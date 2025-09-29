Dynamic Take Profit: Supports dynamic take profit, following a set value to dynamically track the price and continuously lock in profit.

Time Zone System: Supports time zones with adaptable trading modes to switch and dynamically update corresponding parameters. It self-adjusts based on the time zone to execute both wide and narrow-range trading strategies.

Trend Analysis: Supports dynamic trend capture, analyzing K-line patterns to determine the current trend position for opening and closing trades. It also supports Fibonacci retracement calculations to increase the probability of profit.

Oscillation (Range) Identification: Supports multi-decision system oscillation identification. It uses the convergence of multiple indicators and a decision-weighting algorithm to determine ranging markets, including identifying high and low oscillation areas and using a "cushioning blueprint" approach for range trading.

Profit/Risk Pre-assessment: Supports pre-trade profit and risk prediction. Trades are only opened if the risk/reward ratio is favorable (i.e., not disproportionate to the risk), reducing the probability of risky orders and retaining only high-precision positions.

Inflection Point Detection Algorithm: Supports trend reversal inflection point detection. When risk arises, it closes positions with floating profit, and it predicts risk before opening a trade and prohibits the entry, thus reducing overall risk. (Note: This algorithm has been successfully sold and is currently under a contract non-disclosure period.)

Small Position Averaging Strategy: Supports dense, small-lot opening when floating in a loss to average down the loss, mitigate the aftershock of a stop-loss, and profit as the trend reverts.

Multi-Asset Trading: Supports trading on 28 assets, including USDJPY, XAUUSD, EURUSD, etc., allowing for mixed and portfolio opening of trades. (Note: Does not support blockchain assets like BTCUSD, etc.)