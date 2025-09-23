SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / Kunta Dewa V13
Lustyo Endra Permata

Kunta Dewa V13

Lustyo Endra Permata
0 avis
Fiabilité
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 3%
Exness-MT5Real15
1:100
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
12
Bénéfice trades:
9 (75.00%)
Perte trades:
3 (25.00%)
Meilleure transaction:
0.50 USD
Pire transaction:
-0.85 USD
Bénéfice brut:
2.31 USD (327 pips)
Perte brute:
-1.78 USD (223 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
8 (2.05 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
2.05 USD (8)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.12
Activité de trading:
56.73%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
91.35%
Dernier trade:
6 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
14
Temps de détention moyen:
6 heures
Facteur de récupération:
0.31
Longs trades:
2 (16.67%)
Courts trades:
10 (83.33%)
Facteur de profit:
1.30
Rendement attendu:
0.04 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
0.26 USD
Perte moyenne:
-0.59 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
2 (-1.69 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-1.69 USD (2)
Croissance mensuelle:
2.60%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
1.69 USD (7.52%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
7.52% (1.69 USD)
Par fonds propres:
26.80% (6.02 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
AUDJPYm 5
USDJPYm 4
AUDUSDm 3
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
AUDJPYm 0
USDJPYm 1
AUDUSDm -1
1 2
1 2
1 2
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
AUDJPYm -37
USDJPYm 204
AUDUSDm -63
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +0.50 USD
Pire transaction: -1 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 8
Pertes consécutives maximales: 2
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +2.05 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -1.69 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Exness-MT5Real15" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

📌 Signal Description

Product Name: Trading Signal – KUNTA DEWA V.1.3
Initial Equity: $20 (Real Account)

Are you looking for a trading signal that is realistic, safe, and proven on a real account with small capital?
This signal is operated on a REAL account with only $20 equity, making it accessible for all types of traders – from beginners to professionals – who want to trade safely without investing a large amount of money.

🔑 Key Advantages:

  • Real Account – all trades are executed in the live market, not on demo.

  • Low Capital, Steady Growth – designed to work consistently starting from only $20 equity.

  • High Security – equipped with strong risk management to protect your funds against margin call.

  • Optimized Risk Control – each position is carefully calculated to avoid overexposure.

  • Broker Friendly – can be followed with small capital on most brokers.

🎯 Why Choose This Signal?

  • No need to worry about MC (Margin Call) – our system prioritizes equity protection above everything.

  • Proven that consistent results are possible even with small starting capital.

  • Perfect for traders who value safety, realism, and peace of mind when following a trading signal.

💡 With this signal, you can trade confidently knowing that equity protection is our top priority.

⚠️ Disclaimer:

  • This product is provided for informational and educational purposes only.

  • Trading in the financial markets involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

  • Please evaluate your own risk tolerance before following this signal.

  • The provider is not responsible for any financial losses incurred while using this service.


Aucun avis
2025.09.23 07:30
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.23 03:17
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.23 03:17
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.23 03:17
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Kunta Dewa V13
30 USD par mois
3%
0
0
USD
21
USD
1
0%
12
75%
57%
1.29
0.04
USD
27%
1:100
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 5 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.