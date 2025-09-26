SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / FastScalp VIP TM 1000
PT Profesional Visi Teknologi Strategis

FastScalp VIP TM 1000

PT Profesional Visi Teknologi Strategis
0 avis
Fiabilité
4 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 1199 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 34%
Tickmill-Live
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
30
Bénéfice trades:
20 (66.66%)
Perte trades:
10 (33.33%)
Meilleure transaction:
124.00 USD
Pire transaction:
-131.07 USD
Bénéfice brut:
1 396.53 USD (30 189 pips)
Perte brute:
-1 052.58 USD (20 389 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
9 (622.67 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
622.67 USD (9)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.18
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
3.16%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
11
Temps de détention moyen:
12 heures
Facteur de récupération:
0.48
Longs trades:
23 (76.67%)
Courts trades:
7 (23.33%)
Facteur de profit:
1.33
Rendement attendu:
11.47 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
69.83 USD
Perte moyenne:
-105.26 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
4 (-372.28 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-372.28 USD (4)
Croissance mensuelle:
34.41%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
97.87 USD
Maximal:
719.19 USD (44.36%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
44.35% (719.07 USD)
Par fonds propres:
6.09% (81.83 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 344
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 9.8K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Tickmill-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
0.66 × 125
TickmillEU-Live
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.31 × 972
Tickmill-Live
2.68 × 6356
ICMarketsSC-MT5
3.00 × 119
Exness-MT5Real5
3.58 × 19
Exness-MT5Real3
3.83 × 6
Exness-MT5Real
4.00 × 17
Aglobe-Live
4.00 × 3
AdmiralMarkets-Live
4.50 × 2
MaxusGlobalMarket-Main
4.50 × 2
TitanFX-MT5-01
4.63 × 79
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
5.00 × 6
AdmiralsSC-Live
5.00 × 1
Alpari-MT5
5.41 × 32
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
5.74 × 39
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
6.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real6
6.00 × 3
RoboForex-ECN
7.00 × 13
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
7.51 × 152
RoboForex-Pro
8.33 × 6
17 plus...
📈 FastScalp VIP – Real Micro Account, Big Results

Account Overview:
This is a real trading account on the Tickmill-Live server (hedge type, currency USD) with Tickmill. Starting from a $1000 micro deposit, the account has been scaled carefully through profits and periodic top-ups. 

Strategy Details:
This account is run by FastScalp VIP, an automated expert advisor (EA) designed specifically for XAUUSD. The system follows a “one‑shot, single position” approach: it enters one trade at a time based on momentum breakouts, with predefined Stop Loss, Take Profit, and dynamic Trailing Stop protection. The EA trades only gold (XAUUSD), optimised on M1 timeframes, and does not use martingale. Position sizing increases gradually as equity grows, maintaining risk per trade within strict parameters.


2025.09.26 10:42
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.26 10:42
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
