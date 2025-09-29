SignauxSections
Daily Capital Flow Bets

0 avis
Fiabilité
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 1%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
35
Bénéfice trades:
22 (62.85%)
Perte trades:
13 (37.14%)
Meilleure transaction:
9.92 USD
Pire transaction:
-13.85 USD
Bénéfice brut:
39.57 USD (1 742 pips)
Perte brute:
-40.34 USD (2 129 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
5 (6.08 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
10.81 USD (4)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.05
Activité de trading:
23.83%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
101.07%
Dernier trade:
14 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
56
Temps de détention moyen:
16 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
-0.03
Longs trades:
19 (54.29%)
Courts trades:
16 (45.71%)
Facteur de profit:
0.98
Rendement attendu:
-0.02 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
1.80 USD
Perte moyenne:
-3.10 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
4 (-23.27 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-23.27 USD (4)
Croissance mensuelle:
0.86%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
15.62 USD
Maximal:
23.97 USD (11.50%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
11.21% (23.54 USD)
Par fonds propres:
21.89% (43.61 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 28
EURCAD 2
EURNZD 2
CADJPY 2
AUDNZD 1
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 3
EURCAD -3
EURNZD 1
CADJPY 0
AUDNZD 0
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -294
EURCAD -41
EURNZD 37
CADJPY -100
AUDNZD 11
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +9.92 USD
Pire transaction: -14 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 4
Pertes consécutives maximales: 4
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +6.08 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -23.27 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Exness-MT5Real11
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 1
JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 1
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
OctaFX-Real2
0.25 × 4
itexsys-Platform
0.40 × 5
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.56 × 32
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
0.94 × 33
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
GOMarketsIntl-Live
1.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
1.50 × 4
Axiory-Live
1.57 × 14
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.79 × 5943
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.85 × 111
STARTRADERINTL-Live
2.00 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
2.60 × 98
Exness-MT5Real7
2.82 × 97
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.88 × 168
FusionMarkets-Live
2.93 × 351
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
3.13 × 82
ICTrading-MT5-4
3.24 × 78
63 plus...
Strategy: A Capital Flow Index model that capitalizes on relative order flow and liquidity sweeps.

DCF Bets seeks to position on the “smart side” of intraday liquidity. The system maps where resting orders are likely clustered (recent imbalances, session extremes, round numbers, VWAP bands), waits for a sweep (stop-run/fake-out/break-out), and then enters back into the prevailing flow once order-flow confirms absorption and momentum shifts. Higher-time frame bias guides direction; low-time frame execution refines entries with tight risk.

Markets: FX Majors & Crosses + Gold: EUR, AUD, CAD, USD, NZD, GBP, CHF, JPY, XAU

Time Frames

  • Bias: Daily

  • Execution: M1, M2, M5, M15

What to Expect

  • Discipline First: The system prefers fewer, higher-quality trades over constant activity.

Copy Guidance (Important)

  • Use a reliable ECN broker (IC Markets) with tight spreads and fast execution (especially for M1–M15 entries).

Risk & Disclamers

  • Trading leveraged products involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Drawdowns will occur, this strategy manages risk per trade and per day, but no strategy is risk-free. Only allocate capital you can afford to risk.
Daily Capital Flow Index

    Aucun avis
    2025.09.30 19:37
    Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
    2025.09.30 14:19
    Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
    2025.09.30 13:19
    Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
    2025.09.30 10:12
    Share of trading days is too low
    2025.09.30 10:12
    Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
    2025.09.29 13:14
    Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
    2025.09.29 13:14
    80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
    2025.09.29 13:14
    Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
    2025.09.29 13:14
    This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
    2025.09.29 13:14
    The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
