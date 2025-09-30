SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / Btc Sideway
Quang Hiep Tran

Btc Sideway

Quang Hiep Tran
0 avis
0 / 0 USD
croissance depuis 2025 -15%
Exness-MT5Real7
1:100
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
1
Bénéfice trades:
0 (0.00%)
Perte trades:
1 (100.00%)
Meilleure transaction:
0.00 USD
Pire transaction:
-29.31 USD
Bénéfice brut:
0.00 USD
Perte brute:
-30.59 USD (9 161 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
0 (0.00 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
0.00 USD (0)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.00
Activité de trading:
0.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.00%
Dernier trade:
73 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
0
Temps de détention moyen:
37 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
-1.00
Longs trades:
0 (0.00%)
Courts trades:
1 (100.00%)
Facteur de profit:
0.00
Rendement attendu:
-30.59 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
0.00 USD
Perte moyenne:
-30.59 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
1 (-29.31 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-29.31 USD (1)
Croissance mensuelle:
0.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
30.59 USD
Maximal:
30.59 USD (15.28%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
15.28% (0.00 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
BTCUSD 1
1
1
1
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD -31
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD -9.2K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +0.00 USD
Pire transaction: -29 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 0
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +0.00 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -29.31 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Exness-MT5Real7" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 5
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real8
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.50 × 24
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire

This strategy utilizes an Expert Advisor (EA) to manage trade execution and is specifically designed to perform well in the Bitcoin (BTC) market when it is moving within a sideways (range-bound) condition. At the current stage, I am focusing on aggressive account growth by allocating 20% of the account balance for long (buy) positions and 15% for short (sell) positions.

It is important to note that this is a high-risk, high-return approach. There may be periods of drawdown caused by consecutive losing trades; however, the winning trades are intended to recover those losses and drive substantial account growth.

The strategy follows the “small loss, big win” principle but applies it in a way that fits sideways market conditions. It only initiates positions when there is a clear and well-defined trading signal, resulting in approximately 10 trades per year. Patience and confidence in the methodology are essential for success.

The anticipated annual return is to double the account (x2) or more under favorable market conditions.


Aucun avis
2025.09.30 10:12
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.30 10:12
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.30 07:26
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 1 days. This comprises 1.11% of days out of the 90 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.30 07:26
80% of trades performed within 1 days. This comprises 1.11% of days out of the 90 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.30 07:26
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2025.09.30 07:26
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 73 days
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire