|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|6
|GBPUSD
|2
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|1
|GBPUSD
|3
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|-2
|GBPUSD
|114
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live26" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.00 × 2
|
FBSInc-Real-11
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real3
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Demo02
|0.00 × 4
|
Pepperstone-Edge08
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real14
|0.06 × 48
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|0.14 × 36
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.22 × 59
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.39 × 85
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|0.47 × 19
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.59 × 109
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|0.73 × 95
|
Tickmill-Live05
|0.76 × 50
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.80 × 260
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.88 × 64
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|1.04 × 294
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|1.27 × 548
|
ICMarketsSC-Live14
|1.40 × 47
|
LiteFinance-ECN2.com
|2.00 × 1
|
OrbexGlobal-Live
|2.25 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|2.32 × 203
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
|2.50 × 4
|
TradersGlobalGroup-Live
|2.50 × 4
📊 Advanced Signal for EUR/USD & GBP/USD
This signal is designed for traders who value precision, stability, and consistent growth.
Powered by an advanced algorithm, it continuously scans the market, identifies high-probability entry points, and executes a multi-stage profit management strategy to ensure controlled, reliable performance with minimal risk.
✅ Perfect for large accounts – this signal prioritizes capital safety and steady returns.
🔁 Multi-stage profit closing for optimized results
📈 Proven consistency across different market conditions
Follow this signal if you seek long-term stability, low drawdown, and sustainable profit growth.
🔑 Key Features
-
⚙️ Advanced trading algorithm for continuous market analysis
-
🎯 Accurate entry filters for optimal trade timing
-
📈 Improved trading performance through intelligent strategies
-
💰 Multi-stage profit closure for precise exit control
-
🤖 Fully automatic trading mode
-
🧠 Smart money management system for capital protection
-
📰 Flexible economic news filter to avoid high-risk events
-
🛡️ High spread protection for stable execution
-
⏰ Day and time filters for optimized trading sessions
💡 Recommended Settings
-
💵 Minimum balance: $200
-
⚖️ Pairs: EUR/USD and GBP/USD
-
⚙️ Best use low spread ECN accounts
🎯 Objective
The main goal is to provide safer, more efficient, and performance-driven trading.
By combining smart analysis, risk control, and profit optimization, the system delivers a balanced and consistent trading experience.
