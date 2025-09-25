SignauxSections
Tang Chian

FxSignalM5

Tang Chian
0 avis
Fiabilité
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 68 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 24%
FBS-Real
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
27
Bénéfice trades:
19 (70.37%)
Perte trades:
8 (29.63%)
Meilleure transaction:
25.70 USD
Pire transaction:
-5.31 USD
Bénéfice brut:
50.82 USD (50 754 pips)
Perte brute:
-24.30 USD (48 581 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
10 (18.34 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
32.48 USD (9)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.19
Activité de trading:
56.42%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
28.38%
Dernier trade:
15 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
30
Temps de détention moyen:
13 heures
Facteur de récupération:
1.09
Longs trades:
14 (51.85%)
Courts trades:
13 (48.15%)
Facteur de profit:
2.09
Rendement attendu:
0.98 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
2.67 USD
Perte moyenne:
-3.04 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
8 (-24.30 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-24.30 USD (8)
Croissance mensuelle:
24.11%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
5.96 USD
Maximal:
24.30 USD (18.93%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
18.93% (24.30 USD)
Par fonds propres:
30.53% (39.18 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XRPUSD 27
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XRPUSD 27
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XRPUSD 2.2K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "FBS-Real" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
Infor:-

- Suitable for forex beginner or low budget investor.

- Create passive income to live a better life during this bad economic

- Low capital with moderate low risk (NOT risk free) with consistence profit

- Trader 24hx7d and Profits 24hx7d consistently

- Low investment and minimum Startup capital as low as USD100

- Slowly increase the capital after "Skill up" and "Scale up" -> Startup 2025.09.25 USD100, Scaleup 2025.09.25 USD100

- Lot size is optimize based on realtime capital -> Startup 2025.09.25 Lot0.01, Scaleup 2025.09.25 Lot0.01

- It is Hedging strategy and not an EA

- Only focus XRPUSD pair

- Manual trading, experienced use technical analysis and fundamental analysis


Target:-

- Below 30% drawdown

- Average 30%/Year profit

- Trading activity is higher than 90% (based on market fluctuations)


Why new subscribers should subscribe:-

- Highest Reliability, Profitability, Minimal Risk and Stability

- For well-trained FxSignalM4 1V subscribers, they are eligible to subscribe to the next level of FxSignalM4 2V, and then subscribe to the final level of FxSignalM4 xV


System setting:-

Platform: FBS

Account Type: Standard

Leverage: 1:500

Swap-free: YES

Minimum Deposit: USD100 (Current balance USD100. Suggested minimum deposit USD200)


How to subscribe:-

https://www.mql5.com/en/ articles/523

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/ 336422


How to setting copy trade:-

https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=XIfch5MBn2I


Always remember that...

Risk comes from not knowing what you're doing. 
Rule No. 1: Never lose money. 
Rule No. 2: Never forget rule No. 1.




Aucun avis
2025.09.29 04:25
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.29 03:25
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.25 23:14
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.25 23:14
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.25 22:14
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.25 22:14
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.25 09:00
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.25 09:00
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.25 09:00
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.25 09:00
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.25 09:00
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
