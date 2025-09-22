SignauxSections
Sami Saydam

YalaForex US30 Index

Sami Saydam
0 avis
Fiabilité
2 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 1000 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 21%
MEXAtlantic-Real-2
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
55
Bénéfice trades:
44 (80.00%)
Perte trades:
11 (20.00%)
Meilleure transaction:
56.85 USD
Pire transaction:
-105.26 USD
Bénéfice brut:
323.04 USD (58 720 pips)
Perte brute:
-220.01 USD (34 348 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
12 (78.25 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
78.25 USD (12)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.11
Activité de trading:
62.76%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
28.68%
Dernier trade:
9 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
56
Temps de détention moyen:
7 heures
Facteur de récupération:
0.70
Longs trades:
38 (69.09%)
Courts trades:
17 (30.91%)
Facteur de profit:
1.47
Rendement attendu:
1.87 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
7.34 USD
Perte moyenne:
-20.00 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
3 (-15.01 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-105.26 USD (1)
Croissance mensuelle:
20.61%
Algo trading:
30%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
13.69 USD
Maximal:
147.16 USD (23.23%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
23.23% (147.16 USD)
Par fonds propres:
19.74% (118.82 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD.ecn 20
XAGUSD.ecn 18
US30 17
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.ecn 59
XAGUSD.ecn -14
US30 59
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.ecn 1.5K
XAGUSD.ecn -2.5K
US30 25K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +56.85 USD
Pire transaction: -105 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 12
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +78.25 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -15.01 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "MEXAtlantic-Real-2" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

CMCMarkets1-Canada
0.00 × 3
MEXAtlantic-Real-2
12.50 × 4
Hello

This Signal is a case show for my own built Expert Advisor the one is on sale already.

You can gain the use of this EA by either profit sharing or monthly rent USD $1000 

It is trading the Index US30 Cash cfds only under 5 minute time frame. 

It is built to be doing profit trades and avoid the loss trades, even if we have higher draw down %, it will close it with profits at the end.

To do profit sharing must open your fx trading account using this broker: 

 https://mexatlantic.com/account/live-account?ibNum=333563249 then fund it with USD $2000 ++ then contact me.

Then we share the profit 33% for me and the rest for you. Profit split can be weekly or up on my request. 

To ask for monthly rent of this EA please contact me by email: sami.saydam@hotmail.com or by WhatsApp +1-647-9272741 The monthly rent is $1000 usd including the installation.

Very clear message> Forex trading is always high risk business because of the high leverage use, therefore, either you admit and accept this high risk and might lose all of your money in the account at once or just leave and forget about me. I do my best to trade your account using my 26 years of forex trading experience and I do my best to make winnings for both of us, but still nothing is guaranteed. If you admit my warning and without any future complaining, then you are welcome to join the deal. Otherwise; leave this page.

Thank you 


Aucun avis
2025.09.22 18:38
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
