- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSDp
|12
|USDCHFp
|10
|EURUSDp
|6
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSDp
|35
|USDCHFp
|17
|EURUSDp
|23
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSDp
|2.9K
|USDCHFp
|792
|EURUSDp
|2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "BlackBullMarkets-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
Pas de données
Scalping AI FX — MQL5 Signal (Live)
Scalping AI FX is an AI-assisted scalping system designed to capture short intraday moves on major FX pairs. The system combines fast execution logic, ATR-based dynamic stop/targets, and strict risk controls to aim for consistent small profits while managing drawdown.
Key features
-
Fully automated scalping strategy for major FX pairs (EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, etc.).
-
Dynamic SL/TP and position sizing based on ATR and account risk profile.
-
Grid / incremental scaling logic to manage multi-leg positions.
-
Spread and liquidity filters — avoids trading during poor market conditions.
-
Compatible with brokers like BlackBull Markets — demo test strongly recommended.
Performance & risk
-
This is an active scalping strategy: expect frequent small trades and realistic drawdown periods. Past results are not a guarantee of future performance.
-
Always test on demo first and use proper money management. Recommended starting lot: conservative sizing relative to your balance (example: 0.01 lots per $1,000 — adjust to your risk tolerance).
-
Do not expose large leverage without understanding margin and liquidation risks.
How to subscribe & support
-
Subscribe to this MQL5 signal to receive live trades.
-
Telegram: @scalpingai for updates and community chat.
-
For custom setups, messages, or white-label/PAMM inquiries, contact via Telegram or the website.
Disclaimer
Trading forex involves risk. The author is not a licensed financial advisor. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose. Past performance is not indicative of future results.
USD
EUR
EUR