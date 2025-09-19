- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Trades:
680
Bénéfice trades:
477 (70.14%)
Perte trades:
203 (29.85%)
Meilleure transaction:
296.80 USD
Pire transaction:
-55.98 USD
Bénéfice brut:
3 048.34 USD (102 800 pips)
Perte brute:
-2 131.47 USD (102 079 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
33 (26.00 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
558.26 USD (4)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.06
Activité de trading:
57.87%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
79.73%
Dernier trade:
1 une heure avant
Trades par semaine:
353
Temps de détention moyen:
31 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
1.93
Longs trades:
421 (61.91%)
Courts trades:
259 (38.09%)
Facteur de profit:
1.43
Rendement attendu:
1.35 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
6.39 USD
Perte moyenne:
-10.50 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
14 (-473.79 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-473.79 USD (14)
Croissance mensuelle:
17.39%
Algo trading:
98%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
195.23 USD
Maximal:
475.50 USD (7.21%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
7.30% (473.79 USD)
Par fonds propres:
24.52% (1 473.17 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD..
|680
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD..
|917
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD..
|721
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +296.80 USD
Pire transaction: -56 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 4
Pertes consécutives maximales: 14
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +26.00 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -473.79 USD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "MEXAtlantic2-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
Pas de données
Bio
We are traders with experience in financial markets, specializing in forex and CFDs. We make a trading mainly based on swing.
The strategy is very effective and is based on waves, fibonacci and elliot. And study of all the correlations of currencies. It is essential to know where are going quotation. We recommend every trade at 0.01 every 800 euros in account.
The strategy is very effective and is based on waves, fibonacci and elliot. And study of all the correlations of currencies. It is essential to know where are going quotation. We recommend every trade at 0.01 every 800 euros in account.
Trading style
Godfather Analysis Create own Geometry Analysis branch of mathematics that studies the sizes, shapes, positions angles and dimensions of things. Flat shapes like squares, circles, and triangles are a part of flat geometry and are called 2D shapes. AND
Mixture of Harmonic Patterns, Trend Analysis, Wave Analysis, Chart Patterns, Technical indication XABCF Pattern, Cypher Pattern, ABCD Pattern, Triangle Pattern, Three Drives Pattern, Head and Shoulders, Elliott Impulse wave (both 12345 & ABCDE), Elliott Triple Combo Wave (WXYXZ) Elliott Correction wave (ABC) Elliott Double Combo Wave (WXY) Cyclic Line, Time Cycles, Sine line.
Mixture of Harmonic Patterns, Trend Analysis, Wave Analysis, Chart Patterns, Technical indication XABCF Pattern, Cypher Pattern, ABCD Pattern, Triangle Pattern, Three Drives Pattern, Head and Shoulders, Elliott Impulse wave (both 12345 & ABCDE), Elliott Triple Combo Wave (WXYXZ) Elliott Correction wave (ABC) Elliott Double Combo Wave (WXY) Cyclic Line, Time Cycles, Sine line.
Aucun avis
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
30 USD par mois
17%
0
0
USD
USD
6.2K
USD
USD
2
98%
680
70%
58%
1.43
1.35
USD
USD
25%
1:500