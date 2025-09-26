SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / Consortium Account Aventa v82
Agus Gustiana

Consortium Account Aventa v82

Agus Gustiana
0 avis
Fiabilité
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 16%
VantageInternational-Live 7
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
162
Bénéfice trades:
160 (98.76%)
Perte trades:
2 (1.23%)
Meilleure transaction:
1.20 USD
Pire transaction:
-20.58 USD
Bénéfice brut:
88.12 USD (8 766 pips)
Perte brute:
-27.93 USD (2 792 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
70 (39.60 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
39.60 USD (70)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.21
Activité de trading:
72.76%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
7.10%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
163
Temps de détention moyen:
23 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
2.92
Longs trades:
74 (45.68%)
Courts trades:
88 (54.32%)
Facteur de profit:
3.16
Rendement attendu:
0.37 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
0.55 USD
Perte moyenne:
-13.97 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
1 (-20.58 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-20.58 USD (1)
Croissance mensuelle:
15.79%
Algo trading:
98%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
20.58 USD (6.44%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
4.93% (20.58 USD)
Par fonds propres:
8.30% (37.63 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 162
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 60
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 6K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +1.20 USD
Pire transaction: -21 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 70
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +39.60 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -20.58 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "VantageInternational-Live 7" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

Consortium Account Aventa v8.2

Aventa Hybrid PPO v8.2 is an advanced AI-powered trading system built on Proximal Policy Optimization (PPO) technology.
This system combines real-time adaptive decision-making with strict risk management and operational controls, making it ideal for consortium or group trading accounts.

Key Features:

  • AI-Driven Execution: Powered by PPO deep reinforcement learning for adaptive, data-driven trade decisions.

  • ON/PAUSE Trading Cycles: Automatic configurable trading windows with active and pause periods to reduce over-trading and improve market timing.

  • Built-In Take Profit: Each order has its own default TP (≈$0.5 per lot, customizable).

  • Spread Filter: No trades are opened if the current spread exceeds your specified limit.

  • Window-Based Open Limits: Restricts the maximum number of trades per active window to prevent trade clustering.

  • Multi-Layer Risk Guards:

    • Max Drawdown stop system.

    • Effective daily profit target to lock gains and prevent overexposure.

    • Automatic close-all feature triggered by floating profit or account rules.

  • Reverse Mode: Option to invert AI signals for flexible strategy testing.

  • Logging & Transparency: Every trade, spread check, and system event is logged in detail for auditing and performance review.

Why This Signal:
This signal is designed for serious traders and investor groups who value automation with discipline.
It balances intelligent AI-based entry logic with robust capital protection mechanisms.
The result is a stable, controlled trading environment suitable for gold (XAUUSD) and other high-volatility symbols.


Aucun avis
2025.09.26 03:27
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.26 03:27
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
