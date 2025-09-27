SignauxSections
The Dexter

Saif Bassam Abdulqader Mahmoud Helayel
0 avis
2 semaines
0 / 0 USD
croissance depuis 2025 14%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
14
Bénéfice trades:
14 (100.00%)
Perte trades:
0 (0.00%)
Meilleure transaction:
153.00 USD
Pire transaction:
0.00 USD
Bénéfice brut:
563.00 USD (221 pips)
Perte brute:
0.00 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales:
14 (563.00 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
563.00 USD (14)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.84
Activité de trading:
n/a
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.00%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
12
Temps de détention moyen:
2 heures
Facteur de récupération:
0.00
Longs trades:
6 (42.86%)
Courts trades:
8 (57.14%)
Facteur de profit:
n/a
Rendement attendu:
40.21 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
40.21 USD
Perte moyenne:
0.00 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
0 (0.00 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
0.00 USD (0)
Croissance mensuelle:
14.08%
Algo trading:
85%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
AUDUSD 14
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
AUDUSD 563
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
AUDUSD 221
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +153.00 USD
Pire transaction: -0 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 14
Pertes consécutives maximales: 0
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +563.00 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -0.00 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Exness-MT5Real31" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

My Trading Strategy — Consistent, Disciplined, Proven

My approach to the markets is built on precision, discipline, and consistency. I focus on short, controlled trading windows where the market is calmer and price action is more predictable. This allows me to avoid unnecessary volatility and protect capital while targeting high-probability setups.

 How I Trade

  • Low-volatility sessions: I trade during specific hours of the day when the market moves in tighter ranges, reducing risk from sudden spikes.

  • Range & filter logic: My strategy identifies stable price zones and avoids trading during strong, trending moves that could lead to false signals.

  • One clean trade session per day: Instead of overtrading, I take advantage of a focused trading window, ensuring quality over quantity.

  • Flexible risk management: Depending on market conditions, I adjust between conservative and more aggressive setups, always with strict risk control.

  • Advanced money management: My system includes dynamic lot sizing, stop losses, trailing protection, and optional recovery methods to maximize consistency.

 Why This Strategy Works

  • High win rate potential — I aim for accuracy above all, taking trades only when conditions align with my filters.

  • Disciplined execution — No emotional decisions, no chasing, just a structured trading plan.

  • Risk-controlled growth — Designed to protect capital first, profit second.

  • Transparent performance — Every trade is tracked, verified, and shared.

 

Why Follow My Signals?

Because this strategy is built around consistency, not gambling. By focusing on high-probability setups, managing risk properly, and sticking to a tested process, I aim to deliver steady results that compound over time.


Aucun avis
2025.09.27 19:51
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.27 19:51
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
