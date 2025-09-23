SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / Satoshimind BTC Gold Scalper MT4 Signal
Vyom Tekriwal

Satoshimind BTC Gold Scalper MT4 Signal

Vyom Tekriwal
0 avis
Fiabilité
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 40 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 9%
AAAFx-FX-Real
1:200
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
126
Bénéfice trades:
76 (60.31%)
Perte trades:
50 (39.68%)
Meilleure transaction:
72.90 USD
Pire transaction:
-34.29 USD
Bénéfice brut:
638.91 USD (34 886 pips)
Perte brute:
-540.76 USD (30 577 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
18 (24.35 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
91.22 USD (3)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.06
Activité de trading:
74.58%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
64.82%
Dernier trade:
1 une heure avant
Trades par semaine:
127
Temps de détention moyen:
41 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
0.86
Longs trades:
68 (53.97%)
Courts trades:
58 (46.03%)
Facteur de profit:
1.18
Rendement attendu:
0.78 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
8.41 USD
Perte moyenne:
-10.82 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
5 (-80.54 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-80.54 USD (5)
Croissance mensuelle:
9.44%
Algo trading:
83%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
42.03 USD
Maximal:
114.31 USD (10.19%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
10.19% (114.31 USD)
Par fonds propres:
3.40% (36.19 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD.m 126
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.m 98
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.m 4.3K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +72.90 USD
Pire transaction: -34 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 3
Pertes consécutives maximales: 5
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +24.35 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -80.54 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "AAAFx-FX-Real" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

Trending Satoshimind AI BTCUSD & Gold Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 designed to trade the Bitcoin, EURUSD and XAUUSD (Gold) pairs with high accuracy. This EA is based on trend-following and momentum-based entry logic, optimized for short-term intraday scalping.

Note-Set files for BTCUSD & Gold are attached in comment section-Download from there & use it in live, demo, forward & back test.

It uses a combination of adaptive indicators to identify strong market conditions, and executes trades based on predefined rules with risk control in place. The system is capable of operating on M15 and M30 timeframes, and includes settings for trade filtering, session management, and optional martingale logic.

Main Features:

  • Designed for BTCUSD, EURUSD and Gold (XAUUSD)

  • Works best on M15 or M30 timeframe

  • Adjustable Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop

  • Input option for Martingale multiplier (1.5x recommended)

  • Time-based trading filter to avoid volatile sessions

  • Limited number of trades per day for risk control

  • No grid or arbitrage; trades are executed based on trend and volume signals

  • Fully compatible with ECN brokers and low-spread accounts

  • Easy to set up and lightweight on system resources

Recommended Settings:

  • Use on BTCUSD, EURUSD or XAUUSD charts

  • Minimum deposit: 100 USD

  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher

  • Use VPS for stable execution

Inputs include:

  • Lot size

  • Stop loss and take profit

  • Martingale multiplier

  • Magic number

  • Maximum number of trades per day

  • Session time filters

  • Buy/Sell direction control

Developed by Vyom Tekriwal

This EA is suitable for users who prefer stable, low-drawdown scalping strategies focused on trending market conditions. For best results, use recommended pairs and settings, and run the EA on a reliable VPS


Aucun avis
2025.09.25 02:31
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.23 14:08
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.23 13:08
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
