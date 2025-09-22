📈 Signal: B3 Mini Index – Strategy with Risk Management





Welcome! This signal was created for traders who want to operate the B3 Mini Index (WIN) with discipline, consistency, and solid risk control.





🔹 Market: Mini Index (B3 – WIN)

🔹 Strategy: Technical analysis based on price patterns, Fibonacci levels, and trend movements

🔹 Profile: Intraday trades, seeking consistent opportunities

🔹 Risk Management:

• Stop loss on every trade

• Controlled leverage

• Capital preservation first





⚖️ Goal: Consistent growth, without unrealistic promises. The focus is on long-term profitability with safety.





🔔 Important:

• Use an account compatible with this signal (margin and leverage required).

• VPS is highly recommended for best synchronization and low latency.

• Past performance does not guarantee future results, but the strategy is applied with discipline and transparency.





➡️ If you are looking for a signal focused on responsible management, consistency, and tailored to the Brazilian market, this one is for you.