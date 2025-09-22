SignauxSections
Muriell Vinhal Ribeiro

B3 Mining

Muriell Vinhal Ribeiro
0 avis
2 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 -40%
ClearInvestimentos-CLEAR
1:1
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
62
Bénéfice trades:
28 (45.16%)
Perte trades:
34 (54.84%)
Meilleure transaction:
144.00 BRL
Pire transaction:
-95.00 BRL
Bénéfice brut:
791.00 BRL (4 430 pips)
Perte brute:
-907.00 BRL (7 860 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
4 (260.00 BRL)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
260.00 BRL (4)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.02
Activité de trading:
14.54%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.00%
Dernier trade:
1 une heure avant
Trades par semaine:
52
Temps de détention moyen:
28 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
-0.31
Longs trades:
32 (51.61%)
Courts trades:
30 (48.39%)
Facteur de profit:
0.87
Rendement attendu:
-1.87 BRL
Bénéfice moyen:
28.25 BRL
Perte moyenne:
-26.68 BRL
Pertes consécutives maximales:
6 (-72.00 BRL)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-173.00 BRL (4)
Croissance mensuelle:
-40.21%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
139.00 BRL
Maximal:
370.00 BRL (71.23%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
71.23% (370.00 BRL)
Par fonds propres:
23.16% (74.00 BRL)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
WINV25 59
WDOX25 3
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
WINV25 -38
WDOX25 -13
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
WINV25 -430
WDOX25 -3K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +144.00 BRL
Pire transaction: -95 BRL
Gains consécutifs maximales: 4
Pertes consécutives maximales: 4
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +260.00 BRL
Perte consécutive maximale: -72.00 BRL

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ClearInvestimentos-CLEAR" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

📈 Signal: B3 Mini Index – Strategy with Risk Management


Welcome! This signal was created for traders who want to operate the B3 Mini Index (WIN) with discipline, consistency, and solid risk control.


🔹 Market: Mini Index (B3 – WIN)

🔹 Strategy: Technical analysis based on price patterns, Fibonacci levels, and trend movements

🔹 Profile: Intraday trades, seeking consistent opportunities

🔹 Risk Management:

Stop loss on every trade

Controlled leverage

Capital preservation first


⚖️ Goal: Consistent growth, without unrealistic promises. The focus is on long-term profitability with safety.


🔔 Important:

Use an account compatible with this signal (margin and leverage required).

VPS is highly recommended for best synchronization and low latency.

Past performance does not guarantee future results, but the strategy is applied with discipline and transparency.


➡️ If you are looking for a signal focused on responsible management, consistency, and tailored to the Brazilian market, this one is for you.


Aucun avis
