Matthew Dubin

MarketPulse

Matthew Dubin
0 avis
Fiabilité
76 semaines
1 / 953 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2024 79%
Forex.com-Live 536
1:100
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
754
Bénéfice trades:
579 (76.79%)
Perte trades:
175 (23.21%)
Meilleure transaction:
336.70 USD
Pire transaction:
-360.44 USD
Bénéfice brut:
7 777.34 USD (109 427 pips)
Perte brute:
-4 316.92 USD (88 885 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
64 (437.45 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
809.82 USD (42)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.11
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
99.77%
Dernier trade:
35 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
36
Temps de détention moyen:
3 jours
Facteur de récupération:
2.28
Longs trades:
318 (42.18%)
Courts trades:
436 (57.82%)
Facteur de profit:
1.80
Rendement attendu:
4.59 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
13.43 USD
Perte moyenne:
-24.67 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
17 (-202.13 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-553.57 USD (8)
Croissance mensuelle:
0.07%
Prévision annuelle:
0.79%
Algo trading:
76%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
787.51 USD
Maximal:
1 515.08 USD (87.70%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
53.51% (1 517.69 USD)
Par fonds propres:
12.44% (1 031.58 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
EURUSD! 224
AUDUSD! 146
USDCAD! 138
EURGBP! 79
GBPUSD! 63
EURAUD! 58
USDJPY! 15
GBPCAD! 9
NZDUSD! 7
USDCHF! 4
USDMXN! 2
EURCAD! 2
AUDCAD! 2
AUDNZD! 1
GBPJPY! 1
AUDCHF! 1
AUDJPY! 1
HKDJPY! 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD! 981
AUDUSD! 1.2K
USDCAD! 719
EURGBP! 911
GBPUSD! -414
EURAUD! 25
USDJPY! 71
GBPCAD! -24
NZDUSD! -50
USDCHF! 6
USDMXN! -10
EURCAD! 5
AUDCAD! -1
AUDNZD! 1
GBPJPY! -1
AUDCHF! -1
AUDJPY! 0
HKDJPY! 0
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD! 25K
AUDUSD! -925
USDCAD! 20K
EURGBP! 5.7K
GBPUSD! -9.4K
EURAUD! -2.1K
USDJPY! 289
GBPCAD! -1.7K
NZDUSD! -1.1K
USDCHF! 543
USDMXN! -17K
EURCAD! 743
AUDCAD! 152
AUDNZD! 185
GBPJPY! -102
AUDCHF! -56
AUDJPY! -14
HKDJPY! -4
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +336.70 USD
Pire transaction: -360 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 42
Pertes consécutives maximales: 8
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +437.45 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -202.13 USD

24/5 trading system built for major currency pairs. Looks for opportunities in everyday market moves and fades trends.

Why Subscribe?

  • Works across multiple pairs

  • Adjusts to changing market conditions automatically

  • Built-in protection if markets move too far the wrong way

  • Runs on a professional VPS for smooth, nonstop execution

⚠️ Risk note: All trading carries risk. This strategy can experience drawdowns, especially during strong market trends. Only subscribe with money you can afford to lose.

Risk Control

Positions are capped per symbol, with a built-in equity protection stop that flattens all trades if drawdown reaches a set percentage. No martingale doubling: sizing is fixed and consistent.

Infrastructure
Runs 24/5 on a low-latency VPS, monitoring multiple pairs simultaneously. Works best on raw-spread accounts with stable execution.

What to Expect
Drawdowns can occur, as with any strategy, but the system includes strict stop mechanisms to limit exposure.

Manual Management

The system is monitored and maintained to prevent bugs and errors.

Leverage

Can be used with leverage as low as 1:100. 

2025.10.13 07:24
No swaps are charged
2025.10.13 07:24
No swaps are charged
2025.09.26 14:55
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.26 14:55
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.26 14:55
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.26 14:55
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.26 14:55
80% of growth achieved within 8 days. This comprises 1.55% of days out of 516 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.26 14:55
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.09.26 13:55
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.26 13:55
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.26 13:55
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
