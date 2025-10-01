- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|US100.cash
|57
|GER40.cash
|6
|US30.cash
|1
|GBPAUD
|1
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|US100.cash
|-730
|GER40.cash
|-64
|US30.cash
|5
|GBPAUD
|5
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|US100.cash
|14K
|GER40.cash
|-1.8K
|US30.cash
|6K
|GBPAUD
|278
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "FTMO-Server" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
Pas de données
📌 Nasdaq Pulse – Signal Description
Nasdaq Pulse is a mechanical Nasdaq 100 strategy built to capture high-probability moves during the U.S. session. Every trade is rule-based — no guessing, no emotions.
Performance (July 1 – Oct 25):
-
📊 54 Trades executed
-
🎯 51.85% Win Rate
-
⚖️ Profit Factor: 2.12
-
💵 Lot Size: 1
-
📉 Max Equity Drawdown: $337.30
Key Features:
-
✅ Focused exclusively on NAS100 – one of the most liquid & volatile indices.
-
✅ Fully mechanical system — each trade follows strict rules (TP or SL, no manual exits).
-
✅ Entries based on market bias + retracement levels (proven session logic).
-
✅ Can generate more than one entry per day depending on market conditions.
-
✅ Designed for long-term consistency > short-term emotions.
⚠️ Risk Disclaimer: Trading involves risk. Past results do not guarantee future performance. Use appropriate lot sizing according to your account balance and risk profile.
🚀 Ride the pulse of the Nasdaq with confidence and discipline.
IMPORTANT NOTE : I have only run this strategy on this account since 9th Sept 2025 - you will see when I changed to a fixed lot of 0.25 - the trades before the 9th were not part of this strategy, so please ignore the history before the 9th Sept 2025. The summary I gave you above is a true reflection of the strategy without missing any trades.