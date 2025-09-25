- Croissance
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XRPUSD
|27
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XRPUSD
|27
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XRPUSD
|2.2K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "FBS-Real" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
FBS-Real
|0.00 × 1
Infor:-
- Suitable for forex beginner or low budget investor.
- Create passive income to live a better life during this bad economic
- Low capital with moderate low risk (NOT risk free) with consistence profit
- Trader 24hx7d and Profits 24hx7d consistently
- Low investment and minimum Startup capital as low as USD100
- Slowly increase the capital after "Skill up" and "Scale up" -> Startup 2025.09.25 USD100, Scaleup 2025.09.25 USD100
- Lot size is optimize based on realtime capital -> Startup 2025.09.25 Lot0.01, Scaleup 2025.09.25 Lot0.01
- It is Hedging strategy and not an EA
- Only focus XRPUSD pair
- Manual trading, experienced use technical analysis and fundamental analysis
Target:-
- Below 30% drawdown
- Average 30%/Year profit
- Trading activity is higher than 90% (based on market fluctuations)
Why new subscribers should subscribe:-
- Highest Reliability, Profitability, Minimal Risk and Stability
- For well-trained FxSignalM4 1V subscribers, they are eligible to subscribe to the next level of FxSignalM4 2V, and then subscribe to the final level of FxSignalM4 xV
System setting:-
Platform: FBS
Account Type: Standard
Leverage: 1:500
Swap-free: YES
Minimum Deposit: USD100 (Current balance USD100. Suggested minimum deposit USD200)
How to subscribe:-
https://www.mql5.com/en/ articles/523
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/ 336422
How to setting copy trade:-
https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=XIfch5MBn2I
Always remember that... Risk comes from not knowing what you're doing. Rule No. 1: Never lose money. Rule No. 2: Never forget rule No. 1.
