- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Trades:
340
Bénéfice trades:
231 (67.94%)
Perte trades:
109 (32.06%)
Meilleure transaction:
65.28 USD
Pire transaction:
-81.40 USD
Bénéfice brut:
1 881.87 USD (182 470 pips)
Perte brute:
-1 756.89 USD (161 052 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
14 (41.29 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
161.66 USD (6)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.00
Activité de trading:
18.04%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
13.63%
Dernier trade:
23 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
18
Temps de détention moyen:
6 heures
Facteur de récupération:
0.44
Longs trades:
203 (59.71%)
Courts trades:
137 (40.29%)
Facteur de profit:
1.07
Rendement attendu:
0.37 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
8.15 USD
Perte moyenne:
-16.12 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
5 (-245.61 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-245.61 USD (5)
Croissance mensuelle:
31.33%
Prévision annuelle:
380.10%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
129.79 USD
Maximal:
284.80 USD (109.58%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
89.74% (284.80 USD)
Par fonds propres:
26.96% (14.99 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDs
|340
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSDs
|125
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSDs
|21K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +65.28 USD
Pire transaction: -81 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 6
Pertes consécutives maximales: 5
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +41.29 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -245.61 USD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "TradeQuo-Server" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
Pas de données
Developed by a team of experts experienced in XAUUSD trading, we named the strategy "FastScalp Gold" and it can be used to trade the gold market. This system not only provides easy access to the XAUUSD market but also utilizes sophisticated risk management strategies to maintain stable profits with low drawdowns. With a variety of advanced automatic Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop features, it is an excellent choice for beginner traders and anyone looking to maximize their profit potential in gold trading.
Customer Recommendations
- We recommend prioritizing your risk tolerance before choosing.
- Our recommended ideal capital for trading XAUUSD is $1,000.
- Trade only in the XAUUSD market.
- Dynamic scaling based on account growth.
- Market-adaptive and updated strategy.
- Ideal implementation of Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop orders.
- Recommended leverage: 1:500.
- Use MQL5's built-in risk-proportional lot size.
- Ideally, choose a broker with fast and reliable execution.
- Patience is key – this is a long-term growth model.
Risk Management & Security.
- This signal includes a progressive lot size strategy.
- Lot size only increases as capital increases, maintaining a healthy balance.
DISCLAIMER
"Please remember that trading XAUUSD involves high risk. Gold prices are highly influenced by geopolitical conditions, the global economy, and exchange rate fluctuations. Ensure you fully understand the risks involved before making any investment decisions, and always use sound risk management."
Aucun avis
