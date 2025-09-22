- Croissance
|WINV25
|59
|WDOX25
|3
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|WINV25
|-38
|WDOX25
|-13
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|WINV25
|-430
|WDOX25
|-3K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ClearInvestimentos-CLEAR" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
📈 Signal: B3 Mini Index – Strategy with Risk Management
Welcome! This signal was created for traders who want to operate the B3 Mini Index (WIN) with discipline, consistency, and solid risk control.
🔹 Market: Mini Index (B3 – WIN)
🔹 Strategy: Technical analysis based on price patterns, Fibonacci levels, and trend movements
🔹 Profile: Intraday trades, seeking consistent opportunities
🔹 Risk Management:
• Stop loss on every trade
• Controlled leverage
• Capital preservation first
⚖️ Goal: Consistent growth, without unrealistic promises. The focus is on long-term profitability with safety.
🔔 Important:
• Use an account compatible with this signal (margin and leverage required).
• VPS is highly recommended for best synchronization and low latency.
• Past performance does not guarantee future results, but the strategy is applied with discipline and transparency.
➡️ If you are looking for a signal focused on responsible management, consistency, and tailored to the Brazilian market, this one is for you.
