SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / SmartEA
Yu Cong Tang

SmartEA

Yu Cong Tang
0 avis
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 199.99 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 -43%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:300
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
234
Bénéfice trades:
195 (83.33%)
Perte trades:
39 (16.67%)
Meilleure transaction:
9.42 USD
Pire transaction:
-41.58 USD
Bénéfice brut:
165.47 USD (9 242 pips)
Perte brute:
-322.79 USD (13 737 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
60 (32.14 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
32.14 USD (60)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.12
Activité de trading:
13.92%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
44.65%
Dernier trade:
4 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
234
Temps de détention moyen:
9 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
-0.91
Longs trades:
123 (52.56%)
Courts trades:
111 (47.44%)
Facteur de profit:
0.51
Rendement attendu:
-0.67 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
0.85 USD
Perte moyenne:
-8.28 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
4 (-9.50 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-80.24 USD (3)
Croissance mensuelle:
-42.93%
Algo trading:
54%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
157.32 USD
Maximal:
172.10 USD (39.02%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
44.84% (172.10 USD)
Par fonds propres:
22.68% (96.81 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 233
USDJPY 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -157
USDJPY 0
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -4.5K
USDJPY 10
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +9.42 USD
Pire transaction: -42 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 60
Pertes consécutives maximales: 3
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +32.14 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -9.50 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.00 × 2
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 8
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
PacificUnionLLC-Live
0.33 × 3
Eightcap-Live
0.89 × 55
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.91 × 5328
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
1.00 × 2
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 20
Exness-MT5Real2
1.18 × 11
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
1.25 × 8
Exness-MT5Real8
1.27 × 457
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1.43 × 28
ICMarketsAU-Live
1.52 × 147
Exness-MT5Real7
1.71 × 77
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.74 × 220
Exness-MT5Real9
1.79 × 39
FXPIG-Server
1.87 × 47
ThreeTrader-Live
2.00 × 1
87 plus...
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire

Trading System Capabilities

  • Dynamic Take Profit: Supports dynamic take profit, following a set value to dynamically track the price and continuously lock in profit.

  • Time Zone System: Supports time zones with adaptable trading modes to switch and dynamically update corresponding parameters. It self-adjusts based on the time zone to execute both wide and narrow-range trading strategies.

  • Trend Analysis: Supports dynamic trend capture, analyzing K-line patterns to determine the current trend position for opening and closing trades. It also supports Fibonacci retracement calculations to increase the probability of profit.

  • Oscillation (Range) Identification: Supports multi-decision system oscillation identification. It uses the convergence of multiple indicators and a decision-weighting algorithm to determine ranging markets, including identifying high and low oscillation areas and using a "cushioning blueprint" approach for range trading.

  • Profit/Risk Pre-assessment: Supports pre-trade profit and risk prediction. Trades are only opened if the risk/reward ratio is favorable (i.e., not disproportionate to the risk), reducing the probability of risky orders and retaining only high-precision positions.

  • Inflection Point Detection Algorithm: Supports trend reversal inflection point detection. When risk arises, it closes positions with floating profit, and it predicts risk before opening a trade and prohibits the entry, thus reducing overall risk. (Note: This algorithm has been successfully sold and is currently under a contract non-disclosure period.)

  • Small Position Averaging Strategy: Supports dense, small-lot opening when floating in a loss to average down the loss, mitigate the aftershock of a stop-loss, and profit as the trend reverts.

  • Multi-Asset Trading: Supports trading on 28 assets, including USDJPY, XAUUSD, EURUSD, etc., allowing for mixed and portfolio opening of trades. (Note: Does not support blockchain assets like BTCUSD, etc.)

  • Notification System: Supports robot notifications for order placement, etc., via platforms like WeChat Work (企业微信), DingTalk (钉钉), and Feishu (飞书).


Aucun avis
2025.10.01 07:13
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.09.30 13:34 2025.09.30 13:34:26  

优化了点差计算，避免超过 40 个点差还交易，因为点差出现了少量亏损，目前已修复。

2025.09.29 17:35 2025.09.29 17:35:29  

刚开始运行的交易策略，交易频率不高，一周大概 2000 次交易左右。回测准确率 99.82%

2025.09.29 16:25
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.29 16:25
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.29 16:25
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.29 15:25
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.29 15:25
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 1 days. This comprises 14.29% of days out of the 7 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.29 15:25
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.09.23 16:08
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.23 16:08
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.23 16:08
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
SmartEA
199.99 USD par mois
-43%
0
0
USD
257
USD
1
54%
234
83%
14%
0.51
-0.67
USD
45%
1:300
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 5 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.