- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Trades:
25
Bénéfice trades:
22 (88.00%)
Perte trades:
3 (12.00%)
Meilleure transaction:
21.20 USD
Pire transaction:
-3.13 USD
Bénéfice brut:
67.72 USD (133 556 pips)
Perte brute:
-8.38 USD (41 900 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
18 (44.17 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
44.17 USD (18)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.50
Activité de trading:
11.15%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
66.82%
Dernier trade:
3 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
26
Temps de détention moyen:
55 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
7.08
Longs trades:
17 (68.00%)
Courts trades:
8 (32.00%)
Facteur de profit:
8.08
Rendement attendu:
2.37 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
3.08 USD
Perte moyenne:
-2.79 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
3 (-8.38 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-8.38 USD (3)
Croissance mensuelle:
6.94%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
8.38 USD (0.93%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.93% (8.38 USD)
Par fonds propres:
9.21% (79.01 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|13
|BTCUSD
|9
|EURUSD
|2
|USDJPY
|1
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|44
|BTCUSD
|15
|EURUSD
|1
|USDJPY
|0
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|2.8K
|BTCUSD
|89K
|EURUSD
|57
|USDJPY
|29
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +21.20 USD
Pire transaction: -3 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 18
Pertes consécutives maximales: 3
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +44.17 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -8.38 USD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
easyMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 4
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real26
|0.00 × 14
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 1
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|0.15 × 656
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.31 × 113
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.48 × 94
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.50 × 2
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.50 × 2
|
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
|0.62 × 79
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.80 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.82 × 6822
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.89 × 54
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.89 × 55
|
PacificUnionLLC-Live
|0.94 × 17
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.05 × 20
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|1.18 × 11
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.26 × 470
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|1.43 × 157
105 plus...Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
✅ Safe and Stable Growth NINJA – Low Risk, Real Results
Tired of signals that overpromise, crash with big drawdowns, and chase unrealistic goals?
Here we don't force trades just to look active. The priority is to protect capital and maintain consistency. If there's no setup, there's no trade.
We make monthly withdrawals and deposits! This is a long-term project!
🔹Notice: I use an IC Markets Standard account to ensure your signal is copied accurately, even if you're using a different broker.
Safe and Stable Growth NINJA was built differently.
⚖️ Conservative risk management – leverage 1:50
📈 Realistic monthly target – around 3 to 5% profit
🔒 Low average drawdown through smart entries and strict control
🧠 Over 12 years of experience in Forex trading
🚫 No gambling, no martingale, no hype
🚫 No reckless or irresponsible trades
🚫 No robots, no AI, 100% human trading
This signal is perfect for those who seek consistent results and want to grow their capital steadily and safely.
👉 Join Safe and Stable Growth NINJA Style and experience a professional, long-term approach to profitable trading.
📩 Want to apply 100% of this strategy? Contact me — we have a custom spreadsheet and will teach you how to manage trades to maximize profit and build long-term wealth.
Telegram Channels:
Brazil - t.me/steadygrowth_ninja_br
Japan - t.me/steadygrowth_ninja_jp
Aucun avis
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
49 USD par mois
7%
0
0
USD
USD
914
USD
USD
1
0%
25
88%
11%
8.08
2.37
USD
USD
9%
1:50