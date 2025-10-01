SignauxSections
Vyom Tekriwal

Gold Quantum King EA MT5 Signal

Vyom Tekriwal
0 avis
Fiabilité
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 50 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 6%
AAAFx-5 Real
1:200
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
26
Bénéfice trades:
21 (80.76%)
Perte trades:
5 (19.23%)
Meilleure transaction:
16.06 EUR
Pire transaction:
-12.58 EUR
Bénéfice brut:
106.25 EUR (7 099 pips)
Perte brute:
-43.02 EUR (3 601 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
12 (66.85 EUR)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
66.85 EUR (12)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.38
Activité de trading:
78.38%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
2.25%
Dernier trade:
4 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
27
Temps de détention moyen:
34 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
2.05
Longs trades:
20 (76.92%)
Courts trades:
6 (23.08%)
Facteur de profit:
2.47
Rendement attendu:
2.43 EUR
Bénéfice moyen:
5.06 EUR
Perte moyenne:
-8.60 EUR
Pertes consécutives maximales:
3 (-30.90 EUR)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-30.90 EUR (3)
Croissance mensuelle:
5.93%
Algo trading:
34%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
30.90 EUR (2.70%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
2.70% (30.90 EUR)
Par fonds propres:
1.43% (15.94 EUR)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 26
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 72
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 3.5K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "AAAFx-5 Real" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Eightcap-Live
0.68 × 63
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.86 × 7
BlueberryMarkets-Live02
1.15 × 79
Gold Quantum King EA MT5 - Please Use Recommended Set File for Gold Added in Comment Section _ Use M15 time on Gold for live & backtest . Thankyou!

Gold Quantum King EA MT5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the MetaTrader 5 platform. Built with advanced algorithmic logic and a blend of proven technical indicators, this EA aims to deliver consistent performance under various market conditions.

This Expert Advisor leverages Artificial Intelligence techniques to analyze market data, recognize patterns, and make smarter trading decisions in real-time. Unlike traditional rule-based EAs, this system adapts to changing market conditions using:

  • Pattern recognition based on historical data

  • Dynamic decision-making with AI logic layers

  • Self-adjusting filters for entry and exit timing

The EA utilizes a strategic combination of:

  • Commodity Channel Index (CCI)

  • Moving Average (MA)

  • Stochastic Oscillator

  • Supertrend AI-based Filter

These indicators work in harmony to identify high-probability entry and exit points with precision. The system incorporates intelligent signal filtering and confirmation mechanisms to reduce false signals and improve trade accuracy.

Key Features:

  • Optimized for XAUUSD on the M15 timeframe

  • Supports ECN brokers and low-spread accounts

  • No martingale, no grid, no arbitrage

  • Suitable for both beginners and experienced traders

  • Simple setup with user-friendly interface

Gold Quantum King EA MT5 is the result of extensive back-testing, real-market forward testing, and ongoing refinements to ensure long-term stability and profitability. Whether you are looking to diversify your portfolio or automate your gold trading strategy, this EA offers a robust and intelligent solution.


Aucun avis
2025.10.01 01:55
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.01 01:55
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
