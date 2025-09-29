- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Trades:
196
Bénéfice trades:
119 (60.71%)
Perte trades:
77 (39.29%)
Meilleure transaction:
2 221.80 USD
Pire transaction:
-1 486.26 USD
Bénéfice brut:
10 269.92 USD (13 966 397 pips)
Perte brute:
-11 867.14 USD (76 419 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
9 (726.29 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
2 254.78 USD (7)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.01
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.00%
Dernier trade:
13 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
199
Temps de détention moyen:
53 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
-0.37
Longs trades:
89 (45.41%)
Courts trades:
107 (54.59%)
Facteur de profit:
0.87
Rendement attendu:
-8.15 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
86.30 USD
Perte moyenne:
-154.12 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
5 (-1 812.84 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-2 557.14 USD (2)
Croissance mensuelle:
-31.17%
Algo trading:
96%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
1 784.90 USD
Maximal:
4 350.31 USD (56.58%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
56.58% (4 350.31 USD)
Par fonds propres:
2.55% (150.07 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|159
|US30m
|31
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-1.6K
|US30m
|29
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-11K
|US30m
|3.6K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +2 221.80 USD
Pire transaction: -1 486 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 7
Pertes consécutives maximales: 2
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +726.29 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -1 812.84 USD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Baazex-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|0.00 × 2
RSI Gold Pro Signals - Algorithmic Gold Trading
High-profit automated strategy with controlled risk
Master the gold market (XAU/USD) with our algorithmic strategy based on 14-period RSI, specifically optimized to capture the most profitable gold movements.
✨ Key Features:
- Gold specialist: Exclusively calibrated for XAU/USD
- Optimized RSI: Advanced filters that eliminate false signals
- Limited risk: Dynamic stop-loss and integrated capital management
- Automatic signals: Emotion-free trading, 24/7
- High profitability: Precisely captures overbought/oversold zones
🎯 Perfect for:
Traders seeking consistency, capital protection, and clear signals without complex analysis.
Professional MQL5 implementation for MetaTrader 5
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
99 USD par mois
-31%
0
0
USD
USD
3.5K
USD
USD
1
96%
196
60%
100%
0.86
-8.15
USD
USD
57%
1:400