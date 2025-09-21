Scalping AI FX — MQL5 Signal (Live)

Scalping AI FX is an AI-assisted scalping system designed to capture short intraday moves on major FX pairs. The system combines fast execution logic, ATR-based dynamic stop/targets, and strict risk controls to aim for consistent small profits while managing drawdown.

Key features

Fully automated scalping strategy for major FX pairs (EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, etc.).

Dynamic SL/TP and position sizing based on ATR and account risk profile.

Grid / incremental scaling logic to manage multi-leg positions.

Spread and liquidity filters — avoids trading during poor market conditions.

Compatible with brokers like BlackBull Markets — demo test strongly recommended.

Performance & risk

This is an active scalping strategy: expect frequent small trades and realistic drawdown periods. Past results are not a guarantee of future performance.

Always test on demo first and use proper money management. Recommended starting lot: conservative sizing relative to your balance (example: 0.01 lots per $1,000 — adjust to your risk tolerance).

Do not expose large leverage without understanding margin and liquidation risks.

How to subscribe & support

Subscribe to this MQL5 signal to receive live trades.

Telegram: @scalpingai for updates and community chat.

For custom setups, messages, or white-label/PAMM inquiries, contact via Telegram or the website.

Disclaimer

Trading forex involves risk. The author is not a licensed financial advisor. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose. Past performance is not indicative of future results.