- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Trades:
0
Bénéfice trades:
0 (0.00%)
Perte trades:
0 (0.00%)
Meilleure transaction:
0.00 USD
Pire transaction:
0.00 USD
Bénéfice brut:
0.00 USD
Perte brute:
0.00 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales:
0 (0.00 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
0.00 USD (0)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.00
Activité de trading:
n/a
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.00%
Facteur de récupération:
0.00
Longs trades:
0 (0.00%)
Courts trades:
0 (0.00%)
Facteur de profit:
n/a
Rendement attendu:
0.00 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
0.00 USD
Perte moyenne:
0.00 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
0 (0.00 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
0.00 USD (0)
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
Pas de données
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "FBS-Real-3" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
Pas de données
Enjoy profits from XAU/USD (Gold) movements without the hassle of hours of chart analysis.
With a strict risk management strategy and measured trading patterns, you simply follow along – all entries, stop-loss orders, and take-loss orders are automatically copied to your account.
???? Advantages of Copy Trade Gold:
Focus on 1 pair: XAU/USD (Gold)
Combined trend-following and intraday momentum strategy
Strict risk management? Stable long-term profit ratio
Full transparency: Monitor history and running trades
???? Suitable for those who:
Busy and don't have time to analyze the market
Want to learn on the go
Looking for consistent profits from the world's favorite trader instrument? Gold
???? Disclaimer: Trading carries risks. Profits are not guaranteed; use funds according to your risk tolerance.Nikmati profit dari pergerakan XAU/USD (Gold) tanpa repot analisa chart berjam-jam.
Dengan strategi manajemen risiko ketat & pola trading terukur, kamu cukup follow – semua entry, SL, dan TP otomatis tersalin ke akunmu.
???? Keunggulan Copy Trade Gold:
Fokus 1 pairs: XAU/USD (Gold)
Strategi kombinasi trend-following & momentum intraday
Risk Management ketat ? rasio profit stabil jangka panjang
Transparansi penuh: bisa pantau history & running trade
???? Cocok buat kamu yang:
Sibuk & nggak sempat analisa market
Mau belajar sambil jalan
Cari profit konsisten dari instrumen favorit trader dunia ? Gold
???? Disclaimer: Trading mengandung risiko. Profit tidak dijamin, gunakan dana sesuai toleransi risiko.
Aucun avis