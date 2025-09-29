XAUUSD Consistency 2025 – Manual Trading with Controlled Risk

This signal focuses exclusively on XAUUSD (Gold), using a manual technical approach with strict risk management.

I trade only when the market provides high-probability setups, not every day.

✅ Max historical drawdown: ~6%

✅ Maximum monthly drawdown limit: 5%

✅ Profit target: 2–5% monthly (sustainable, not aggressive)

✅ Risk per trade: 1–2%

✅ Trading style: intraday & short swing (M15–H1)

✅ 100% manual trading (no EAs, no martingale, no grid)

My main objective is to deliver steady growth with strong capital protection.

If you prefer a consistent, low-risk approach to trading gold, this signal is designed for you.

"Patience is key – I don’t trade every day, only when opportunities are clear."