summary I gave you above is a true reflection of the strategy without missing any trades.


2025.10.01 16:09
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
