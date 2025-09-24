- Croissance
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|39
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|24
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|2.7K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "FusionMarkets-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
FXNXGlobal-Trade
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.38 × 8
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|2.29 × 4405
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|3.00 × 1
|
AUSCommercial-Live
|3.00 × 7
|
FPMarkets-Live
|3.00 × 1
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|3.83 × 12
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|4.15 × 155
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|5.00 × 1
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|5.25 × 64
|
RoboForex-ECN
|5.26 × 46
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|5.50 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|5.67 × 18
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|6.00 × 1
|
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
|6.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|6.47 × 875
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|6.94 × 192
|
Exness-MT5Real26
|6.99 × 142
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|7.17 × 6
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|7.21 × 34
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|7.40 × 144
|
Exness-MT5Real23
|7.69 × 29
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|8.00 × 222
|
EightcapGlobal-Live
|8.15 × 53
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|8.17 × 6
Your Passive Income with Low Risk
This signal is based on a fully automated trading system using Williams %R and Stochastic indicators, designed to deliver steady growth with minimal risk.
✅ 100% algorithmic trading – no emotions, no human mistakes
✅ Focus on low risk and constant account growth
✅ Suitable for cent accounts and larger accounts
✅ Trades only when strict conditions are met
✅ Uses a carefully managed martingale approach for controlled scaling
✅ Regular profit-taking – secure your gains consistently
✅ 100% hands-off – just follow the signal and enjoy passive income
Perfect for traders who want to benefit from Gold (XAUUSD) with a disciplined, emotion-free strategy that grows steadily and pays out regularly.
