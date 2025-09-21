- Croissance
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|97
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSD
|290
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSD
|1.3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "FBS-Real-3" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
ICMarkets-Live05
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
|0.00 × 1
|
FXDDTrading-MT4 Live Server 5
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live3
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.00 × 1
|
Weltrade-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
FXDDTrading-MT4 Live Server 8
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 11
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live05
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real-4
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 1
Bollinger Edge is a trading signal based on Bollinger Bands with smart risk management.
✅ Trades on major pairs (BTCUSD)
✅ Strategy tested on real account
✅ Stop Loss and Take Profit always applied
✅ Conservative risk management (max. 2% per trade)
✅ Dynamic adjustments in high and low volatility
📊 The system combines overbought/oversold signals with trend confirmations to identify precise entries.
⚠️ Recommended to use the same broker/server for the best replication.
