CT ProSplash Teddy

0 avis
44 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2024 -4%
Monex-Live
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
505
Bénéfice trades:
299 (59.20%)
Perte trades:
206 (40.79%)
Meilleure transaction:
223.37 USD
Pire transaction:
-331.79 USD
Bénéfice brut:
4 527.53 USD (237 396 pips)
Perte brute:
-4 505.23 USD (265 563 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
10 (99.39 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
311.90 USD (9)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.02
Activité de trading:
25.25%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.74%
Dernier trade:
57 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
15
Temps de détention moyen:
9 heures
Facteur de récupération:
0.02
Longs trades:
243 (48.12%)
Courts trades:
262 (51.88%)
Facteur de profit:
1.00
Rendement attendu:
0.04 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
15.14 USD
Perte moyenne:
-21.87 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
7 (-291.91 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-446.59 USD (5)
Croissance mensuelle:
-5.70%
Prévision annuelle:
-69.13%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
511.51 USD
Maximal:
1 124.36 USD (69.71%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
77.95% (1 124.34 USD)
Par fonds propres:
1.96% (16.66 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSDb 505
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDb 22
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDb -28K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Monex-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

We've developed a hedging strategy that leverages price fluctuations in the XAUUSD pair. We call this strategy "PROSPASLH GOLD," designed to automatically open and close trades based on market conditions and manage risk through hedging, ensuring you achieve the best possible results on every trade. Our strategy eliminates the need for in-depth technical or fundamental analysis; it allows you to analyze the market and execute trades very quickly and accurately, providing an advantage for traders who don't have the time to perform manual market analysis.

👨‍💻 📢 Customer Recommendations

• We recommend prioritizing your risk tolerance before choosing

• Our recommended ideal capital for trading XAUUSD is $1,000

• The strategy used is hedging

• Trade only on the XAUUSD market

• Dynamic scaling based on account growth

• Market-adaptive and updated strategy

• Recommended leverage: 1:500

• Use MQL5's built-in risk-proportional lot size

• Ideally, choose a broker with fast and reliable execution

• Patience is key – this is a long-term growth model

🛡️🔐 Risk Management & Security

• This signal includes a progressive lot size strategy

• Lot size only increases as capital increases, maintaining a healthy balance

⚠️DISCLAIMER

"Please remember that trading XAUUSD involves high risks. Gold prices are heavily influenced by geopolitical conditions, the global economy, and exchange rate fluctuations. Ensure you fully understand the risks involved before making any investment decisions, and always use sound risk management."

Aucun avis
2025.09.25 08:00
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
