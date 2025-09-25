SignauxSections
Henry Dominicus Handriana

Greedy Miner 3

Henry Dominicus Handriana
0 avis
Fiabilité
9 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 70 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 13%
FBS-Real-10
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
1 090
Bénéfice trades:
1 089 (99.90%)
Perte trades:
1 (0.09%)
Meilleure transaction:
656.20 USD
Pire transaction:
-0.40 USD
Bénéfice brut:
64 099.90 USD (309 781 pips)
Perte brute:
-0.40 USD (1 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
704 (43 947.80 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
43 947.80 USD (704)
Ratio de Sharpe:
1.18
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.72%
Dernier trade:
3 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
309
Temps de détention moyen:
5 heures
Facteur de récupération:
160248.75
Longs trades:
1 090 (100.00%)
Courts trades:
0 (0.00%)
Facteur de profit:
160249.75
Rendement attendu:
58.81 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
58.86 USD
Perte moyenne:
-0.40 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
1 (-0.40 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-0.40 USD (1)
Croissance mensuelle:
13.42%
Algo trading:
99%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.40 USD (0.00%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.40 USD)
Par fonds propres:
3.19% (16 297.20 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1089
archived 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 63K
archived 656
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 310K
archived 0
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +656.20 USD
Pire transaction: -0 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 704
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +43 947.80 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -0.40 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "FBS-Real-10" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

TickmillUK-Live03
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live12
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live08
0.00 × 46
FxPro.com-Real05
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real-4
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.00 × 7
Pepperstone-Edge04
0.00 × 4
Tickmill-Live02
0.00 × 4
UniverseWheel-Live
0.00 × 3
AxiTrader-US09-Live
0.00 × 8
OneFinancialMarkets-US11-Live
0.11 × 35
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.32 × 722
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.35 × 913
XMGlobal-Real 35
0.63 × 32
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.83 × 6
Alpari-Trade
0.97 × 29
ICMarkets-Live19
1.41 × 444
FBS-Real-10
1.50 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge12
1.55 × 73
ICMarketsSC-Live22
2.36 × 411
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
2.40 × 5
⚡ Gold Grid XAUUSD Signal — Precision & Profits in One Package

Unleash the power of smart grid trading tailored exclusively for XAU/USD. Built for traders who demand consistency, this signal combines intelligent risk distribution with real-world profitability.


📌 Requirements:

  • Standard Account: Minimum balance $20,000 — Lot Size 0.01
  • Cent Account: Minimum balance $200 — Lot Size 0.01


📈 What You Can Expect:

  • Monthly Gains: 25–45% (compounded growth potential)
  • Win Rate: Consistently over 95%
  • Drawdown: Averaging 17%
    Note: In rare cases of extreme market crashes, drawdown could exceed 50%. However, based on gold’s historical behavior, recovery is highly probable — your equity breathes, not breaks.


📊 Scaling Up?
If you want to increase from the recommended lot size, use this formula:

LotSize = (Initial Balance ÷ 20,000) × 0.01


This ensures proportional risk management while optimizing your returns.


💡 Strategy Explained: This is a grid-like method — optimized for XAUUSD's dynamic volatility. It generates frequent profits while protecting your capital through intelligent balance management.


For instance, with a $20,000 balance:
1 week later → $20,500
→ That’s $500 profit, yours to withdraw — while the core balance stays safe, helping you avoid margin calls long term.


📬 Want to know more?
I’m just a message away. Whether you’re new or seasoned, I’ll help you get set up and stay confident.


Let’s grow together in the gold market.
To your success 🚀

Aucun avis
2025.09.25 04:45
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.25 04:45
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Greedy Miner 3
70 USD par mois
13%
0
0
USD
514K
USD
9
99%
1 090
99%
100%
160249.75
58.81
USD
3%
1:500
