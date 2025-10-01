- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|21
|GBPCHF
|1
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|8
|GBPCHF
|19
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|1.2K
|GBPCHF
|770
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "RoboForex-ECN-3" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
FBS-Real-7
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|0.00 × 1
|
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.13 × 15
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.18 × 11
|
Exness-Real17
|0.20 × 10
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.50 × 14
|
AxioryAsia-02Live
|0.70 × 10
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|0.86 × 424
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|1.27 × 11
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|1.69 × 13
|
TradingProInternational-Live 2
|1.79 × 19
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|2.00 × 1
|
Axi-US02-Live
|2.18 × 22
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|2.40 × 5
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|2.64 × 28
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|2.76 × 41
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|4.19 × 27
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|4.19 × 111
|
Axi-US06-Live
|4.20 × 5
|
Exness-Real24
|4.62 × 215
|
Axi-US09-Live
|4.69 × 29
|
Tickmill-Live10
|5.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|5.21 × 237
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|6.36 × 25
What you get:
-
Focused trading in Forex pairs and precious metals (e.g. Gold), with strategies tuned for volatility and market reactions.
-
Risk-managed entries, aiming for steady growth and controlled drawdowns.
-
Weekly updates and transparent performance metrics: win-rate, profit factor, max drawdown.
Why subscribe:
-
For traders seeking exposure to both currencies and metals, diversifying risk.
-
For those wanting moderate, consistent returns rather than chasing high but unstable profits.
-
Ideal for medium-risk tolerance: you get regular signals with defined stop losses, no over-leveraging.
USD
USD
USD