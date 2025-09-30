SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / MagicGW 1M BU0 5618
Ihor Hut

MagicGW 1M BU0 5618

Ihor Hut
0 avis
Fiabilité
2 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 40 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 3%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
22
Bénéfice trades:
20 (90.90%)
Perte trades:
2 (9.09%)
Meilleure transaction:
3.29 USD
Pire transaction:
-1.11 USD
Bénéfice brut:
29.01 USD (4 057 pips)
Perte brute:
-1.85 USD (202 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
12 (16.39 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
16.39 USD (12)
Ratio de Sharpe:
1.25
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
1.49%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
12
Temps de détention moyen:
2 jours
Facteur de récupération:
23.41
Longs trades:
22 (100.00%)
Courts trades:
0 (0.00%)
Facteur de profit:
15.68
Rendement attendu:
1.23 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
1.45 USD
Perte moyenne:
-0.93 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
1 (-1.11 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-1.11 USD (1)
Croissance mensuelle:
2.73%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
1.16 USD
Maximal:
1.16 USD (0.12%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.84% (8.63 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
NZDCAD 22
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
NZDCAD 27
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
NZDCAD 3.9K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +3.29 USD
Pire transaction: -1 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 12
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +16.39 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -1.11 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "RoboForex-ECN" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.00 × 4
XMGlobal-MT5 7
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
BCS5-Real
0.64 × 14
GoMarkets-Live
0.78 × 32
RoboForex-ECN
0.79 × 282
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.24 × 257
PUPrime-Live2
1.41 × 127
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
1.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.83 × 109
FPMarkets-Live
2.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 10
2.41 × 158
VTMarkets-Live
2.48 × 144
Exness-MT5Real12
2.50 × 22
Coinexx-Live
2.64 × 28
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
3.52 × 1500
FusionMarkets-Live
4.00 × 29
ECMarkets-MT5-Live01
4.18 × 140
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
4.47 × 15
Exness-MT5Real5
4.92 × 526
Exness-MT5Real7
5.00 × 2
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
5.00 × 2
XSFintech-REAL-3
5.00 × 2
24 plus...
Hi! You must have at least $1000 in your account for 0.01 lot. If you have less or a cent account, you risk getting a loss. Although at the same time my account will get a profit.


this system is set up for +/- 10-15% profit per month from the deposit

To copy the lot size exactly, you need slightly more funds in your account than I have. The MQL5 service has a formula that calculates your lot size compared to mine. For a perfect match, you should have 10-15% more in your account. Find more details on their forum.
Set the allowable spread/slippage to 10- 15 in the terminal settings.

Important!!

  1. I consider it a waste of time to search for settings on history older than 1-2 years. The settings that work now cover 2024 and 2025 up to today. Every month or two, the advisor's settings are slightly adjusted based on the optimization of the recent period. Overall, the advisor has many filters that maximally adapt it to market conditions and preserve the deposit even if we encounter a trend against us.

2. The system works without a stop loss. I understand that this is considered not very good, but without a stop loss - we have constant income, even possibly with drawdown but we have income. And with a stop, we catch the stop - then cover it... and it's endless swings... My advisor has 4 stop loss options... they have been tested many times... hundreds of times... as a result, I came to the conclusion that working without a stop is much more effective.

3. Since this system is set up for +/- 10-15% profit per month from the deposit, I recommend withdrawing profits regularly. Whether it's once a month or once a week - it doesn't matter.


Forex trading carries high risks and may lead to loss of capital. Users are fully responsible for their decisions and losses. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The signal provider is not liable for losses. Assess risks before trading.


Aucun avis
2025.09.30 15:28
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.30 15:28
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
