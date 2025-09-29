- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDm
|17
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSDm
|90
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSDm
|5.5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Exness-MT5Real31" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
My Trading Strategy — Consistent, Disciplined, Proven
My approach to the markets is built on precision, discipline, and consistency. I focus on short, controlled trading windows where the market is calmer and price action is more predictable. This allows me to avoid unnecessary volatility and protect capital while targeting high-probability setups.
How I Trade
-
Low-volatility sessions: I trade during specific hours of the day when the market moves in tighter ranges, reducing risk from sudden spikes.
-
Range & filter logic: My strategy identifies stable price zones and avoids trading during strong, trending moves that could lead to false signals.
-
One clean trade session per day: Instead of overtrading, I take advantage of a focused trading window, ensuring quality over quantity.
-
Flexible risk management: Depending on market conditions, I adjust between conservative and more aggressive setups, always with strict risk control.
-
Advanced money management: My system includes dynamic lot sizing, stop losses, trailing protection, and optional recovery methods to maximize consistency.
Why This Strategy Works
-
High win rate potential — I aim for accuracy above all, taking trades only when conditions align with my filters.
-
Disciplined execution — No emotional decisions, no chasing, just a structured trading plan.
-
Risk-controlled growth — Designed to protect capital first, profit second.
-
Transparent performance — Every trade is tracked, verified, and shared.
Why Follow My Signals?
Because this strategy is built around consistency, not gambling. By focusing on high-probability setups, managing risk properly, and sticking to a tested process, I aim to deliver steady results that compound over time.