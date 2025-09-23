- Croissance
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-10
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-1.3K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Exness-MT5Real8" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
FXView-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
MonetaMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.00 × 3
|
Alpari-MT5
|0.00 × 10
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|12.09 × 4221
|
Opogroup-Server1
|15.63 × 24
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|21.07 × 14
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|21.80 × 5
|
RoboForex-ECN
|23.19 × 32
:
📌 Strategy Description
The XAU M15 Trading Strategy by MrQuyet is built on the MA25-50-100 system combined with ATR to clearly identify trends and pinpoint precise entry signals.
Entries are taken only when the trend is strong and confirmed by a reversal candlestick pattern (Engulfing/Pinbar).
Stop Loss is always placed at a safe level (swing high/low + 0.5 ATR).
Take Profit is set at 2.0 times the SL, combined with a trailing stop to protect profits.
To minimize overtrading, the system allows only one trade at a time.
💰 Risk Management
Each trade risks a fixed 4–6 USD.
Lot size is automatically calculated based on SL distance → ensuring the account won’t be blown even after a losing streak.
If there are 3 consecutive losses, the system will pause for 60 minutes → protecting capital and preventing emotional trading (FOMO).
✅ Why Copy This Strategy?
-
Stable win rate ~45–50%, but thanks to R:R > 1:2 the account still grows consistently.
-
Drawdown is strictly controlled → suitable for long-term investors.
-
All trades are transparent, managed 100% by EA, with no manual intervention.
-
