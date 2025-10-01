SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / ForexGoldx
Volker Minkenberg

ForexGoldx

Volker Minkenberg
0 avis
Fiabilité
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 39 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 38%
RoboForex-ECN-3
1:500
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
22
Bénéfice trades:
18 (81.81%)
Perte trades:
4 (18.18%)
Meilleure transaction:
19.20 USD
Pire transaction:
-12.15 USD
Bénéfice brut:
55.96 USD (4 701 pips)
Perte brute:
-28.41 USD (2 779 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
12 (38.97 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
38.97 USD (12)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.23
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
35.67%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
24
Temps de détention moyen:
41 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
2.27
Longs trades:
12 (54.55%)
Courts trades:
10 (45.45%)
Facteur de profit:
1.97
Rendement attendu:
1.25 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
3.11 USD
Perte moyenne:
-7.10 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
2 (-11.48 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-12.15 USD (1)
Croissance mensuelle:
37.82%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
10.99 USD
Maximal:
12.15 USD (10.79%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
15.64% (11.48 USD)
Par fonds propres:
13.24% (11.47 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 21
GBPCHF 1
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 8
GBPCHF 19
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 1.2K
GBPCHF 770
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +19.20 USD
Pire transaction: -12 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 12
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +38.97 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -11.48 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "RoboForex-ECN-3" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

FBS-Real-7
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge01
0.00 × 1
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.13 × 15
RoboForex-ECN
0.18 × 11
Exness-Real17
0.20 × 10
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.50 × 14
AxioryAsia-02Live
0.70 × 10
RoboForex-ECN-3
0.86 × 424
ThreeTrader-Live
1.27 × 11
ICMarketsSC-Live15
1.69 × 13
TradingProInternational-Live 2
1.79 × 19
ICMarketsSC-Live20
2.00 × 1
Axi-US02-Live
2.18 × 22
ICMarketsSC-Live19
2.40 × 5
FusionMarkets-Demo
2.64 × 28
ICMarketsSC-Live04
2.76 × 41
ICMarketsSC-Live17
4.19 × 27
ICMarketsSC-Live23
4.19 × 111
Axi-US06-Live
4.20 × 5
Exness-Real24
4.62 × 215
Axi-US09-Live
4.69 × 29
Tickmill-Live10
5.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live10
5.21 × 237
ICMarketsSC-Live05
6.36 × 25
25 plus...
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire

What you get:

  • Focused trading in Forex pairs and precious metals (e.g. Gold), with strategies tuned for volatility and market reactions.

  • Risk-managed entries, aiming for steady growth and controlled drawdowns.

  • Weekly updates and transparent performance metrics: win-rate, profit factor, max drawdown.

Why subscribe:

  • For traders seeking exposure to both currencies and metals, diversifying risk.

  • For those wanting moderate, consistent returns rather than chasing high but unstable profits.

  • Ideal for medium-risk tolerance: you get regular signals with defined stop losses, no over-leveraging.


Aucun avis
2025.10.02 07:59
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.02 06:59
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.01 11:59
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.01 11:59
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.01 11:59
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
ForexGoldx
39 USD par mois
38%
0
0
USD
108
USD
1
0%
22
81%
100%
1.96
1.25
USD
16%
1:500
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 4 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.