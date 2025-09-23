SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / Trade XAU M15 by MrQuyet
Xuan Quyet Nguyen

Trade XAU M15 by MrQuyet

Xuan Quyet Nguyen
0 avis
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 -5%
Exness-MT5Real8
1:200
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
8
Bénéfice trades:
2 (25.00%)
Perte trades:
6 (75.00%)
Meilleure transaction:
19.14 USD
Pire transaction:
-10.11 USD
Bénéfice brut:
27.88 USD (20 232 pips)
Perte brute:
-37.87 USD (21 552 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
1 (19.14 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
19.14 USD (1)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.08
Activité de trading:
2.88%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
73.90%
Dernier trade:
1 un jour avant
Trades par semaine:
8
Temps de détention moyen:
46 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
-0.31
Longs trades:
7 (87.50%)
Courts trades:
1 (12.50%)
Facteur de profit:
0.74
Rendement attendu:
-1.25 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
13.94 USD
Perte moyenne:
-6.31 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
5 (-30.17 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-30.17 USD (5)
Croissance mensuelle:
-4.99%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
9.99 USD
Maximal:
31.82 USD (14.34%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
14.34% (31.82 USD)
Par fonds propres:
2.94% (5.88 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -10
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -1.3K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +19.14 USD
Pire transaction: -10 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 1
Pertes consécutives maximales: 5
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +19.14 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -30.17 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Exness-MT5Real8" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

STARTRADERINTL-Live
0.00 × 4
FXView-Live
0.00 × 2
MonetaMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 3
Alpari-MT5
0.00 × 10
Exness-MT5Real8
12.09 × 4221
Opogroup-Server1
15.63 × 24
Exness-MT5Real7
21.07 × 14
Exness-MT5Real6
21.80 × 5
RoboForex-ECN
23.19 × 32
:

📌 Strategy Description

The XAU M15 Trading Strategy by MrQuyet is built on the MA25-50-100 system combined with ATR to clearly identify trends and pinpoint precise entry signals.

Entries are taken only when the trend is strong and confirmed by a reversal candlestick pattern (Engulfing/Pinbar).

Stop Loss is always placed at a safe level (swing high/low + 0.5 ATR).

Take Profit is set at 2.0 times the SL, combined with a trailing stop to protect profits.

To minimize overtrading, the system allows only one trade at a time.

💰 Risk Management

Each trade risks a fixed 4–6 USD.

Lot size is automatically calculated based on SL distance → ensuring the account won’t be blown even after a losing streak.

If there are 3 consecutive losses, the system will pause for 60 minutes → protecting capital and preventing emotional trading (FOMO).

Why Copy This Strategy?

  • Stable win rate ~45–50%, but thanks to R:R > 1:2 the account still grows consistently.

  • Drawdown is strictly controlled → suitable for long-term investors.

  • All trades are transparent, managed 100% by EA, with no manual intervention.


📌 Mô tả chiến lược Chiến lược Trade XAU M15 by MrQuyet được xây dựng dựa trên hệ thống MA25-50-100 kết hợp ATR để xác định xu hướng rõ ràng và điểm vào lệnh chính xác. Vào lệnh khi xu hướng mạnh và có xác nhận nến đảo chiều (Engulfing/Pinbar). Stop Loss luôn đặt tại vùng an toàn (đáy/đỉnh +0.5 ATR). Take Profit gấp 2.0 lần SL, kết hợp trailing stop để bảo vệ lợi nhuận. Hạn chế tối đa việc vào lệnh liên tục → chỉ 1 lệnh tại 1 thời điểm, giảm rủi ro overtrade. 💰 Quản lý vốn Rủi ro mỗi lệnh được cố định 4–6 USD. Lot size tự động tính toán theo mức SL → đảm bảo tài khoản không bị “cháy” dù gặp chuỗi thua. Hệ thống có cơ chế tạm ngừng 60 phút nếu thua 3 lệnh liên tiếp → giúp bảo toàn vốn và tránh tâm lý FOMO. ✅ Vì sao nên copy? Winrate ổn định ~45–50%, nhưng nhờ tỷ lệ R:R > 1:2 nên tài khoản vẫn tăng trưởng bền vững. Drawdown được kiểm soát thấp → thích hợp cho nhà đầu tư dài hạn. Mọi lệnh đều minh bạch, EA tự động quản lý, không can thiệp tay.
Aucun avis
2025.10.02 02:49
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.02 01:39
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.01 09:59
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.01 07:13
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.30 05:13
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.30 05:13
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.30 04:13
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.30 04:13
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.30 01:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.23 07:30
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.23 07:30
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.23 07:30
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.23 07:30
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.23 07:30
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
