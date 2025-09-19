- Croissance
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|678
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|135
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|13K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "VantageInternational-Live 7" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
Pas de données
Aventa Hybrid PPO v8.1 – Advanced AI Trading Strategy
Aventa Hybrid PPO v8.1 is a cutting-edge AI-driven trading system built with Proximal Policy Optimization (PPO) reinforcement learning technology. This system is designed to adapt dynamically to market conditions, making data-driven decisions for optimal trade entries and exits.
Key Features:
-
AI-Powered Decision Making
Utilizes a PPO model trained on real market data to continuously predict the best action: Buy, Sell, or Hold.
-
Multi-Layer Risk Management
Includes daily profit targets, maximum drawdown protection, and floating loss recovery mechanisms to protect capital.
-
Windowed Trading System
Smart session control: 5-minute active trading followed by a 30-minute pause, preventing overtrading and reducing exposure.
-
Spread & Execution Filters
Trades only when market spread is within optimal limits and supports multiple execution types (FOK, IOC, RETURN).
-
Adaptive Lot Sizing
Automatically calculates suggested lot sizes based on free margin and risk percentage, ensuring sustainable growth.
-
Auto Close on Targets
Automatically closes all positions when cumulative profit or daily targets are reached.
-
Reverse Trading Mode
Option to invert trading signals for different market scenarios.
Advantages:
-
Minimal human intervention with fully automated execution.
-
Optimized for scalping and short-term opportunities, especially in volatile markets like XAUUSD and BTCUSD.
-
Built-in logging and performance tracking for complete transparency.
-
Designed to prevent runaway losses through strict risk control and drawdown limits.
