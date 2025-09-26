- Croissance
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD!
|224
|AUDUSD!
|146
|USDCAD!
|138
|EURGBP!
|79
|GBPUSD!
|63
|EURAUD!
|58
|USDJPY!
|15
|GBPCAD!
|9
|NZDUSD!
|7
|USDCHF!
|4
|USDMXN!
|2
|EURCAD!
|2
|AUDCAD!
|2
|AUDNZD!
|1
|GBPJPY!
|1
|AUDCHF!
|1
|AUDJPY!
|1
|HKDJPY!
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD!
|981
|AUDUSD!
|1.2K
|USDCAD!
|719
|EURGBP!
|911
|GBPUSD!
|-414
|EURAUD!
|25
|USDJPY!
|71
|GBPCAD!
|-24
|NZDUSD!
|-50
|USDCHF!
|6
|USDMXN!
|-10
|EURCAD!
|5
|AUDCAD!
|-1
|AUDNZD!
|1
|GBPJPY!
|-1
|AUDCHF!
|-1
|AUDJPY!
|0
|HKDJPY!
|0
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD!
|25K
|AUDUSD!
|-925
|USDCAD!
|20K
|EURGBP!
|5.7K
|GBPUSD!
|-9.4K
|EURAUD!
|-2.1K
|USDJPY!
|289
|GBPCAD!
|-1.7K
|NZDUSD!
|-1.1K
|USDCHF!
|543
|USDMXN!
|-17K
|EURCAD!
|743
|AUDCAD!
|152
|AUDNZD!
|185
|GBPJPY!
|-102
|AUDCHF!
|-56
|AUDJPY!
|-14
|HKDJPY!
|-4
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Forex.com-Live 536" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
24/5 trading system built for major currency pairs. Looks for opportunities in everyday market moves and fades trends.
Why Subscribe?
-
Works across multiple pairs
-
Adjusts to changing market conditions automatically
-
Built-in protection if markets move too far the wrong way
-
Runs on a professional VPS for smooth, nonstop execution
⚠️ Risk note: All trading carries risk. This strategy can experience drawdowns, especially during strong market trends. Only subscribe with money you can afford to lose.
Risk Control
Positions are capped per symbol, with a built-in equity protection stop that flattens all trades if drawdown reaches a set percentage. No martingale doubling: sizing is fixed and consistent.
Infrastructure
Runs 24/5 on a low-latency VPS, monitoring multiple pairs simultaneously. Works best on raw-spread accounts with stable execution.
What to Expect
Drawdowns can occur, as with any strategy, but the system includes strict stop mechanisms to limit exposure.
Manual Management
The system is monitored and maintained to prevent bugs and errors.
Leverage
Can be used with leverage as low as 1:100.
