Fabio Hernan Castillo Coy

XAU SIGNAL

Fabio Hernan Castillo Coy
0 avis
Fiabilité
37 semaines
0 / 0 USD
croissance depuis 2025 11%
Pepperstone-Edge12
1:200
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
33
Bénéfice trades:
18 (54.54%)
Perte trades:
15 (45.45%)
Meilleure transaction:
47.04 USD
Pire transaction:
-21.44 USD
Bénéfice brut:
286.77 USD (24 041 pips)
Perte brute:
-178.74 USD (12 617 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
5 (81.19 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
113.17 USD (4)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.19
Activité de trading:
0.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.00%
Dernier trade:
3 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
3
Temps de détention moyen:
15 heures
Facteur de récupération:
1.76
Longs trades:
23 (69.70%)
Courts trades:
10 (30.30%)
Facteur de profit:
1.60
Rendement attendu:
3.27 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
15.93 USD
Perte moyenne:
-11.92 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
3 (-27.29 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-40.30 USD (2)
Croissance mensuelle:
6.22%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
59.89 USD
Maximal:
61.28 USD (6.12%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
6.12% (61.28 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 32
XRPUSD 1
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 108
XRPUSD 0
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 11K
XRPUSD 257
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +47.04 USD
Pire transaction: -21 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 4
Pertes consécutives maximales: 2
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +81.19 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -27.29 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Pepperstone-Edge12" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

TickmillUK-Live03
0.00 × 1
GlobalPrime-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live22
0.60 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live23
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live15
1.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge01
1.75 × 8
Pepperstone-Edge12
2.08 × 9827
Pepperstone-Edge04
2.85 × 357
FXCM-USDReal04
3.50 × 2
GoDo-Live
4.88 × 130
RoboForex-ProCent-4
8.59 × 27
Exness-Real8
12.88 × 103
XAUUSD Consistency 2025 – Manual Trading with Controlled Risk

This signal focuses exclusively on XAUUSD (Gold), using a manual technical approach with strict risk management.
I trade only when the market provides high-probability setups, not every day.

  • Max historical drawdown: ~6%

  • Maximum monthly drawdown limit: 5%

  • Profit target: 2–5% monthly (sustainable, not aggressive)

  • Risk per trade: 1–2%

  • Trading style: intraday & short swing (M15–H1)

  • 100% manual trading (no EAs, no martingale, no grid)

My main objective is to deliver steady growth with strong capital protection.
If you prefer a consistent, low-risk approach to trading gold, this signal is designed for you.

"Patience is key – I don’t trade every day, only when opportunities are clear."


Aucun avis
2025.09.29 03:25
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 28 days. This comprises 11.02% of days out of the 254 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.29 03:25
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
