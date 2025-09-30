Good traders focus on protecting their money





Trading rules:



1.First Capital Protection



2.Never Disable Rule No. 1





by implementing money management properly, trading becomes easy and fun





I always try to make trading comfortable and balance safe even growing





Be Consistent



Be Disciplined



Be Risk Manager



Be Patient



Be Humble



Be Calm





Just Charts , No Emotion





Trading is a marathon , Not a Sprinter





In trading:



1.Slow is Fast



2.Fast is End Game





make sure you have followed the right trader, who can manage risk well and provide consistent profits to your account





we grow together





trading is easy and fun

