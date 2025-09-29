- Croissance
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|32
|XRPUSD
|1
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|108
|XRPUSD
|0
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|11K
|XRPUSD
|257
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Pepperstone-Edge12" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
GlobalPrime-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.60 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|1.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|1.75 × 8
|
Pepperstone-Edge12
|2.08 × 9827
|
Pepperstone-Edge04
|2.85 × 357
|
FXCM-USDReal04
|3.50 × 2
|
GoDo-Live
|4.88 × 130
|
RoboForex-ProCent-4
|8.59 × 27
|
Exness-Real8
|12.88 × 103
XAUUSD Consistency 2025 – Manual Trading with Controlled Risk
This signal focuses exclusively on XAUUSD (Gold), using a manual technical approach with strict risk management.
I trade only when the market provides high-probability setups, not every day.
-
✅ Max historical drawdown: ~6%
-
✅ Maximum monthly drawdown limit: 5%
-
✅ Profit target: 2–5% monthly (sustainable, not aggressive)
-
✅ Risk per trade: 1–2%
-
✅ Trading style: intraday & short swing (M15–H1)
-
✅ 100% manual trading (no EAs, no martingale, no grid)
My main objective is to deliver steady growth with strong capital protection.
If you prefer a consistent, low-risk approach to trading gold, this signal is designed for you.
"Patience is key – I don’t trade every day, only when opportunities are clear."