Hello

This Signal is a case show for my own built Expert Advisor the one is on sale already.

You can gain the use of this EA by either profit sharing or monthly rent USD $1000

It is trading the Index US30 Cash cfds only under 5 minute time frame.

It is built to be doing profit trades and avoid the loss trades, even if we have higher draw down %, it will close it with profits at the end.

To do profit sharing must open your fx trading account using this broker:

https://mexatlantic.com/account/live-account?ibNum=333563249 then fund it with USD $2000 ++ then contact me.

Then we share the profit 33% for me and the rest for you. Profit split can be weekly or up on my request.

To ask for monthly rent of this EA please contact me by email: sami.saydam@hotmail.com or by WhatsApp +1-647-9272741 The monthly rent is $1000 usd including the installation.

Very clear message> Forex trading is always high risk business because of the high leverage use, therefore, either you admit and accept this high risk and might lose all of your money in the account at once or just leave and forget about me. I do my best to trade your account using my 26 years of forex trading experience and I do my best to make winnings for both of us, but still nothing is guaranteed. If you admit my warning and without any future complaining, then you are welcome to join the deal. Otherwise; leave this page.

Thank you



