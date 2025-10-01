SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / Pips Pro AUDCAD
Theerathad Phonsornda

Pips Pro AUDCAD

Theerathad Phonsornda
0 avis
Fiabilité
2 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 5%
ICMarketsSC-Live26
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
10
Bénéfice trades:
10 (100.00%)
Perte trades:
0 (0.00%)
Meilleure transaction:
3.12 USD
Pire transaction:
0.00 USD
Bénéfice brut:
28.16 USD (3 019 pips)
Perte brute:
0.00 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales:
10 (28.16 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
28.16 USD (10)
Ratio de Sharpe:
8.13
Activité de trading:
82.61%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
1.22%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
11
Temps de détention moyen:
1 jour
Facteur de récupération:
0.00
Longs trades:
2 (20.00%)
Courts trades:
8 (80.00%)
Facteur de profit:
n/a
Rendement attendu:
2.82 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
2.82 USD
Perte moyenne:
0.00 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
0 (0.00 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
0.00 USD (0)
Croissance mensuelle:
4.69%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.70% (4.21 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
EURUSD 8
AUDCAD 2
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 24
AUDCAD 4
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 2.4K
AUDCAD 605
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +3.12 USD
Pire transaction: -0 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 10
Pertes consécutives maximales: 0
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +28.16 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -0.00 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live26" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

FBSInc-Real-11
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real3
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo02
0.00 × 3
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.17 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.23 × 57
ICMarkets-Live22
0.30 × 30
OrbexGlobal-Live
0.33 × 9
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.81 × 221
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.88 × 262
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.00 × 19
ICMarketsSC-Live24
1.05 × 292
ICMarketsSC-Live16
1.15 × 48
ICMarketsSC-Live07
1.17 × 132
ICMarketsSC-Live14
1.29 × 52
LiteFinance-ECN2.com
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live23
2.00 × 16
Pepperstone-Edge07
2.00 × 2
TradersGlobalGroup-Live
2.38 × 8
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
2.50 × 4
TradersWay-Live 2
2.50 × 127
Tickmill-Live10
2.54 × 13
27 plus...
**Maximize Your Trading with Our Reliable AUDCAD Signal Subscription!**

Are you looking for a proven way to boost your trading success? Our monthly subscription service offers exclusive AUDCAD signals using the highly effective Martingale strategy, designed to help you navigate the forex market with confidence!

 **What We Offer:**
- **Expertly Curated Signals**: Our team of experienced traders provides you with precise entry and exit points tailored for the AUDCAD pair, all backed by solid analysis.
- **Martingale Strategy**: We employ a strategic Martingale approach, allowing you to capitalize on market trends while managing risks effectively. Our system ensures that you can recover potential losses while maximizing your gains!
- **Risk Management Focused**: We prioritize your safety! Our signals include proper risk management guidelines to help you trade smartly and responsibly, protecting your capital as you grow your portfolio.
- **Convenient Monthly Subscription**: Gain ongoing access to high-quality trading signals with a simple, hassle-free monthly subscription. Cancel anytime—no strings attached!

 **Why Choose Us?**
- **Proven Results**: Many of our members have seen remarkable improvements in their trading outcomes by following our signals.
- **Continuous Support**: Our dedicated support team is here to answer your questions and provide guidance, ensuring you fully understand each signal and strategy.
- **Join a Community**: Become part of a thriving community of traders who share insights and experiences, enhancing your learning and trading journey!

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to elevate your trading game. Subscribe now to gain access to our exceptional AUDCAD signals and experience the benefits of a structured, risk-managed approach to trading!

**Start your journey towards profitable trading today!**

Aucun avis
2025.10.07 09:36
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.02 05:59
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.02 05:59
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.01 16:09
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.01 16:09
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.01 16:09
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.01 16:09
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.01 16:09
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
