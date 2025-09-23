- Croissance
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDJPYm
|5
|USDJPYm
|4
|AUDUSDm
|3
|
1 2 3 4 5
|
1 2 3 4 5
|
1 2 3 4 5
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDJPYm
|0
|USDJPYm
|1
|AUDUSDm
|-1
|
1 2
|
1 2
|
1 2
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDJPYm
|-37
|USDJPYm
|204
|AUDUSDm
|-63
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Exness-MT5Real15" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
📌 Signal Description
Product Name: Trading Signal – KUNTA DEWA V.1.3
Initial Equity: $20 (Real Account)
Are you looking for a trading signal that is realistic, safe, and proven on a real account with small capital?
This signal is operated on a REAL account with only $20 equity, making it accessible for all types of traders – from beginners to professionals – who want to trade safely without investing a large amount of money.
🔑 Key Advantages:
-
✅ Real Account – all trades are executed in the live market, not on demo.
-
✅ Low Capital, Steady Growth – designed to work consistently starting from only $20 equity.
-
✅ High Security – equipped with strong risk management to protect your funds against margin call.
-
✅ Optimized Risk Control – each position is carefully calculated to avoid overexposure.
-
✅ Broker Friendly – can be followed with small capital on most brokers.
🎯 Why Choose This Signal?
-
No need to worry about MC (Margin Call) – our system prioritizes equity protection above everything.
-
Proven that consistent results are possible even with small starting capital.
-
Perfect for traders who value safety, realism, and peace of mind when following a trading signal.
💡 With this signal, you can trade confidently knowing that equity protection is our top priority.
⚠️ Disclaimer:
-
This product is provided for informational and educational purposes only.
-
Trading in the financial markets involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
-
Please evaluate your own risk tolerance before following this signal.
-
The provider is not responsible for any financial losses incurred while using this service.
