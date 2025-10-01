📌 Nasdaq Pulse – Signal Description

Nasdaq Pulse is a mechanical Nasdaq 100 strategy built to capture high-probability moves during the U.S. session. Every trade is rule-based — no guessing, no emotions.

Performance (July 1 – Oct 25):

📊 54 Trades executed

🎯 51.85% Win Rate

⚖️ Profit Factor: 2.12

💵 Lot Size: 1

📉 Max Equity Drawdown: $337.30

Key Features:

✅ Focused exclusively on NAS100 – one of the most liquid & volatile indices.

✅ Fully mechanical system — each trade follows strict rules (TP or SL, no manual exits).

✅ Entries based on market bias + retracement levels (proven session logic).

✅ Can generate more than one entry per day depending on market conditions.

✅ Designed for long-term consistency > short-term emotions.

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer: Trading involves risk. Past results do not guarantee future performance. Use appropriate lot sizing according to your account balance and risk profile.

🚀 Ride the pulse of the Nasdaq with confidence and discipline.



IMPORTANT NOTE : I have only run this strategy on this account since 9th Sept 2025 - you will see when I changed to a fixed lot of 0.25 - the trades before the 9th were not part of this strategy, so please ignore the history before the 9th Sept 2025. The summary I gave you above is a true reflection of the strategy without missing any trades.