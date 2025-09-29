- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|28
|EURCAD
|2
|EURNZD
|2
|CADJPY
|2
|AUDNZD
|1
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|3
|EURCAD
|-3
|EURNZD
|1
|CADJPY
|0
|AUDNZD
|0
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-294
|EURCAD
|-41
|EURNZD
|37
|CADJPY
|-100
|AUDNZD
|11
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|0.00 × 1
|
BridgeMarkets-MT5
|0.17 × 6
|
OctaFX-Real2
|0.25 × 4
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.40 × 5
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.56 × 32
|
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
|0.94 × 33
|
TradeSmart-Server01
|1.00 × 1
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|1.50 × 4
|
Axiory-Live
|1.57 × 14
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.79 × 5943
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|1.85 × 111
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|2.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|2.60 × 98
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|2.82 × 97
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|2.88 × 168
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|2.93 × 351
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|3.13 × 82
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|3.24 × 78
Strategy: A Capital Flow Index model that capitalizes on relative order flow and liquidity sweeps.
DCF Bets seeks to position on the “smart side” of intraday liquidity. The system maps where resting orders are likely clustered (recent imbalances, session extremes, round numbers, VWAP bands), waits for a sweep (stop-run/fake-out/break-out), and then enters back into the prevailing flow once order-flow confirms absorption and momentum shifts. Higher-time frame bias guides direction; low-time frame execution refines entries with tight risk.Markets: FX Majors & Crosses + Gold: EUR, AUD, CAD, USD, NZD, GBP, CHF, JPY, XAU
Time Frames
-
Bias: Daily
-
Execution: M1, M2, M5, M15
What to Expect
-
Discipline First: The system prefers fewer, higher-quality trades over constant activity.
-
Use a reliable ECN broker (IC Markets) with tight spreads and fast execution (especially for M1–M15 entries).
Risk & Disclamers
- Trading leveraged products involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Drawdowns will occur, this strategy manages risk per trade and per day, but no strategy is risk-free. Only allocate capital you can afford to risk.
USD
USD
USD