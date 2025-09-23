:

📌 Strategy Description

The XAU M15 Trading Strategy by MrQuyet is built on the MA25-50-100 system combined with ATR to clearly identify trends and pinpoint precise entry signals.

Entries are taken only when the trend is strong and confirmed by a reversal candlestick pattern (Engulfing/Pinbar).

Stop Loss is always placed at a safe level (swing high/low + 0.5 ATR).

Take Profit is set at 2.0 times the SL, combined with a trailing stop to protect profits.

To minimize overtrading, the system allows only one trade at a time.

💰 Risk Management

Each trade risks a fixed 4–6 USD.

Lot size is automatically calculated based on SL distance → ensuring the account won’t be blown even after a losing streak.

If there are 3 consecutive losses, the system will pause for 60 minutes → protecting capital and preventing emotional trading (FOMO).

✅ Why Copy This Strategy?

Stable win rate ~45–50%, but thanks to R:R > 1:2 the account still grows consistently.

Drawdown is strictly controlled → suitable for long-term investors.

All trades are transparent, managed 100% by EA, with no manual intervention.





📌 Mô tả chiến lược Chiến lược Trade XAU M15 by MrQuyet được xây dựng dựa trên hệ thống MA25-50-100 kết hợp ATR để xác định xu hướng rõ ràng và điểm vào lệnh chính xác. Vào lệnh khi xu hướng mạnh và có xác nhận nến đảo chiều (Engulfing/Pinbar). Stop Loss luôn đặt tại vùng an toàn (đáy/đỉnh +0.5 ATR). Take Profit gấp 2.0 lần SL, kết hợp trailing stop để bảo vệ lợi nhuận. Hạn chế tối đa việc vào lệnh liên tục → chỉ 1 lệnh tại 1 thời điểm, giảm rủi ro overtrade. 💰 Quản lý vốn Rủi ro mỗi lệnh được cố định 4–6 USD. Lot size tự động tính toán theo mức SL → đảm bảo tài khoản không bị “cháy” dù gặp chuỗi thua. Hệ thống có cơ chế tạm ngừng 60 phút nếu thua 3 lệnh liên tiếp → giúp bảo toàn vốn và tránh tâm lý FOMO. ✅ Vì sao nên copy? Winrate ổn định ~45–50%, nhưng nhờ tỷ lệ R:R > 1:2 nên tài khoản vẫn tăng trưởng bền vững. Drawdown được kiểm soát thấp → thích hợp cho nhà đầu tư dài hạn. Mọi lệnh đều minh bạch, EA tự động quản lý, không can thiệp tay.