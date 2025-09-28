SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / THUNDERBOLTS
Jonatan Augusto Ville Lubian

THUNDERBOLTS

Jonatan Augusto Ville Lubian
0 avis
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 -7%
ATFXGM19-Live
1:400
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
33
Bénéfice trades:
5 (15.15%)
Perte trades:
28 (84.85%)
Meilleure transaction:
10.45 USD
Pire transaction:
-6.63 USD
Bénéfice brut:
12.76 USD (598 pips)
Perte brute:
-29.94 USD (7 939 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
5 (12.76 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
12.76 USD (5)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.14
Activité de trading:
84.56%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
61.55%
Dernier trade:
51 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
39
Temps de détention moyen:
1 heure
Facteur de récupération:
-0.93
Longs trades:
25 (75.76%)
Courts trades:
8 (24.24%)
Facteur de profit:
0.43
Rendement attendu:
-0.52 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
2.55 USD
Perte moyenne:
-1.07 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
19 (-7.43 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-16.66 USD (9)
Croissance mensuelle:
-7.17%
Algo trading:
48%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
17.18 USD
Maximal:
18.39 USD (18.92%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
10.71% (10.28 USD)
Par fonds propres:
11.05% (9.41 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
GBPNZD.c 15
USDSEK.c 5
USDJPY.c 3
GBPJPY.c 3
EURJPY.c 2
XAGUSD.c 1
GBPCAD.c 1
GBPAUD.c 1
AUDNZD.c 1
EURUSD.c 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
GBPNZD.c -2
USDSEK.c -6
USDJPY.c -2
GBPJPY.c -5
EURJPY.c -3
XAGUSD.c 10
GBPCAD.c 0
GBPAUD.c -7
AUDNZD.c -1
EURUSD.c 0
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
GBPNZD.c 22
USDSEK.c -5.1K
USDJPY.c -198
GBPJPY.c -626
EURJPY.c -426
XAGUSD.c 209
GBPCAD.c 22
GBPAUD.c -1K
AUDNZD.c -212
EURUSD.c -31
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +10.45 USD
Pire transaction: -7 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 5
Pertes consécutives maximales: 9
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +12.76 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -7.43 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ATFXGM19-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

Institutional Description – THUNDERBOLTS

I have developed this Automated Execution System with a focus on global markets including forex, commodities, and indices.

The strategy employs objective quantitative criteria to identify short-term directional asymmetries, executing buy or sell orders based on pre-established risk management and dynamic capital allocation parameters.

The model operates in a multi-asset framework, simultaneously analyzing multiple financial instruments and automatically selecting only those that meet minimum volatility and liquidity thresholds. Each trade is individually calibrated according to the account’s risk profile, ensuring:

  • Controlled exposure per trade and across the portfolio, respecting maximum percentage limits.

  • Predefined and mandatory levels of protection (stop loss) and profit realization (take profit).

  • Automatic position adjustments as the market evolves, preserving gains while mitigating losses.

The system’s core logic is based on the convergence and divergence of price structures, allowing it to capture reversal or trend continuation movements with precise entry and disciplined exit.

This is a fully systematic approach, free from emotional interference, designed to deliver operational consistency and scalability, capable of operating independently or as part of broader macro portfolios.


Aucun avis
2025.09.30 05:13
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.29 10:54
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.09.29 05:25
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.29 05:25
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.29 05:25
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.29 05:25
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.09.28 06:42
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.28 06:42
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.28 06:42
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.28 06:42
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.28 06:42
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
THUNDERBOLTS
30 USD par mois
-7%
0
0
USD
183
USD
1
48%
33
15%
85%
0.42
-0.52
USD
11%
1:400
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 5 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.