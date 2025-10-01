SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / The Majors Oracle
Albert Kuipers

The Majors Oracle

Albert Kuipers
0 avis
Fiabilité
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 1%
ICMarketsSC-Live26
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
8
Bénéfice trades:
6 (75.00%)
Perte trades:
2 (25.00%)
Meilleure transaction:
2.12 USD
Pire transaction:
-1.90 USD
Bénéfice brut:
7.24 USD (285 pips)
Perte brute:
-3.72 USD (173 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
4 (4.78 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
4.78 USD (4)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.30
Activité de trading:
21.23%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
2.68%
Dernier trade:
1 un jour avant
Trades par semaine:
8
Temps de détention moyen:
1 heure
Facteur de récupération:
1.85
Longs trades:
0 (0.00%)
Courts trades:
8 (100.00%)
Facteur de profit:
1.95
Rendement attendu:
0.44 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
1.21 USD
Perte moyenne:
-1.86 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
1 (-1.90 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-1.90 USD (1)
Croissance mensuelle:
0.67%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
1.48 USD
Maximal:
1.90 USD (0.36%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.35% (1.82 USD)
Par fonds propres:
1.01% (5.27 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
EURUSD 6
GBPUSD 2
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 1
GBPUSD 3
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD -2
GBPUSD 114
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +2.12 USD
Pire transaction: -2 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 4
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +4.78 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -1.90 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live26" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.00 × 2
FBSInc-Real-11
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real3
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Demo02
0.00 × 4
Pepperstone-Edge08
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real14
0.06 × 48
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.14 × 36
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.22 × 59
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.39 × 85
FPMarkets-Live2
0.47 × 19
Pepperstone-Edge07
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.59 × 109
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.73 × 95
Tickmill-Live05
0.76 × 50
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.80 × 260
ICMarkets-Live22
0.88 × 64
ICMarketsSC-Live24
1.04 × 294
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1.27 × 548
ICMarketsSC-Live14
1.40 × 47
LiteFinance-ECN2.com
2.00 × 1
OrbexGlobal-Live
2.25 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live20
2.32 × 203
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
2.50 × 4
TradersGlobalGroup-Live
2.50 × 4
19 plus...
📊 Advanced Signal for EUR/USD & GBP/USD
This signal is designed for traders who value precision, stability, and consistent growth.
Powered by an advanced algorithm, it continuously scans the market, identifies high-probability entry points, and executes a multi-stage profit management strategy to ensure controlled, reliable performance with minimal risk.

Perfect for large accounts – this signal prioritizes capital safety and steady returns.
🔁 Multi-stage profit closing for optimized results
📈 Proven consistency across different market conditions

Follow this signal if you seek long-term stability, low drawdown, and sustainable profit growth.


🔑 Key Features

  • ⚙️ Advanced trading algorithm for continuous market analysis

  • 🎯 Accurate entry filters for optimal trade timing

  • 📈 Improved trading performance through intelligent strategies

  • 💰 Multi-stage profit closure for precise exit control

  • 🤖 Fully automatic trading mode

  • 🧠 Smart money management system for capital protection

  • 📰 Flexible economic news filter to avoid high-risk events

  • 🛡️ High spread protection for stable execution

  • Day and time filters for optimized trading sessions

💡 Recommended Settings

  • 💵 Minimum balance: $200

  • ⚖️ Pairs: EUR/USD and GBP/USD

  • ⚙️ Best use low spread ECN accounts

🎯 Objective

The main goal is to provide safer, more efficient, and performance-driven trading.
By combining smart analysis, risk control, and profit optimization, the system delivers a balanced and consistent trading experience.


Aucun avis
2025.10.03 02:59
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.03 01:59
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.01 20:29
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.01 16:09
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.01 16:09
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.01 16:09
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.01 12:59
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.01 12:59
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.01 12:59
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.01 12:59
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.01 12:59
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
The Majors Oracle
30 USD par mois
1%
0
0
USD
527
USD
1
100%
8
75%
21%
1.94
0.44
USD
1%
1:500
