Anil Guclu

Solid gold signals

Anil Guclu
0 avis
Fiabilité
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 23%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
39
Bénéfice trades:
37 (94.87%)
Perte trades:
2 (5.13%)
Meilleure transaction:
6.06 USD
Pire transaction:
-6.09 USD
Bénéfice brut:
30.69 USD (3 231 pips)
Perte brute:
-6.88 USD (554 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
25 (19.22 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
19.22 USD (25)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.42
Activité de trading:
59.58%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
19.06%
Dernier trade:
3 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
40
Temps de détention moyen:
4 heures
Facteur de récupération:
3.88
Longs trades:
39 (100.00%)
Courts trades:
0 (0.00%)
Facteur de profit:
4.46
Rendement attendu:
0.61 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
0.83 USD
Perte moyenne:
-3.44 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
1 (-6.09 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-6.09 USD (1)
Croissance mensuelle:
23.09%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.04 USD
Maximal:
6.13 USD (5.36%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
5.35% (6.11 USD)
Par fonds propres:
32.19% (34.67 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 39
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 24
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 2.7K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +6.06 USD
Pire transaction: -6 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 25
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +19.22 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -6.09 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "FusionMarkets-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

FXNXGlobal-Trade
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
0.38 × 8
FusionMarkets-Live
2.29 × 4405
GOMarketsMU-Live
3.00 × 1
AUSCommercial-Live
3.00 × 7
FPMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live
3.83 × 12
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
4.15 × 155
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
5.00 × 1
GOMarketsIntl-Live
5.25 × 64
RoboForex-ECN
5.26 × 46
VantageInternational-Live 4
5.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real12
5.67 × 18
VantageInternational-Live 10
6.00 × 1
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
6.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
6.47 × 875
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
6.94 × 192
Exness-MT5Real26
6.99 × 142
Exness-MT5Real3
7.17 × 6
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
7.21 × 34
Exness-MT5Real31
7.40 × 144
Exness-MT5Real23
7.69 × 29
Exness-MT5Real5
8.00 × 222
EightcapGlobal-Live
8.15 × 53
BlueberryMarkets-Live
8.17 × 6
31 plus...
Your Passive Income with Low Risk


This signal is based on a fully automated trading system using Williams %R and Stochastic indicators, designed to deliver steady growth with minimal risk.


✅ 100% algorithmic trading – no emotions, no human mistakes

✅ Focus on low risk and constant account growth

✅ Suitable for cent accounts and larger accounts

✅ Trades only when strict conditions are met

✅ Uses a carefully managed martingale approach for controlled scaling

✅ Regular profit-taking – secure your gains consistently

✅ 100% hands-off – just follow the signal and enjoy passive income


Perfect for traders who want to benefit from Gold (XAUUSD) with a disciplined, emotion-free strategy that grows steadily and pays out regularly.


Aucun avis
2025.09.29 09:49
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.29 08:37
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.29 07:37
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.28 22:01
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.26 21:20
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.26 18:08
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.26 17:08
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.26 16:08
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.25 10:00
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.25 10:00
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.24 21:03
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.24 21:03
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.24 21:03
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.24 21:03
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.24 21:03
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
