Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / Bollinger Reversal Pro
Sidinei Silva

Bollinger Reversal Pro

Sidinei Silva
0 avis
Fiabilité
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 35 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 1%
FBS-Real-3
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
97
Bénéfice trades:
77 (79.38%)
Perte trades:
20 (20.62%)
Meilleure transaction:
35.77 USD
Pire transaction:
-30.23 USD
Bénéfice brut:
428.96 USD (1 947 009 pips)
Perte brute:
-139.35 USD (678 780 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
12 (47.25 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
56.81 USD (10)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.40
Activité de trading:
77.58%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.25%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
100
Temps de détention moyen:
3 heures
Facteur de récupération:
9.49
Longs trades:
60 (61.86%)
Courts trades:
37 (38.14%)
Facteur de profit:
3.08
Rendement attendu:
2.99 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
5.57 USD
Perte moyenne:
-6.97 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
5 (-19.05 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-30.53 USD (4)
Croissance mensuelle:
1.45%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
30.53 USD (0.15%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.15% (30.23 USD)
Par fonds propres:
1.03% (208.49 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
BTCUSD 97
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD 290
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD 1.3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "FBS-Real-3" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Bollinger Edge is a trading signal based on Bollinger Bands with smart risk management.

✅ Trades on major pairs (BTCUSD)
✅ Strategy tested on real account
✅ Stop Loss and Take Profit always applied
✅ Conservative risk management (max. 2% per trade)
✅ Dynamic adjustments in high and low volatility

📊 The system combines overbought/oversold signals with trend confirmations to identify precise entries.

⚠️ Recommended to use the same broker/server for the best replication.


Aucun avis
2025.09.25 13:35
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.23 09:44
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.22 00:42
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.22 00:42
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Bollinger Reversal Pro
35 USD par mois
1%
0
0
USD
20K
USD
1
100%
97
79%
78%
3.07
2.99
USD
1%
1:500
Copier

