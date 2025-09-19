SignauxSections
Agus Gustiana

Aventa Gold v8

Agus Gustiana
0 avis
Fiabilité
2 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 49%
VantageInternational-Live 7
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
678
Bénéfice trades:
663 (97.78%)
Perte trades:
15 (2.21%)
Meilleure transaction:
1.02 USD
Pire transaction:
-70.59 USD
Bénéfice brut:
349.14 USD (34 698 pips)
Perte brute:
-214.57 USD (21 455 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
214 (111.65 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
111.65 USD (214)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.08
Activité de trading:
45.81%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
23.61%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
522
Temps de détention moyen:
25 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
1.14
Longs trades:
389 (57.37%)
Courts trades:
289 (42.63%)
Facteur de profit:
1.63
Rendement attendu:
0.20 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
0.53 USD
Perte moyenne:
-14.30 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
4 (-3.23 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-71.39 USD (2)
Croissance mensuelle:
48.69%
Algo trading:
97%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
118.46 USD (24.36%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
24.36% (118.46 USD)
Par fonds propres:
34.27% (150.22 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 678
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 135
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 13K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +1.02 USD
Pire transaction: -71 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 214
Pertes consécutives maximales: 2
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +111.65 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -3.23 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "VantageInternational-Live 7" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

Aventa Hybrid PPO v8.1 – Advanced AI Trading Strategy

Aventa Hybrid PPO v8.1 is a cutting-edge AI-driven trading system built with Proximal Policy Optimization (PPO) reinforcement learning technology. This system is designed to adapt dynamically to market conditions, making data-driven decisions for optimal trade entries and exits.

Key Features:

  • AI-Powered Decision Making
    Utilizes a PPO model trained on real market data to continuously predict the best action: Buy, Sell, or Hold.

  • Multi-Layer Risk Management
    Includes daily profit targets, maximum drawdown protection, and floating loss recovery mechanisms to protect capital.

  • Windowed Trading System
    Smart session control: 5-minute active trading followed by a 30-minute pause, preventing overtrading and reducing exposure.

  • Spread & Execution Filters
    Trades only when market spread is within optimal limits and supports multiple execution types (FOK, IOC, RETURN).

  • Adaptive Lot Sizing
    Automatically calculates suggested lot sizes based on free margin and risk percentage, ensuring sustainable growth.

  • Auto Close on Targets
    Automatically closes all positions when cumulative profit or daily targets are reached.

  • Reverse Trading Mode
    Option to invert trading signals for different market scenarios.

Advantages:

  • Minimal human intervention with fully automated execution.

  • Optimized for scalping and short-term opportunities, especially in volatile markets like XAUUSD and BTCUSD.

  • Built-in logging and performance tracking for complete transparency.

  • Designed to prevent runaway losses through strict risk control and drawdown limits.


Aucun avis
2025.09.29 08:37
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.29 08:37
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.09.29 08:37
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.29 07:37
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.29 06:37
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.24 13:35
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.09.24 13:35
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.19 12:01
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.19 12:01
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
