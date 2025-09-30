- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Trades:
10
Bénéfice trades:
0 (0.00%)
Perte trades:
10 (100.00%)
Meilleure transaction:
0.00 USD
Pire transaction:
-15.49 USD
Bénéfice brut:
0.00 USD
Perte brute:
-67.05 USD (1 294 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
0 (0.00 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
0.00 USD (0)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-1.22
Activité de trading:
96.93%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
34.75%
Dernier trade:
11 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
20
Temps de détention moyen:
4 heures
Facteur de récupération:
-1.00
Longs trades:
0 (0.00%)
Courts trades:
10 (100.00%)
Facteur de profit:
0.00
Rendement attendu:
-6.71 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
0.00 USD
Perte moyenne:
-6.71 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
10 (-65.21 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-65.21 USD (10)
Croissance mensuelle:
-31.65%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
67.05 USD
Maximal:
67.05 USD (31.93%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
31.65% (66.45 USD)
Par fonds propres:
17.64% (33.30 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|-66
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|-1.3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +0.00 USD
Pire transaction: -15 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 0
Pertes consécutives maximales: 10
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +0.00 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -65.21 USD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Tickmill-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
Aglobe-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 1
|
FOREX.comCA-Live 532
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.60 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.75 × 16
|
TickmillEU-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|1.00 × 1
|
itexsys-Platform
|1.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|1.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|1.67 × 3
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|1.75 × 20
|
DooTechnology-Live
|1.79 × 48
|
RHCInvestments-Metadoro
|1.80 × 10
|
Tickmill-Live
|1.94 × 5323
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
Alpari-MT5
|2.00 × 4
|
DerivSVG-Server
|2.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|2.15 × 40
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|2.50 × 8
|
Coinexx-Live
|2.90 × 20
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|3.00 × 9
|
XMGlobal-MT5 4
|3.05 × 269
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|3.13 × 23
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|3.14 × 21
36 plus...
Good traders focus on protecting their money
Trading rules:
1.First Capital Protection
2.Never Disable Rule No. 1
by implementing money management properly, trading becomes easy and fun
I always try to make trading comfortable and balance safe even growing
Be Consistent
Be Disciplined
Be Risk Manager
Be Patient
Be Humble
Be Calm
Just Charts , No Emotion
Trading is a marathon , Not a Sprinter
In trading:
1.Slow is Fast
2.Fast is End Game
make sure you have followed the right trader, who can manage risk well and provide consistent profits to your account
we grow together
trading is easy and fun
Aucun avis
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
30 USD par mois
-32%
0
0
USD
USD
143
USD
USD
1
0%
10
0%
97%
0.00
-6.71
USD
USD
32%
1:500