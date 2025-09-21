SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / SCALPING AI FX
Fatih Selim Demir

SCALPING AI FX

Fatih Selim Demir
0 avis
Fiabilité
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 49 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 2%
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1:500
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
28
Bénéfice trades:
28 (100.00%)
Perte trades:
0 (0.00%)
Meilleure transaction:
12.41 EUR
Pire transaction:
0.00 EUR
Bénéfice brut:
68.03 EUR (5 702 pips)
Perte brute:
-3.50 EUR
Gains consécutifs maximales:
28 (68.03 EUR)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
68.03 EUR (28)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.94
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
2.30%
Dernier trade:
13 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
41
Temps de détention moyen:
20 heures
Facteur de récupération:
115.23
Longs trades:
9 (32.14%)
Courts trades:
19 (67.86%)
Facteur de profit:
19.44
Rendement attendu:
2.43 EUR
Bénéfice moyen:
2.43 EUR
Perte moyenne:
0.00 EUR
Pertes consécutives maximales:
0 (0.00 EUR)
Perte consécutive maximale:
0.00 EUR (0)
Croissance mensuelle:
2.20%
Algo trading:
75%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.15 EUR
Maximal:
0.56 EUR (0.02%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.01% (0.17 EUR)
Par fonds propres:
8.96% (279.37 EUR)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
GBPUSDp 12
USDCHFp 10
EURUSDp 6
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSDp 35
USDCHFp 17
EURUSDp 23
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSDp 2.9K
USDCHFp 792
EURUSDp 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +12.41 EUR
Pire transaction: -0 EUR
Gains consécutifs maximales: 28
Pertes consécutives maximales: 0
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +68.03 EUR
Perte consécutive maximale: -0.00 EUR

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "BlackBullMarkets-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

Scalping AI FX — MQL5 Signal (Live)

Scalping AI FX is an AI-assisted scalping system designed to capture short intraday moves on major FX pairs. The system combines fast execution logic, ATR-based dynamic stop/targets, and strict risk controls to aim for consistent small profits while managing drawdown.

Key features

  • Fully automated scalping strategy for major FX pairs (EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, etc.).

  • Dynamic SL/TP and position sizing based on ATR and account risk profile.

  • Grid / incremental scaling logic to manage multi-leg positions.

  • Spread and liquidity filters — avoids trading during poor market conditions.

  • Compatible with brokers like BlackBull Markets — demo test strongly recommended.

Performance & risk

  • This is an active scalping strategy: expect frequent small trades and realistic drawdown periods. Past results are not a guarantee of future performance.

  • Always test on demo first and use proper money management. Recommended starting lot: conservative sizing relative to your balance (example: 0.01 lots per $1,000 — adjust to your risk tolerance).

  • Do not expose large leverage without understanding margin and liquidation risks.

How to subscribe & support

  • Subscribe to this MQL5 signal to receive live trades.

  • Telegram: @scalpingai for updates and community chat.

  • For custom setups, messages, or white-label/PAMM inquiries, contact via Telegram or the website.

Disclaimer
Trading forex involves risk. The author is not a licensed financial advisor. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose. Past performance is not indicative of future results.


Aucun avis
2025.09.22 19:51
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.22 18:38
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.22 07:12
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.22 07:12
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.22 00:42
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 3 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.22 00:42
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 3 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.21 23:27
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.21 23:27
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.21 23:27
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
SCALPING AI FX
49 USD par mois
2%
0
0
USD
3.1K
EUR
1
75%
28
100%
100%
19.43
2.43
EUR
9%
1:500
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 5 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.