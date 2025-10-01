- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Trades:
10
Bénéfice trades:
10 (100.00%)
Perte trades:
0 (0.00%)
Meilleure transaction:
3.12 USD
Pire transaction:
0.00 USD
Bénéfice brut:
28.16 USD (3 019 pips)
Perte brute:
0.00 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales:
10 (28.16 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
28.16 USD (10)
Ratio de Sharpe:
8.13
Activité de trading:
82.61%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
1.22%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
11
Temps de détention moyen:
1 jour
Facteur de récupération:
0.00
Longs trades:
2 (20.00%)
Courts trades:
8 (80.00%)
Facteur de profit:
n/a
Rendement attendu:
2.82 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
2.82 USD
Perte moyenne:
0.00 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
0 (0.00 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
0.00 USD (0)
Croissance mensuelle:
4.69%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.70% (4.21 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|8
|AUDCAD
|2
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|24
|AUDCAD
|4
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|2.4K
|AUDCAD
|605
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +3.12 USD
Pire transaction: -0 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 10
Pertes consécutives maximales: 0
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +28.16 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -0.00 USD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live26" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
FBSInc-Real-11
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real3
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo02
|0.00 × 3
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|0.17 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.23 × 57
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.30 × 30
|
OrbexGlobal-Live
|0.33 × 9
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.81 × 221
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.88 × 262
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|1.00 × 19
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|1.05 × 292
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|1.15 × 48
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|1.17 × 132
|
ICMarketsSC-Live14
|1.29 × 52
|
LiteFinance-ECN2.com
|2.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|2.00 × 16
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|2.00 × 2
|
TradersGlobalGroup-Live
|2.38 × 8
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
|2.50 × 4
|
TradersWay-Live 2
|2.50 × 127
|
Tickmill-Live10
|2.54 × 13
**Maximize Your Trading with Our Reliable AUDCAD Signal Subscription!**
Are you looking for a proven way to boost your trading success? Our monthly subscription service offers exclusive AUDCAD signals using the highly effective Martingale strategy, designed to help you navigate the forex market with confidence!
**What We Offer:**
- **Expertly Curated Signals**: Our team of experienced traders provides you with precise entry and exit points tailored for the AUDCAD pair, all backed by solid analysis.
- **Martingale Strategy**: We employ a strategic Martingale approach, allowing you to capitalize on market trends while managing risks effectively. Our system ensures that you can recover potential losses while maximizing your gains!
- **Risk Management Focused**: We prioritize your safety! Our signals include proper risk management guidelines to help you trade smartly and responsibly, protecting your capital as you grow your portfolio.
- **Convenient Monthly Subscription**: Gain ongoing access to high-quality trading signals with a simple, hassle-free monthly subscription. Cancel anytime—no strings attached!
**Why Choose Us?**
- **Proven Results**: Many of our members have seen remarkable improvements in their trading outcomes by following our signals.
- **Continuous Support**: Our dedicated support team is here to answer your questions and provide guidance, ensuring you fully understand each signal and strategy.
- **Join a Community**: Become part of a thriving community of traders who share insights and experiences, enhancing your learning and trading journey!
Don’t miss out on the opportunity to elevate your trading game. Subscribe now to gain access to our exceptional AUDCAD signals and experience the benefits of a structured, risk-managed approach to trading!
**Start your journey towards profitable trading today!**
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
30 USD par mois
5%
0
0
USD
USD
628
USD
USD
2
100%
10
100%
83%
n/a
2.82
USD
USD
1%
1:500