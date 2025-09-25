- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|1089
|archived
|1
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|63K
|archived
|656
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|310K
|archived
|0
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "FBS-Real-10" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live08
|0.00 × 46
|
FxPro.com-Real05
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.00 × 7
|
Pepperstone-Edge04
|0.00 × 4
|
Tickmill-Live02
|0.00 × 4
|
UniverseWheel-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
AxiTrader-US09-Live
|0.00 × 8
|
OneFinancialMarkets-US11-Live
|0.11 × 35
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.32 × 722
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.35 × 913
|
XMGlobal-Real 35
|0.63 × 32
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.83 × 6
|
Alpari-Trade
|0.97 × 29
|
ICMarkets-Live19
|1.41 × 444
|
FBS-Real-10
|1.50 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Edge12
|1.55 × 73
|
ICMarketsSC-Live22
|2.36 × 411
|
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
|2.40 × 5
⚡ Gold Grid XAUUSD Signal — Precision & Profits in One Package
Unleash the power of smart grid trading tailored exclusively for XAU/USD. Built for traders who demand consistency, this signal combines intelligent risk distribution with real-world profitability.
📌 Requirements:
- Standard Account: Minimum balance $20,000 — Lot Size 0.01
- Cent Account: Minimum balance $200 — Lot Size 0.01
📈 What You Can Expect:
- Monthly Gains: 25–45% (compounded growth potential)
- Win Rate: Consistently over 95%
- Drawdown: Averaging 17%
Note: In rare cases of extreme market crashes, drawdown could exceed 50%. However, based on gold’s historical behavior, recovery is highly probable — your equity breathes, not breaks.
📊 Scaling Up?
If you want to increase from the recommended lot size, use this formula:
LotSize = (Initial Balance ÷ 20,000) × 0.01
This ensures proportional risk management while optimizing your returns.
💡 Strategy Explained: This is a grid-like method — optimized for XAUUSD's dynamic volatility. It generates frequent profits while protecting your capital through intelligent balance management.
For instance, with a $20,000 balance:
1 week later → $20,500
→ That’s $500 profit, yours to withdraw — while the core balance stays safe, helping you avoid margin calls long term.
📬 Want to know more?
I’m just a message away. Whether you’re new or seasoned, I’ll help you get set up and stay confident.
Let’s grow together in the gold market.
To your success 🚀
