Nurraflis Salam

GoldSteadycompound

Nurraflis Salam
0 avis
10 semaines
0 / 0 USD
croissance depuis 2025 1%
FinexBisnisSolusi-Real
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
48
Bénéfice trades:
18 (37.50%)
Perte trades:
30 (62.50%)
Meilleure transaction:
60.75 USD
Pire transaction:
-30.54 USD
Bénéfice brut:
641.04 USD (36 037 pips)
Perte brute:
-494.14 USD (30 275 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
4 (179.96 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
179.96 USD (4)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.16
Activité de trading:
n/a
Charge de dépôt maximale:
1.37%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
10
Temps de détention moyen:
10 heures
Facteur de récupération:
1.45
Longs trades:
35 (72.92%)
Courts trades:
13 (27.08%)
Facteur de profit:
1.30
Rendement attendu:
3.06 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
35.61 USD
Perte moyenne:
-16.47 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
10 (-101.17 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-101.17 USD (10)
Croissance mensuelle:
11.67%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
42.34 USD
Maximal:
101.29 USD (41.74%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
29.19% (101.27 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.48% (5.26 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 48
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 147
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 5.8K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +60.75 USD
Pire transaction: -31 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 4
Pertes consécutives maximales: 10
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +179.96 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -101.17 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "FinexBisnisSolusi-Real" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
14.32 × 38
Combine this signal with the reliability of MQL5 VPS, and you’ve set your money to work 24/7 — no effort needed

100% Automated Trading – Safe, Steady Growth

📊 Performance Metrics

  • Risk-to-Reward Ratio: 1:2

  • Win Rate: 41%

  • 100% automated system → eliminates trader emotional bias, as every trade is executed automatically

  • Hosted on MQL5 VPS (100% uptime) → no downtime risk

⚖️ Your Account recommended Risk Management

  • Use MQL5’s default risk-proportional lot sizing

💡 Our Strategy

Our trading strategy is follow the trend. The goal is simple: grow your account steadily through compounding. By making regular monthly deposits, your account can build up to $100,000. At that stage, you’ll be able to withdraw profits regularly to support your living — without breaking the compounding effect.

Think of your account like a tree. if you let it grow to full size by providing fertilizer, it will feed you for life. 🌳

After your account size reach USD 100,000, you can withdraw the profit and invest in other asset like dividend stock or property which will make you more wealthy.

Do not trial and error with new system which will cost you a lot of money and loosing time. Many trading system is overfitting and it will loose its edge after use in real account.

⚠️ Safe Trading Principles
No Martingale
No Averaging
No Aggressive Scalping
❌ No “get rich quick” tricks — only consistent, long-term growth

💰 For Small Accounts
Even if you start with little, just deposit monthly and let compounding work its magic. Patience is the real key to wealth.

📜 The Six Laws of Wealth We Follow

  1. Save at least 10% of everything you earn.

  2. Put your savings to work for you.

  3. Avoid unnecessary debt.

  4. Stay away from risky “get rich quick” schemes.

  5. Invest in yourself continuously.

  6. Protect and diversify your wealth.

📺 Learn more: 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6jzOfGPRG4o

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XDV8VuCYwLQ

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bPMhXvjCPOM








Aucun avis
2025.09.28 10:25
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.52% of days out of 66 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.28 10:25
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
