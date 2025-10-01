SignauxSections
Zainuri Lesmana

Green Arrow Pepperstone

Zainuri Lesmana
0 avis
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 -13%
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
16
Bénéfice trades:
5 (31.25%)
Perte trades:
11 (68.75%)
Meilleure transaction:
13.46 USD
Pire transaction:
-18.56 USD
Bénéfice brut:
26.64 USD (1 332 pips)
Perte brute:
-90.12 USD (6 566 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
4 (25.04 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
25.04 USD (4)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.52
Activité de trading:
20.13%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
6.83%
Dernier trade:
7 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
17
Temps de détention moyen:
58 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
-0.77
Longs trades:
8 (50.00%)
Courts trades:
8 (50.00%)
Facteur de profit:
0.30
Rendement attendu:
-3.97 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
5.33 USD
Perte moyenne:
-8.19 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
10 (-82.72 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-82.72 USD (10)
Croissance mensuelle:
-13.28%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
63.48 USD
Maximal:
82.72 USD (15.93%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
16.50% (82.72 USD)
Par fonds propres:
5.63% (27.09 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 16
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -63
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -5.2K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +13.46 USD
Pire transaction: -19 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 4
Pertes consécutives maximales: 10
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +25.04 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -82.72 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 60
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 8
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.74 × 27
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.06 × 530
Tickmill-Live
1.25 × 8
Exness-MT5Real26
1.36 × 59
Exness-MT5Real7
1.42 × 389
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.83 × 8219
FusionMarkets-Live
2.30 × 2211
Exness-MT5Real5
3.48 × 3437
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
3.57 × 3441
ICMarkets-MT5-2
3.73 × 1919
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
4.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
4.73 × 60
Exness-MT5Real
6.12 × 748
FxPro-MT5
6.38 × 84
Exness-MT5Real18
7.06 × 51
VantageFX-Live
7.33 × 3
RoboForex-MetaTrader 5
7.80 × 5
AKFXFinancial-MT5Live-2
8.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5
9.00 × 4
Coinexx-Live
10.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real6
10.40 × 30
7 plus...
Primary Instruments: XAUUSD (gold), selected major FX

Trading Style: Bang Jay’s Price Action Strategy (PAS), trend following with structured confirmations, no martingale and no grid
Trigger Timeframe: M5–M30
Active Hours: London session, New York session; rarely during Tokyo session

Approach & Edge

Green Arrow CT executes the Price Action Strategy. We identify trend structure, order blocks or supply–demand zones, and breakout–retest momentum. Each entry is placed with a measured Stop Loss. No averaging against the trend, no martingale, no grid. Exits combine partial take profit and ATR based trailing stop.

Risk Management

  • Risk per trade: low to moderate, adjusted to volatility

  • Simultaneous exposure: limited with correlation control, especially on multi pair conditions

  • High impact news: avoid trading 10–30 minutes before and after releases such as NFP or FOMC unless there is a high probability setup

  • Target: risk to reward ratio greater than 1:1, dynamic with market structure

  • Primary objective: maintain controlled drawdown and equity consistency

Follower Settings Recommendations (MQL5)

  • Minimum balance: USD 500

  • Leverage: at least 1:100 recommended for margin flexibility

  • Copy mode: Proportional by balance

  • Margin usage cap: conservative at 30 percent of equity or less

  • Equity protection (optional): enable a stop if your equity drops more than 20 percent from your personal peak

  • VPS: use a VPS with latency under 50 ms to the broker server to reduce slippage

  • SL or TP: allow SL and TP to be copied as is. Avoid manual intervention unless in emergency conditions on your side

Execution Policy

  • Stop Loss is always set at entry

  • No holding positions during very thin liquidity or extreme spreads

  • Position size adapts to volatility. There may be flat periods with no trades when no valid setup exists

Transparency

All results and order history are reflected on the MQL5 page. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Green Arrow focuses on capital preservation and sustainable equity growth, not lottery style gains.

Who This Signal Is For

Traders and investors who prioritize disciplined risk, prefer a rules based price action approach, and understand that markets cycle through trending, ranging, and no signal phases.

Disclaimer: Trading CFD or FX involves high risk. Investment value can go up and down. You are fully responsible for your copy settings and personal risk decisions. Make sure you understand how MQL5 signal copying works before subscribing.

Aucun avis
2025.10.02 03:49
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.02 02:49
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.02 02:49
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.01 06:04
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.01 06:04
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.01 05:04
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.01 05:04
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.01 05:04
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.01 05:04
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.01 05:04
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Green Arrow Pepperstone
30 USD par mois
-13%
0
0
USD
419
USD
1
0%
16
31%
20%
0.29
-3.97
USD
17%
1:500
