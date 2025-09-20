SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / EASET
Wallace De Souza Santos

EASET

Wallace De Souza Santos
0 avis
Fiabilité
13 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 119%
FBS-Real-7
1:500
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
Le style de trading a changé. Une partie de l'histoire n'est pas incluse dans les statistiques. Comment la croissance des signaux est-elle calculée ?
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
224
Bénéfice trades:
164 (73.21%)
Perte trades:
60 (26.79%)
Meilleure transaction:
1 353.12 USD
Pire transaction:
-192.25 USD
Bénéfice brut:
6 549.81 USD (50 525 pips)
Perte brute:
-2 345.65 USD (51 245 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
18 (167.19 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
1 370.68 USD (2)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.08
Activité de trading:
62.87%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
13.92%
Dernier trade:
14 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
66
Temps de détention moyen:
10 heures
Facteur de récupération:
7.54
Longs trades:
102 (45.54%)
Courts trades:
122 (54.46%)
Facteur de profit:
2.79
Rendement attendu:
18.77 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
39.94 USD
Perte moyenne:
-39.09 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
4 (-557.65 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-557.65 USD (4)
Croissance mensuelle:
1 618.28%
Algo trading:
99%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
557.65 USD (35.50%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
35.50% (557.65 USD)
Par fonds propres:
16.58% (990.24 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 222
archived 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 2.8K
archived 1.4K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -720
archived 0
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +1 353.12 USD
Pire transaction: -192 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 2
Pertes consécutives maximales: 4
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +167.19 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -557.65 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "FBS-Real-7" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarkets-Live02
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live4
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.00 × 1
GMI-Live14
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real18
0.00 × 6
Exness-Real4
0.00 × 7
TitanFX-Demo01
0.00 × 6
ECMarkets-Live02
0.00 × 6
FPMarketsLLC-Live3
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live19
0.00 × 1
ATFXGM8-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real25
0.00 × 1
GlobalPrime-Live
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real2
0.00 × 6
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 7
OctaFX-Real8
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge04
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live01
0.00 × 4
ICMarkets-Live12
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live16
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live11
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live09
0.00 × 1
133 plus...
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire

Are you looking for exponential growth for your capital?

Imagine turning a small investment into expressive results in a matter of days. With the EASET signal, this isn't just a possibility—it's our reality. In just 13 weeks of operation, we have achieved a spectacular performance that speaks for itself.

Real Results, Accelerated Growth:

Our numbers are proof of our potential. See what EASET has already delivered:

  • 📈 Explosive Growth: +102.19% in less than a month!

  • 💰 Proven Profitability: +$3,718 USD in net profit.

  • 🚀 From $200 to $5,908: We have demonstrated the ability to multiply capital impressively.

  • 🎯 High Win Rate: 74.5% of our trades are closed with a profit.

What's the Secret Behind This Performance?

EASET operates with an intelligent grid strategy combined with martingale, designed to capitalize on market movements aggressively and efficiently. We don't settle for small gains; we seek to maximize every opportunity.

To protect your capital, EASET features an equity stop-loss system, an advanced risk management tool that monitors the account's total drawdown, acting as a safety lock for your investment.

Who is the EASET Signal For?

This signal is designed for investors with an aggressive risk profile, who understand the risk-reward ratio and are not afraid to pursue well-above-average profitability.

  • For those seeking fast and impactful results.

  • For those who understand that great profits come with calculated risks (our maximum drawdown was 35.5%, a reflection of our high-performance strategy).

  • For those who wish to diversify with a high-performance automated system.

Don't Miss Out. The Opportunity is Now!

The results you see are just the beginning of our journey. By joining us, you will be mirroring the trades of one of the most promising systems on the platform.

Click "Copy for 30 USD per month" and put the power of EASET to work for you!


Aucun avis
2025.09.20 01:54
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
EASET
30 USD par mois
119%
0
0
USD
6.4K
USD
13
99%
224
73%
63%
2.79
18.77
USD
36%
1:500
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 4 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.