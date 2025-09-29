- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|233
|USDJPY
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-157
|USDJPY
|0
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-4.5K
|USDJPY
|10
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.00 × 2
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.00 × 8
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 1
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 1
|
PacificUnionLLC-Live
|0.33 × 3
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.89 × 55
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.91 × 5328
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|1.00 × 2
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.05 × 20
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|1.18 × 11
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|1.25 × 8
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.27 × 457
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|1.43 × 28
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|1.52 × 147
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|1.71 × 77
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.74 × 220
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|1.79 × 39
|
FXPIG-Server
|1.87 × 47
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|2.00 × 1
Trading System Capabilities
-
Dynamic Take Profit: Supports dynamic take profit, following a set value to dynamically track the price and continuously lock in profit.
-
Time Zone System: Supports time zones with adaptable trading modes to switch and dynamically update corresponding parameters. It self-adjusts based on the time zone to execute both wide and narrow-range trading strategies.
-
Trend Analysis: Supports dynamic trend capture, analyzing K-line patterns to determine the current trend position for opening and closing trades. It also supports Fibonacci retracement calculations to increase the probability of profit.
-
Oscillation (Range) Identification: Supports multi-decision system oscillation identification. It uses the convergence of multiple indicators and a decision-weighting algorithm to determine ranging markets, including identifying high and low oscillation areas and using a "cushioning blueprint" approach for range trading.
-
Profit/Risk Pre-assessment: Supports pre-trade profit and risk prediction. Trades are only opened if the risk/reward ratio is favorable (i.e., not disproportionate to the risk), reducing the probability of risky orders and retaining only high-precision positions.
-
Inflection Point Detection Algorithm: Supports trend reversal inflection point detection. When risk arises, it closes positions with floating profit, and it predicts risk before opening a trade and prohibits the entry, thus reducing overall risk. (Note: This algorithm has been successfully sold and is currently under a contract non-disclosure period.)
-
Small Position Averaging Strategy: Supports dense, small-lot opening when floating in a loss to average down the loss, mitigate the aftershock of a stop-loss, and profit as the trend reverts.
-
Multi-Asset Trading: Supports trading on 28 assets, including USDJPY, XAUUSD, EURUSD, etc., allowing for mixed and portfolio opening of trades. (Note: Does not support blockchain assets like BTCUSD, etc.)
-
Notification System: Supports robot notifications for order placement, etc., via platforms like WeChat Work (企业微信), DingTalk (钉钉), and Feishu (飞书).
优化了点差计算，避免超过 40 个点差还交易，因为点差出现了少量亏损，目前已修复。
刚开始运行的交易策略，交易频率不高，一周大概 2000 次交易左右。回测准确率 99.82%
USD
USD
USD